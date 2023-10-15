Photo Epic: Campage - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Finals day in Virgin, Utah, thankfully brought favourable weather as the wind played little part in the amazing spectacle of this year’s Rampage. Rider after rider laid down incredible displays of skill with some jaw-dropping lines built into the red cliffs.
With the first runs out of the way, it was Tom Van Steenbergen who led Carson Storch by a slim margin of two points, sharing most of a line that the judges rewarded highly. Brendan Fairclough’s unique and raw line over the terrifying Battleship and canyon gap suicide sat in third before Emil Johansson’s slopestyle-inspired sends took fourth. Sadly Szymon Godziek took a huge spill before his run could really get going, we have heard he has dislocated his wrist from the crash. We wish Szymon all the best with his recovery.
Unlike the 2022 competition, the wind continued to play nice and let riders head back up to the top for one final run to improve their scores. Talus Turk was the first rider to bump their score after crashing earlier in the day, his near-flawless run saw him score an 84 from the judges. Next up was Cam Zink who managed to keep it all together through a brutally steep top section, send (probably) the biggest backflip drop of all time off the updated Icon sender, as well as a huge three drop below, moving to the top of the leaderboard with a massive 95, the third-highest score in Rampage history.
Following Cam, Clemens went down hard sending his double drop way too deep, blowing a hand off, and sustaining a huge impact in the flat bottom. He has a minor hand injury but is thankfully largely okay. From there, most of the riders were able to slightly improve their scores but nothing that changed their overall placement. With just Carson Storch and Tom Van Steenbergen to go, the pair decided they were happy with 2nd and 3rd so gave the crowd the wildest party lap of all time to close the book on another Rampage.
Death
Taxes
Brendog getting f'ing robbed in the desert.