Photo Epic: Carson Storch, Kurt Voreis & More Style It Out at Inaugural Mt. Bachelor Redline Rally

Mt. Bachelor Resort is located 20 miles from the beautiful MTB destination city of Bend, Oregon. Placed almost perfectly in the center of the state, Bend has a warm high desert climate with lots of rolling hills and varied terrain. Over the years, Bend has earned a reputation of being a mountain biking paradise and has even seen some of the best riders in the world make the move to call it home. Until recently Mt. Bachelor was primarily a winter only resort which boasted unparalled 360 degree skiing from the summit. In 2016 however, the resort opened its doors to the world of downhill mountain biking and now offers an extensive trail network with plenty of variety. The trails range from wide machine made flow to steep technical downhill. Last summer we saw the opening of Mt. Bachelor's flagship jump trail Redline. This fast and flowy jump line was built by local company Dirt Mechanics headed up by Kiwi Paul. In addition to his crew, Kyle "KJ" Jameson lent his experience as a freeride trail builder to help shape what the trail has become. The Mt. Bachelor trail crew put in hours of work to make Redline what is is today, an A-Line esque Northwest jump trail.
This year was the inaugural Redline Rally, which was initially intended to be a large scale invitational jam contest with riders from all over the country. However, due to certain circumstances, which I feel don't need to be explained in depth, the original format wasn't an option. Mt. Bachelor worked hard and came up with a safe and fun Covid friendly format. The event was scaled back, hosting primarily local riders with a few from the next door states. There were some slight changes of course to how the contest could be run, but in the end it was decided to have the riders take as many laps as possible in a 1.5 hour time period. Each run had three judged features which consisted of a best whip jump, nose bonk / can smash drop, and best trick booter. The riders put down some massive whips, steezy smashes and impressive tricks.
The 2020 Redline Rally was a great success and will return in 2021 for a bigger and better show. mtbachelor.com
