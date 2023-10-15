Photo Epic: Campage - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 15, 2023
by Izzy Lidsky  

photo
Photo Epic
RED BULL RAMPAGE 2023

Photography by Izzy Lidsky, Alexa Christensen, & Ale Di Lullo
Words by Ed Spratt & Brian Park
Cam Zink stomps what's probably the largest flat drop flip of all time.


Finals day in Virgin, Utah, thankfully brought favourable weather as the wind played little part in the amazing spectacle of this year’s Rampage. Rider after rider laid down incredible displays of skill with some jaw-dropping lines built into the red cliffs.

With the first runs out of the way, it was Tom Van Steenbergen who led Carson Storch by a slim margin of two points, sharing most of a line that the judges rewarded highly. Brendan Fairclough’s unique and raw line over the terrifying Battleship and canyon gap suicide sat in third before Emil Johansson’s slopestyle-inspired sends took fourth. Sadly Szymon Godziek took a huge spill before his run could really get going, we have heard he has dislocated his wrist from the crash. We wish Szymon all the best with his recovery.

Unlike the 2022 competition, the wind continued to play nice and let riders head back up to the top for one final run to improve their scores. Talus Turk was the first rider to bump their score after crashing earlier in the day, his near-flawless run saw him score an 84 from the judges. Next up was Cam Zink who managed to keep it all together through a brutally steep top section, send (probably) the biggest backflip drop of all time off the updated Icon sender, as well as a huge three drop below, moving to the top of the leaderboard with a massive 95, the third-highest score in Rampage history.

Following Cam, Clemens went down hard sending his double drop way too deep, blowing a hand off, and sustaining a huge impact in the flat bottom. He has a minor hand injury but is thankfully largely okay. From there, most of the riders were able to slightly improve their scores but nothing that changed their overall placement. With just Carson Storch and Tom Van Steenbergen to go, the pair decided they were happy with 2nd and 3rd so gave the crowd the wildest party lap of all time to close the book on another Rampage.

You can see the replay here, final results here, and all our Red Bull Rampage coverage here.


photo
Hallowed playground.

photo
A heavy rider's meeting beforehand.

Adolf Silva supermanning in practice
Adolf Silva laying it out on the ridge.
Sorge bikes
Kurt Sorge turning heads.

Talus lining things up
Talus Turk checking the run in on his big drop.

photo
Szymon Godziek had an amazing run going before getting blown sideways tricking into his lillypad drop and crashing moments after this.
photo
The humans of Rampage got very quiet after Godziek's crash, before a HUGE cheer when he got up.

photo
Huge extension on Jaxson Riddle's first run.

photo
Jaxson Riddle wild as always. It seemed like he pulled the plug on his second run early, and took the most stylish way down the hill instead.

photo
Brendog's Battleship may not have the amplitude of some other hits on the mountain, but the precision and consequences were enormous.

photo
Brendog with a suicide on the canyon gap en route to fourth place. There was a rumour he was thinking about a flip here, but he wisely opted not to take a second run.

photo
Tom Van Steenbergen's massive step down backflip. His line had everything needed for a Rampage podium: a terrifying caveman into the steeps at the top, some creative line management, a huge 3 drop, an even bigger flip drop, and savage, confident style. Love to see it.

One Emil Johansson s many bar spins
One of Emil Johansson's wild tailwhip drops. We think this one was regular and the other was opposite, but don't hold us to it. Emil had an amazing final run going before a minor crash at the bottom, and we're excited to see him at Rampage and other big mountain competitions in the future.

Tommy G going huge on his flat drop spin
Tommy G's huge three drop. The Rampage vet didn't quite get what he was looking for this year, but it's always a pleasure to watch him ride.

photo
Tommy G in the snake pit, stylish as always.

Adolf Silva s double backflip
Adolf Silva's double backflip.

Carson s flat 3
One of two huge three drops in Carson Storch's run.

Carson Storch whipping off his transfer jump
Carson stylish on the deceivingly big transfer.

photo
DJ with one of several big three drops.

photo
DJ with a big no-can drop in the lower part of his line.

photo
Bienvenido's top section was a bit "too chill" for the judges, but he scored big with his flip into the lilypad...

photo
...into this HUGE frontflip over the canyon gap won the hearts of viewers everywhere, and a well deserved Best Trick award, McGazza spirit award, and Viewers' Choice award.

photo
Reed Boggs' three drop on his Ancient Aliens feature needed a sniper landing.

Reed Boggs riding off cliffs
Reed Boggs pulling back off his big drop.
photo
Kyle Strait always has one of the fastest, most powerful ways down the mountain.

photo
Kyle Strait suicides off the Icon Sender

Talus Turk s backflip can
Talus Turk's backflip can came out of nowhere, and the Rampage rookie was rewarded with a 5th place for an incredible run.

photo
Talus's huge super flip put an exclamation point on his run.

Cam Zink kicking up some dust
The top of Cam Zink's line is incredibly tech. It might not translate to the TV screen, but after Tom's caveman and Brendan's battleship, this is probably the third most disgusting line off the top.

Cam Zink s winning backflip
Another angle of Cam Zink's backflip off the Icon sender en route to victory.

photo
Clemens nailed this double drop in practice, and greased the canyon directly afterwards, but...
photo
...sent it too deep in finals and took a brutal impact. Everyone was relieved to see him up relatively unscathed soon after.

Kyle Strait won the Toughness Award
Kyle Strait won the Toughness Award. He said he's not tough, but the mental fortitude required to come back after breaking his back on the same line last year is something special.
Bienvenido Aguado won the McGazza Spirit award Best Trick People s Choice Award
Bienvenido Aguado won the McGazza Spirit award, Best Trick, & People's Choice Award. Well deserved, and we love that he earned it doing a frontflip over the same canyon as Kelly's legendary backflip.

photo
Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Tom Van Steenbergen; your 2023 Rampage podium.

photo
Careful, you'll end up in the splash zone if you get too close to the podium.

photo
Congrats, champ.

Cheers from Hank
Celebrations in full effect, cheers Hank.

photo
The sun sets on another incredible Rampage. It's been a privilege!


13 Comments
  • 12 4
 Three things are certain:
Death
Taxes
Brendog getting f'ing robbed in the desert.
  • 5 0
 That's a great set of photos, and I really like the picture of Tommy G.
  • 3 0
 Rampage is a tough event to shoot, and Alexa and Izzy killed it all week.
  • 5 0
 Man, Talus had such an impressive rookie debut!
  • 4 0
 Thanks, photos help understand the scores .. congratulations to all that got a clean run in.
  • 2 0
 Any video of Clemens practise run? ” Clemens nailed this double drop in practice, and greased the canyon directly afterwards, but...”
  • 1 0
 www.instagram.com/reel/Cybg7bRvABR/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=
  • 2 0
 Izzy, any news with Szymon condition? Haven't seen any reports yet. Great photos BTW!
  • 4 0
 Dislocated wrist and a hard impact, but he was in good spirits at the event.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Fantastic news! That head on impact looked devastating!
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Thanks for the update! I'd be shocked if he and Clemens avoided concussions, but both seemed ok in interviews. If so, might be time to drop some $$$ on a Leatt helmet.
  • 2 0
 @NickMT: seems unlikely either of them escaped without a concussion, and it did look like both of them were momentarily unconscious, but yeah. I’m not exactly scientific in ascribing safety to Leatt here, but given how bad it looked like it could have been… damn.
  • 2 0
 Aguado all day!!!!





