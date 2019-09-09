Photo Epic: Burning Hot at the End - Snowshoe XC World Cup Finals 2019

Photo Epic presented by Topeak
What was one of the most intense seasons of cross country racing in recent memory came to a close today in dramatic fashion in Snowshoe, West, Virginia. Evie Richards, on her way back from injury this season took the win in what was her final U23 race, while Ronja Eibl took the overall. Filippo Colombo took the win for the U23 men. The Elite women's race was loaded with back and forths, With Anne Terpstra, Annie Last and Pauline Ferrand Prevot battling it out for most of the race. Pauline would take the win for the day and Kate Courtney would take fifth as well as the overall on US soil. In the men's nine lap race Nino Schurter took a lead and then flatted, giving Avancini the race for a spell before being overtaken by Schurter again. Then in the final lap, Lars Forster made his move and shot ahead for a dramatic win. Nino took the overall, but many will ask what if MVDP had been there? In honesty, you can't win if you don't race. And with that, we put 2019 to bed and wait for it all to start again.
