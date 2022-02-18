Photo Story: Casey Brown & Kathi Kuypers Lay First Tracks on an Austrian Freeride Line

With the bike park opening in June 2022, there will be a new line available in Sölden, Austria. It’s called the “Olm Volle Line”, which translates into “always full-gas”. Casey Brown and Kathi Kuypers, the two Trek riders have already checked it out.
If you’re looking for an Alpine riding destination with a huge variety of trails and stunning views, Sölden should definitely be on your list. If you’ve never heard of the mountain village, go and check out the destination showcase here on Pinkbike
. It used to be the case that riders who want to go big wouldn’t have found what they were looking for. However, that’s set to change next year with the Olm Volle Line.Track Walk Olm Volle Line
The Olm Volle Line is a double black diamond, machine- and hand-built trail. It was designed together with the trail building legend Glen Jacobs who is the mastermind behind the trails in Derby, Australia. It’s no wonder that the new line is steep and fast. But what makes the Olm Volle line special is how technical some of the features are. You shouldn’t just roll in blind and wing it. A track walk is very much recommended. And that is exactly how Casey’s and Kathy’s first day on the Olm Volle Line started. Sölden will build a path right next to the line, that the rider can check the Olm Volle Line without staying on track.Casey and Kathi on Track
The two Trek riders spent a full day checking out the new Olm Volle Line. They sessioned the different features and then linked it all together afterwards. During the test session, they also gave feedback on how to optimize certain elements and the trail team have already got to work on making the changes. For example, a compression before a takeoff got filled up and an overly short jump will get removed. Without a doubt, the highlight of the track was the big booter on the lower part of the line. There’s a long corner followed by two jumps to check your speed before you get airborne on the big sender. After the landing, you’ll be faced with two corners that generate high g-forces before you enter a very open section with lots of line choices.
|Be humble, this track is gnarly!—Casey Brown
It looks amazing as well as the whole scenery behind !
