Photo Epic: Carson Storch, Kurt Voreis & More Style It Out at Inaugural Mt. Bachelor Redline Rally

Photo Epic Summer Slayin' Mt. Bachelor Redline Rally Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden Austin Smith on the best whip jump at Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor, the home of Redline Rally.

In the time of Covid-19 it felt great to have an event take place while still having the necessary safety measures in order.

Early morning foam fingers bringing the stoke.

Social distancing can be lonely, but it does provide ample time to think about the run you're about to take.

Aric getting ready to drop in.

Redline trail was built by Dirt Mechanics with the help of Kyle Jameson and the Mt. Bachelor trail crew. The trail is continually getting better and is becoming a premier jump line in the Pacific Northwest.

Plenty of stoke from the Oatman. Rounding the first turn of Redline while facing the famous Three Sisters mountain range.

Cam McCaul with a power wheelie.

Aric Duncan on the first feature right out of the gate.

Proper extension from Scott Fleischer.

Etan Bravard followed by Arlie Connolly.

Two of the best professional snowboarders in the business enjoying Mt. Bachelor in the summer. Austin Smith following Gabe Ferguson.

Gnarly Arlie Connolly going big at the best whip jump.

Kiger Holmer is just 9 years old and can whip like this. Where all his sponsors at?!

Jacob Guthrie Kirt Voreis was whipping so big he came within inches of Tyler and John's cameras.

Whips are for kids.

Brooke Anderson, a young Portland rider is already making a name for herself at just 14 years old. Watching her ride it's no wonder why.

Scott Fleischer took home the title of best whip with his past 90 degree style.

Local up and comer Ryan McNulty has some of the best style in the game.

Sierra Umhauer rounding a corner. Since Bend has seen a very dry summer, it was best to be cautious in the berms to avoid a wash out.

A beautiful and surprisingly smoke free day in Central Oregon.

Aric Duncan rounding a corner and picking up speed

Big mountain snowboarder Marissa Krawczak smashing a can on the rock drop bonk feature.

Gnarly Arlie took a majorly hard slam on the 10 Barrel can smash obstacle which resulted in a broken helmet and phone. Thankfully he walked away with only a couple scratches. Oh to be young. Sierra Umhauer below Mt. Bachelor's iconic Red Chair.

Austin Hempdogg Hemperley is a name that you'll want to be familiar with. Not only is he the most stoked rider you'll ever meet, but also one of the flat out fastest.

Young gun Eliot Bravard showing off the proper way to demolish a beer can.

Despite seeing some major abuse throughout the day, Redline managed to stay in good shape, thanks in part to being the only irrigated trail on the mountain.

The last jump on Redline was home to the best trick competition.

Kirt being Kirt.

Drew Barber can ride a bike every bit as well as he can fix them. Which is pretty damn well.

Nitro Circus member and Bend local Dusty Wygle with a massive front flip on the best trick jump. Carson Storch on the best trick booter.

Kiger Holmer. Yep, he's still only 9 years old.

Cam and Dusty with synchronized backflips.

Hannah Bergemann with big suicide no-hander.

Matt Edelston, know to many as Oatman, used to be a professional scooter athlete. He has since transitioned to larger wheels and has been killing it.

Local legend.

Jacob Guthrie

Hempdogg won best trick and riders choice. He clearly seems happy about it.

Sage Cattabriga-Alosa slashing dirt like he slashes big mountain powder lines.

Yet another professional skier making the transition to year round pro athlete. Lucas Wachs.

Aric Duncan with a suicide no hander into the light.

With temperatures in Bend reaching 100 degrees. a sun hat seemed like some proper swag. A 30oz Yeti tumbler was another big win in the swag category.

10 Barrel provided Hoppy Meals for the riders after a long day of shredding.

You can't have a photo story from me without a dog right?

Brooke Anderson walked away with a check for being a badass girl boss.

Scott Fleischer winning best whip and getting a Yeti cooler filled with cold (obviously) hard cash.

Kirt won best bonk/can smash on the 10 Barrel rock drop feature and earned himself a $250 gift card to the pub.

Austin Hempdogg got a new set of Nokian tires for his best trick. A huge whip with the foam finger on. And he walked away with the rider judged Subaru most stoked award!

Keep on keepin' on.

Mt. Bachelor Resort is located 20 miles from the beautiful MTB destination city of Bend, Oregon. Placed almost perfectly in the center of the state, Bend has a warm high desert climate with lots of rolling hills and varied terrain. Over the years, Bend has earned a reputation of being a mountain biking paradise and has even seen some of the best riders in the world make the move to call it home. Until recently Mt. Bachelor was primarily a winter only resort which boasted unparalled 360 degree skiing from the summit. In 2016 however, the resort opened its doors to the world of downhill mountain biking and now offers an extensive trail network with plenty of variety. The trails range from wide machine made flow to steep technical downhill. Last summer we saw the opening of Mt. Bachelor's flagship jump trail Redline. This fast and flowy jump line was built by local company Dirt Mechanics headed up by Kiwi Paul. In addition to his crew, Kyle "KJ" Jameson lent his experience as a freeride trail builder to help shape what the trail has become. The Mt. Bachelor trail crew put in hours of work to make Redline what is is today, an A-Line esque Northwest jump trail.This year was the inaugural Redline Rally, which was initially intended to be a large scale invitational jam contest with riders from all over the country. However, due to certain circumstances, which I feel don't need to be explained in depth, the original format wasn't an option. Mt. Bachelor worked hard and came up with a safe and fun Covid friendly format. The event was scaled back, hosting primarily local riders with a few from the next door states. There were some slight changes of course to how the contest could be run, but in the end it was decided to have the riders take as many laps as possible in a 1.5 hour time period. Each run had three judged features which consisted of a best whip jump, nose bonk / can smash drop, and best trick booter. The riders put down some massive whips, steezy smashes and impressive tricks.The 2020 Redline Rally was a great success and will return in 2021 for a bigger and better show.