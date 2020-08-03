Photo Epic: Bruni and Dailly Back on Track in the Cradle of DH Racing

While many questions still hang heavy over the return of world-level racing this year, local racing scenes are starting to find their stride once more. The south of France is sacred ground for downhill racing. In the mountains above Nice champions are bred, in fact there are more DH World Championship titles from riders raised here than anywhere in the world (I make it 14 senior men's titles, at a rough count). What is maybe more impressive is the consistency - it's fair to say that no era of downhill racing has not had a rider from the region at the forefront. So if you want to try and take an educated guess at who the next up and coming sensation may be, it's a good bet to have a look at the emerging riders. Not to mention a certain Loic Bruni getting between the tapes for the first time since Snowshoe and Adrien Dailly switching codes with an eye to making up to the World Cup.
