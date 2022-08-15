Photo Epic: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Pinkbike's very own Jackson Connelly threading the needle.

Dan Chiang from Taiwan making shapes.

Hometown favorite, Tegan Cruz.

A rare sighting of Kaos not past 90 degrees.

Gabe Neron, wearing the Canada sleeve, finishes the Canada Cup series with the overall points win today.

Thick dust and roots will be fighting back against riders the entire way down the lower woods section.

Thomas Estaque lighting up the track.

Elliot Jamieson found out quickly how a misstep on this track can bite you.

A good result after a nasty crash. Jamieson picks him self up and carries on.

Kerr hugging the tree.

Kye A'Hern taking the last step on the podium, making it a clean sweep for Australia.

Despite the fatigue from a big week of events, Vaea Verbeeck manages to hold onto 4th.

Justin Clements working his way through the dark chunk found halfway down the course, right before dropping into a scary, slippery slab feature.

Crowd favorite, Mark Wallace, keeping low and fast over the finish drop.

Mark Wallace stays planted over the dust and roots for 5th on the day.

Sam, on a recent streak of good form coming in with another top 10 finish.

New Red Bull lid popping in the dappled light of the trees as Gracey slips into 5th.

No image can justify how steep, slippery, rooty and gnarly this section that Gracey Hemstreet is entering really is.

The artist formally known as Heckler's Rock.

Lucas Cruz had a solid run for 4th place.

George Brannigan

Lucas Cruz had a fantastic race run, sending the crowd into an ecstatic frenzy when he took the hot seat for a short while.

Sian A'Hern as she busts out of the dark, gloomy wooded section to the obnoxiously bright road gap before working her way down to the finish line into second place.

Peter Knott, a Squamish resident of about 5 years, hangs with the big dogs in both qualifying and a second place today.

Canada's own Lucy Schick thrusting her bike into a structurally sound berm at the bottom of a steep, steep, rooty section.

Jewett looking mighty quick, but this unintentional drift was due to some tire pressure troubles that would take away any chance he had at a podium finish.

Tracey likes this course, perhaps it suits her. Making it five in a row!

Tracey Hannah proves she's still got it.

Troy Brosnan past the crowds on his way to securing another win.

Troy Brosnan makes it six in a row on the infamous Canadian Open DH course

Troy Brosnan pushing his Canyon through the finish line to ensure his place at the top of the podium.

Brosnan looking up through the dust and seeing that his roll is still going strong.

Kye A'Hern explaining how he beat the final boss on Street Fighter to Troy and Tracey.

Your 2022 Canadian Open Elite Podium

Sian A'Hern making sure to soak her brother Kye with champagne, moments before Kye returned the favor.

We're back up the hill for one final event for the return of Crankworx Whistler. The course is dry, dusty, rough, and primed for good racing as we see competitors from all over the world try to put their best times down going for gold. Australian brother and sister duo Kye and Sian A'Hern both finished on the podium today in third and second. Squamish resident, also from Australia, Peter Knott was talk of the town today finishing in second place for the men. Peter is an engineer working 9 to 5, racing for fun, but meant business out on the track. Taking third, Louise Ferguson was the only rider to finish on the podium that wasn't from Australia. Tracey Hannah and Troy Brosnan, what else is there to say, this is their race to win every year and this time is no different. Hannah used her wealth of experience to stay ahead of Sian A'Hern by .736 to win again for the fifth time in a row, while Brosnan was untouchable with a 3.159 second lead over the rest of the field, taking his sixth Canadian Open DH win in a row.