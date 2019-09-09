Photo Epic: Burning Hot at the End - Snowshoe XC World Cup Finals 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak

A perfect morning greeted the racers.

A different set of stripes drape the course this week.

Time to line them up one last time.

The U23 women get off to an early start.

Laura Stigger took second today in the U23 women.

Loana Lecomte rides the fresh cut to third place.

It's been a long road back from injury for Evie Richards, but today it all came together.

Pure joy on the face of Evie Richards.

Evie Richards won her final race in the U23 category.

Evie Richards, Laura Stigger, and Loana Lecomte - U23 women winners.

Ronja Eibl, Laura Stigger, and Evie Richards - U23 Women overall winners.

Another day at the office for Vlad Dascalu. Little did he know a small mishap early on will have him digging deep to make up time.

Max Brandl ready to take the start for the last time this season.

Brandl down the rock garden into third.

Dascalu went down into the 30s early on from what seemed to be a collision. He managed 4th place and the overall but could have easily have been on the podium had it all gone smoothly.

Filippo Colombo saw the opportunity with Dascalu out and ran with it. Big win to end his season.

These top three pulled away and traded spaced throughout the laps until the dust settled.

Best result ever for Canadian Raph Auclair at a world cup with fifth.

Cullell Estape coming in hot for second.

Huge respect between these two young riders. Colombo waited for Dascalu after crossing the line to congratulate him on the season.

No easy task at 4848.

Colombo, Cullell Estape, and Brandl for the U23 men's podium.

U23 men's overall - Dascalu, Colombo, and Cullell Estape.

She's been at the top of her game this season. Today was no different.

Anne Terpstra looking to finish 2019 on a high note and this track suited her well.

Bec McConnell warms up for one last showdown.

The crowds were out to cheer on their favorite Americans.

The start of seven laps for the Elite Women.

The women's field roaring up the first climb.

Courtney out front for the first lap.

Mcconnell kept Courtney at bay and rode into fourth.

Pauline rode a brilliant race once again.

Annie Last began working her way up early and secured third by the time it was all over. This was her best result this year after some inconsistencies.

Lea Davison was on a tear to eighth place.

Pauline on the gas in the freshly cut bit.

Annie Last had her best race of the season finishing third.

Terprstra led near the end of the race and it was almost a done deal.

An elated Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes another win.

Great show from these two.

Another dramatic win here in Snowshoe for PFP.

Terprstra definitely felt the pain of being so close only to be edged out at the very end.

Great ride from Last with a well-deserved third.

Kate Courtney takes the overall for the USA.

Overall secured.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Anne Terpstra, Annie Last, Bec McConnell, and Kate Courtney- Women elite winners.

Kate Courtney took the overall on home soil in what has been an incredible season of racing.

Viva America!

It's going to be a long day.

Lars Foster is about to go down in history.

Nino has got the overall in the bag considering Van der Poel is missing from this round but a win would be ideal nonetheless.

Men's start through the village.

The men set out on 9 brutally fast laps.

Prime spectating spots are key when you spend the day partying in the woods.

Nino Schurter had a hell of a race. Flatted, took back the lead, and then finished second to teammate Lars Forster. Nino took the overall.

Schurter in the thick of it with the usual rivals.

Avancini joined his teammate on the podium and in fourth. Strong ride for him but he knew he made a few mistakes.

Lars Forster in the Forest of West Virginia.

Foster putting distance between himself and Fumic on his way to find Nino.

Good day for Stephane Tempier as he closed out the podium.

Maxime Marotte on his way to third place.

Massive win for Foster after attacking Nino late in the final lap to take the win. What a day of racing indeed.

A Scott one-two. No bad blood between teammates.

A hard day at the office. many felt the burn.

Most who made it in with the chase group came through with a proper layer of dust worn into their faces.

Snowshoe sure put on a show for us.

The dusty and loose condition coupled with the lack of atmosphere made this a difficult task.

Lars Forster, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Henrique Avancini, and Stephane Tempier - men elite winners.

Another jersey for Nino.

What was one of the most intense seasons of cross country racing in recent memory came to a close today in dramatic fashion in Snowshoe, West, Virginia. Evie Richards, on her way back from injury this season took the win in what was her final U23 race, while Ronja Eibl took the overall. Filippo Colombo took the win for the U23 men. The Elite women's race was loaded with back and forths, With Anne Terpstra, Annie Last and Pauline Ferrand Prevot battling it out for most of the race. Pauline would take the win for the day and Kate Courtney would take fifth as well as the overall on US soil. In the men's nine lap race Nino Schurter took a lead and then flatted, giving Avancini the race for a spell before being overtaken by Schurter again. Then in the final lap, Lars Forster made his move and shot ahead for a dramatic win. Nino took the overall, but many will ask what if MVDP had been there? In honesty, you can't win if you don't race. And with that, we put 2019 to bed and wait for it all to start again.