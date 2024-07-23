Photo Epic: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

All downhill here from here, as they say.

The early starts this week have been an equal treat for photographers and riders.

A little light above the first rock slab on track

Erice Van Leuven looked comfy amongst the chunk.

The Bulldog front wheel drifting into some chunder.

Brady Stone brought a knife to a gunfight.

When we say this tracks steep, we mean it.

Just a bit loose out there this year

Richie looked at home in the dust.

Danny Hart's keeping busy during the World Cup break.

Mark Wallace was hungry to repeat last year's result but instead finished 14th.

Jesse Melamed fighting in the heavyweight class

Tegan Cruz keeping things fluid.

Great to see Gwin back between the tape, even if it was only for practice.

Bodhi Kuhn piloted that 9th plate straight into 9th.

Dan Booker getting some big bike time in.

The track makes its way entirely through the forest until riders pop out into the open for the final 2 corners

Richie Rude had top 5 splits up top and at the bottom, but a huge crash in the middle left him outside the top 20

Big holes and big compressions caught out many a rider on this gnarly track

6th in U19 for the Yeti Junior, Tyler Waite.

Alex Storr was all over this gnarly track this weekend but had to settle for 21st.

Familiar sounds coming from the commentary booth

Pockets of loam hidden amongst the gnar.

9th for youngster Bodhi Kuhn

That #13 plate really wasn't all that lucky for Dante Silva, with the youngster crashing more runs than not.

Kye A'Hern was riding with such confidence here in Creekside, seeding 3rd, but came unstuck up high in his race run.

Some fresh loam still exists on this now one year old DH track

Nina Hoffman was making short work of the big features out here.

Jackson Frew's no stranger to a Crankworx Podium, but was just off the one here, finishing 7th.

Tuhoto did exactly what was needed to close that gap to Ryan Gilchrist in the overall finishing 4th, and grabbing big points back against the Aussie.

Healing vibes to Kye A'Hern who had a horrific crash at the top of the course

Ronan Dunne crashed out but would entertain the crowd by stopping in the rock garden to chug a beer with a few hundred fans

Kirk McDowall looked tapped all weekend.

Jon Mozell, 2nd in U19.

Alex Storr hanging off it.

Jack Reading trying to work out the holes from the shadows.

Shania Rawson is on the points hunt too, finishing 8th.

Top 5 splits all race for Bailey Goldstone, but a lie-down towards the bottom of the course dashed her hopes of a strong result here this weekend.

A slow build throughout the week looked to be the ticket for Jenna Hastings

Emmy Lan had a hugey right before finals - Likely knocking the wind out of her sails a bit.

Threading it through the trees in the bottom woods

Kasper Wooley pushing hard through the final corner

Ryan Griffith cut things a little too close in the final rock chute, tagging a tree and setting off a big crash.

4th for Tuhoto Ariki-Pene who has a fight on his hands this week for the King of Crankworx overall title

Luca Shaw flew those Stars and Stripes into 3rd place.

The fans witnessed a Dak-Attack this weekend - A ride from a man who came to do one thing - win.

Tegan Cruz held things down for his fallen UR teammate

Kasper Woolley looked more aggressive than most, but it didn't translate to more than 15th for him.

A borrowed wheel didn't stop Danny from abusing this track.

American junior Bode Burke turned many heads today with a 6th place finish, just 0.42 behind Danny Hart

A big ride this weekend for Elise Empey, 4th in Seeding, 5th in Finals.

4th in Elite Women for defending Junior World Champ Erice Van Leuven

Bellingham Washington's Tilly Melton took 3rd in Elite at just 16 years of age

Emy Lan would take home 2nd in the Elite women's race, 3.2 seconds back

Jenna Hastings put it all together today, clinching that top spot.

Bernard Kerr would come 8th while his teammates would take wins in both the men's and women's race

Luca Shaw showed he's still on form, even during the summer break.

2nd for Dakotah Norton

Jakob Jewett kept things cool and delivered under a huge amount of pressure and expectation.

Jacob Jewett made it two years in a row with his victory in the Elite Men's race

Jenna Hastings crosses the line with the fastest Elite Women's time

Dakotah Norton threw down a heater with what looked to be an untouchable time Jakob Jewett crossed the line and swarmed by his brother and teammates before he could even come to a stop

Your 2024 Crankworx Whistler Canadian Open Podium

Jakob Jewett, Jenna Hastings, Dakotah Norton, Emy Lan, Matilda Melton, and Luca Shaw cool off from the heat with some podium champagne

Pivot's new prototype DH bike took top honors with a sweep of both men's and women's elite podiums today

For the second year in a row, Crankworx Whistler started with a bang, offering up one of the best downhill races the Sea to Sky has seen in recent times.The 1199 track is a brute and claimed more than a few riders these last few days. Many favourites like Brook MacDonald, Nina Hoffman and Millie Johnset fell victim to the unforgiving nature of this track and ended up sitting on the sidelines watching as the rest of the field went to battle in this minefield up Creekside.Last year's winner, Vali Höll, was of notable absence this year, leaving the top step open for a new women's winner. Millie Johnset would have been one to watch, but a savage stumble in the rock garden during one of the first practice sessions spelt the end of that. Nina Hoffman was the highest-ranked lady on the start list and looked confident all week, but she too went down, hard, leaving many wondering who else could get the job done. Finding some unique lines on the course, Jenna Hastings built a three-second gap against the fastest qualifier and 2023 U23 Enduro World Cup champ, Emmy Lan, to take a big race win. Lan proved she's not just an enduro racer, laying down the fastest time in seeding and securing second place in finals. 16-year-old Matilda Melton was flying all week as she crossed the line in third, besting 2023 Junior World Champ Erice Van Leuven.In the men's field, Jakob Jewett had his work cut out for him. The start list for the men's field was a little more loaded this year, with the likes of an on-form Dakota Norton making a return to Crankworx, and the Hardline champ, Ronan Dunne, ready to roll the dice (the Heli was on standby). Him and younger brother, Dane, showed everyone how to tame this beast last year, and after seeding fastest again this year, looked likely to go back to back. The track was ever changing though, with new holes forming every run, and rocks becoming exposed that more than a few of the men fell victim to. Nothing was guaranteed. Despite the best efforts of Norton, Jakob Jewett was able to go two-for-two as he found 0.7 seconds on the American racer. Luca Shaw's run remained unbeaten for a long time but it would only be good enough for third after the final rider of the day.