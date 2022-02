Photo Story: Casey Brown & Kathi Kuypers Lay First Tracks on an Austrian Freeride Line

Kathi Kuypers & Casey Brown spent some days in Sölden, Austria last year to check the all new Olm Volle Line.

The Olm Volle Line starts with a mandatory feature. If you can’t clear that gap, don’t even think about entering the line.

What looks like a piece of art is one of the hardest trails that Sölden has to offer. It’s not the size of the features but how close they follow on each other. Most jumps have gaps and you have to know where to land.

The biggest feature is the more than vertical wallride.

From perfectly shaped corners straight into a very open section with lots of line choice options.

Never again will the dirt look so perfect Just look at that corner…

Track Walk Olm Volle Line

Just after the last two corners in the upper section

Leo Linser is the man behind the Olm Volle Line. During the track walk, he explained the whole process that goes into building such a track.

Casey and Kathi on Track

Guess the direction of the next corner…

The new Olm Volle Lines combines various features from big berms and hip jumps to drops.

Be humble, this track is gnarly! — Casey Brown

No fun at all…

The biggest jump on the Olm Volle Line has an appropriately large landing

There are a few millimeters of travel left The stoke is real! Everybody knows the feeling of hitting a feature for the first time

A huge corner followed by a small hip jump and a fast rhythm section

Right now, the Olm Volle Line is covered in meters of snow. Sölden will open the line when the bike park opens in June 10th this year.

