Photo Epic: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

For the second year in a row, Crankworx Whistler started with a bang, offering up one of the best downhill races the Sea to Sky has seen in recent times.
The 1199 track is a brute and claimed more than a few riders these last few days. Many favourites like Brook MacDonald, Nina Hoffman and Millie Johnset fell victim to the unforgiving nature of this track and ended up sitting on the sidelines watching as the rest of the field went to battle in this minefield up Creekside.
Last year's winner, Vali Höll, was of notable absence this year, leaving the top step open for a new women's winner. Millie Johnset would have been one to watch, but a savage stumble in the rock garden during one of the first practice sessions spelt the end of that. Nina Hoffman was the highest-ranked lady on the start list and looked confident all week, but she too went down, hard, leaving many wondering who else could get the job done. Finding some unique lines on the course, Jenna Hastings built a three-second gap against the fastest qualifier and 2023 U23 Enduro World Cup champ, Emmy Lan, to take a big race win. Lan proved she's not just an enduro racer, laying down the fastest time in seeding and securing second place in finals. 16-year-old Matilda Melton was flying all week as she crossed the line in third, besting 2023 Junior World Champ Erice Van Leuven.
In the men's field, Jakob Jewett had his work cut out for him. The start list for the men's field was a little more loaded this year, with the likes of an on-form Dakota Norton making a return to Crankworx, and the Hardline champ, Ronan Dunne, ready to roll the dice (the Heli was on standby). Him and younger brother, Dane, showed everyone how to tame this beast last year, and after seeding fastest again this year, looked likely to go back to back. The track was ever changing though, with new holes forming every run, and rocks becoming exposed that more than a few of the men fell victim to. Nothing was guaranteed. Despite the best efforts of Norton, Jakob Jewett was able to go two-for-two as he found 0.7 seconds on the American racer. Luca Shaw's run remained unbeaten for a long time but it would only be good enough for third after the final rider of the day.