Photo Epic: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022

We're back up the hill for one final event for the return of Crankworx Whistler. The course is dry, dusty, rough, and primed for good racing as we see competitors from all over the world try to put their best times down going for gold. Australian brother and sister duo Kye and Sian A'Hern both finished on the podium today in third and second. Squamish resident, also from Australia, Peter Knott was talk of the town today finishing in second place for the men. Peter is an engineer working 9 to 5, racing for fun, but meant business out on the track. Taking third, Louise Ferguson was the only rider to finish on the podium that wasn't from Australia. Tracey Hannah and Troy Brosnan, what else is there to say, this is their race to win every year and this time is no different. Hannah used her wealth of experience to stay ahead of Sian A'Hern by .736 to win again for the fifth time in a row, while Brosnan was untouchable with a 3.159 second lead over the rest of the field, taking his sixth Canadian Open DH win in a row.
0 Comments