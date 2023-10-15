Photo Epic: Campage - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Photo Epic

RED BULL RAMPAGE 2023

—

Photography by Izzy Lidsky, Alexa Christensen, & Ale Di Lullo

Words by Ed Spratt & Brian Park Cam Zink stomps what's probably the largest flat drop flip of all time.

Hallowed playground.

A heavy rider's meeting beforehand.

Adolf Silva laying it out on the ridge. Kurt Sorge turning heads.

Talus Turk checking the run in on his big drop.

Szymon Godziek had an amazing run going before getting blown sideways tricking into his lillypad drop and crashing moments after this. The humans of Rampage got very quiet after Godziek's crash, before a HUGE cheer when he got up.

Huge extension on Jaxson Riddle's first run.

Jaxson Riddle wild as always. It seemed like he pulled the plug on his second run early, and took the most stylish way down the hill instead.

Brendog's Battleship may not have the amplitude of some other hits on the mountain, but the precision and consequences were enormous.

Brendog with a suicide on the canyon gap en route to fourth place. There was a rumour he was thinking about a flip here, but he wisely opted not to take a second run.

Tom Van Steenbergen's massive step down backflip. His line had everything needed for a Rampage podium: a terrifying caveman into the steeps at the top, some creative line management, a huge 3 drop, an even bigger flip drop, and savage, confident style. Love to see it.

One of Emil Johansson's wild tailwhip drops. We think this one was regular and the other was opposite, but don't hold us to it. Emil had an amazing final run going before a minor crash at the bottom, and we're excited to see him at Rampage and other big mountain competitions in the future.

Tommy G's huge three drop. The Rampage vet didn't quite get what he was looking for this year, but it's always a pleasure to watch him ride.

Tommy G in the snake pit, stylish as always.

Adolf Silva's double backflip.

One of two huge three drops in Carson Storch's run.

Carson stylish on the deceivingly big transfer.

DJ with one of several big three drops.

DJ with a big no-can drop in the lower part of his line.

Bienvenido's top section was a bit "too chill" for the judges, but he scored big with his flip into the lilypad...

...into this HUGE frontflip over the canyon gap won the hearts of viewers everywhere, and a well deserved Best Trick award, McGazza spirit award, and Viewers' Choice award.

Reed Boggs' three drop on his Ancient Aliens feature needed a sniper landing.

Reed Boggs pulling back off his big drop. Kyle Strait always has one of the fastest, most powerful ways down the mountain.

Kyle Strait suicides off the Icon Sender

Talus Turk's backflip can came out of nowhere, and the Rampage rookie was rewarded with a 5th place for an incredible run.

Talus's huge super flip put an exclamation point on his run.

The top of Cam Zink's line is incredibly tech. It might not translate to the TV screen, but after Tom's caveman and Brendan's battleship, this is probably the third most disgusting line off the top.

Another angle of Cam Zink's backflip off the Icon sender en route to victory.

Clemens nailed this double drop in practice, and greased the canyon directly afterwards, but... ...sent it too deep in finals and took a brutal impact. Everyone was relieved to see him up relatively unscathed soon after.

Kyle Strait won the Toughness Award. He said he's not tough, but the mental fortitude required to come back after breaking his back on the same line last year is something special. Bienvenido Aguado won the McGazza Spirit award, Best Trick, & People's Choice Award. Well deserved, and we love that he earned it doing a frontflip over the same canyon as Kelly's legendary backflip.

Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Tom Van Steenbergen; your 2023 Rampage podium.

Careful, you'll end up in the splash zone if you get too close to the podium.

Celebrations in full effect, cheers Hank.

The sun sets on another incredible Rampage. It's been a privilege!