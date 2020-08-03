Photo Epic: Bruni and Dailly Back on Track in the Cradle of DH Racing

Welcome to Isola 2000 - the highest resort in the southern Alps.

Not a bad spot to go racing, right? Just because it's not a World Cup doesn't mean it can't be a stunning location.

Byron Bisserier full throttle in the opening turns.

Antonin Debesson getting up to speed on the open piste at the head of the course.

Nicolas Morel tearing up the alpine meadow on the upper part of the course.

Antoine Macagno hits the drop that marked the transition from meadow to tigher singletrack through the trees.

EWS hopeful, Julie Duvert, taking the inside line.

Simon Chapelet couldn't quite match the pace of Dailly or Bruni, but held it to within three seconds of Adrien's winning time.

Tristan Belen kicking up dust amongst the trees.

In France they call the trail builders "shapeurs" (pronounced 'shay-pers'). This is Damien the shapeur here in Isola making sure the track is ready for the race runs.

Chloe Gallean and Agnes Delest head up for their first race runs.

Raphael Giambi on his way to winning the minimes category -(13-14 years old) category.

Shhh, don't tell the internet.

It may look odd doing bent-over rows with your race bike, but as part of the Frejus club Jack Piercy is trained by Cecile and Cedric Ravanel and this is part of his pre-race warmup routine.

Dropping out of the start gate.

Hugo Marini comfortably won the cadet category. Two years out from being eligible for junior World Cup racing, his style on the bike is impressive from a rider so young and he finished within 10 seconds of the winning time on 3.30 course.

Jack Piercy putting that warmup to good use - he took 3rd in the cadet class.

Loic scrubbing the first big fly-off on the course. In his first run he was 1.78 up on Adrien Dailly, but a slip on a wooden bridge on his second run saw Adrien pull ahead.

JP Bruni had a better day than his son, taking home the win in the master 50 category.

Sylvain Troncale in the loose lower woods.

Junior, Alizes Lassus, on her way to second on scratch in the womens race.

Chloe Gallean on her way to third on the day.

Agnes Delest was head and shoulders clear of the womens field today to take a comfortable victory.

The look on this young racer's face as other riders explained the gap Bruni, Dailly and Chapelet were hitting the lower woods was priceless. He looked to be in complete disbelief they could hit something that is both so big and technical.

Timai Conseille nosing it in where Bruni and Dailly were pulling hard.

Adrien Dailly pulling for the win. There was zero takeoff and less landing - he was almost immediately pulling again to clear a second, smaller but way more technical second gap. While nobody thinks the result is representative of how things would go down on a World Cup weekend, he surely has to take huge confidence from his race as any weekend when you finish ahead of Bruni is a good one.

Riders gather at the finish for the final reckoning of the day.