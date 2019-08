Brandan Bohl ripping through Joyride.

Yusuke Yamamoto handling the off-camber rock like it's nothing.

Wilson Thompson in complete control.

Georgia Astle cracking the top 10 after a fantastic week at Crankworx. Doing her home town proud.

Dry and dusty conditions to close out Crankworx.

Theo Erlangsen blasting into the light.

Mario Hose Jarrin with some great bike control.

Gee Atherton was outside of the top 10 today.

Dakotah Norton just under a second off a podium spot.

Henry Fitzgerald through hecklers rock.

Virginia Armstrong. The Facebook group "Storm the rock, they can't stop us all" apparently went well.

Bas Van Steenbergen on the traverse before coming into the new hecklers lane.

Theo Erlangsen in the pocket.

Samantha Soriano.

Myriam Nicole lands herself in 3rd place.

Pinned to the end.

Valentina Holl charging her way into a 2nd place finish.

Holl showing why she has the UCI stripes on her arms.

Tracy Hannah takes the win today.

This will be her 3rd Crankworx DH win of the season.

Kirk McDowall takes 3rd place.

Bruce Klein in 2nd place.

Troy Brosnan makes it a five-peat today. The Canadian Open is truly his race.

Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner.

Your Canadian Open DH podium

The final podium of the 2019 Crankworx Whistler. Mitch Ropelato and Vaea Verbeek are crowned the king and queen of Crankworx!

The week has been long and packed front to back with many big wins, but there is one more matter of business to attend to. Tracy Hannah and Troy Brosnan return to Whistler to round out the week with a three-peat Crankworx win (Tracy) and a five-peat Canadian Open win (Troy). Valentina Höll and Myriam Nicole round out the podium for the women while Bruce Klein and Kirk Mcdowall do it for the men.