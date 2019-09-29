Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Photo Epic: Chasing Rainbows - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Sep 29, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
CHASING RAINBOWS
2019 Enduro Trophy of Nations - Finale Ligure, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore & Kike Abelleira


For the first time in the history of the sport, UCI jerseys and medals were on offer. Their prestige was reflected in the intensity of the racing on display on Finale Ligure’s iconic trails. As riders worked together in teams of three with their fellow countrymen and women, the sport was turned on its head as personal ambitions were shed in pursuit of national pride. Five stages, high in the Ligurian hills, stood between the racers and the podium while 24 different nationalities battled it out in front of thousands of fans lining the track to cheer on their home countries.

In the men’s competition, the much-hyped French team’s hopes were dashed when Florian Nicolai flatted on the very first stage. Team USA put the hammer down right out of the start gate, with the theme continuing throughout the race as they proved untouchable. The winning team of Americans Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, and Cody Kelley rode into the finish arena to a hero’s welcome, securing their place in the history books. Team Sweden put up a valiant fight and Robin Wallner, Zakarias Blom Johansen, and Alexander Kangas were rewarded with second place. The podium was completed by Team Canada in third place, featuring regular-season teammates Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, and Rhys Verner.

In the women’s race, the times were tighter. Going into the fifth and final stage of the day, Team Great Britain led Team France by just under six seconds. However, the combination of Isabeau Courdurier, Morgane Charre, and Melanie Pugin proved too strong for the Brits. Katy Winton, Bex Baraona, and Becky Cook had to settle for second place. Team Canada's Miranda Miller, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, and Jennifer McHugh rode consistently for well-deserved bronze medals.

In the U21 competition, team New Zealand blew away their rivals. The trio of Brady Stone, John Richardson, and Nils Heiniger rose to the top step of the podium. Italians Hannes Alber, Simone Pelissero, and Matteo Saccon delighted their home crowd with a silver medal finish, with the Canadian team of Kasper Woolley, Jacob Tooke, and Evan Wall claiming third. Team Great Britain was triumphant in the U21 Women with Harriet Harnden, Ellen Flewitt and Polly Henderson leading from stage one and holding the top spot throughout the race. Team USA's Anna Newkirk, Lauren Bingham, and Isabella Naughton finished in silver medal position.


bigquotesWhat an incredible weekend of sport! It’s been amazing to see the riders embrace the team format, work together, and to see the winning teams on the podium wearing those jerseys and medals. This marks the start of a very exciting new event on the EWS calendar. Chris Ball, Director - EWS



It was a dark day out there for many with broken bikes and bodies taking out many riders and teams. Amongst the toll were both the French U21 and Men's team as well as USA's U21 squad.
It was a dark day out there for many with broken bikes and bodies taking out many riders and teams. Amongst the toll were both the French U21 and Men's team as well as USA's U21 squad.

Kevin Miquel was forced to not race after breaking his hand in a crash Saturday morning while out for a few "chill" laps.
Kevin Miquel was forced to not race after breaking his hand in a crash Saturday morning while out for a few "chill" laps.

Fast, tight, twisty, and very long, stage one was a challenge for all.
Fast, tight, twisty, and very long, stage one was a challenge for all.

Where other riders were tired and barely able to keep things in a straight line at the bottom of Stage one, Richie Rude was styling up jumps off the main race line. Fast and fun was the theme for the American who won the opening stage and made the rest of the field chase himself and Team USA for the rest of the day.
Where other riders were tired and barely able to keep things in a straight line at the bottom of Stage one, Richie Rude was styling up jumps off the main race line. Fast and fun was the theme for the American who won the opening stage and made the rest of the field chase himself and Team USA for the rest of the day.

Richie Rude coming in hot to win stage one.

Cody Kelley rose to the occasion and was able to keep pace with teammates Richie Rude and Shawn Neer to help Team USA win gold in Finale.
Cody Kelley rose to the occasion and was able to keep pace with teammates Richie Rude and Shawn Neer to help Team USA win gold in Finale.

ALN pushing Miranda Miller to go hard on stage one. The Canadian women would finish the day in third.
ALN pushing Miranda Miller to go hard on stage one. The Canadian women would finish the day in third.

Isabeau Courdurier was fighting illness all day but pushed through to help pull her team to victory.
Isabeau Courdurier was fighting illness all day but pushed through to help pull her team to victory.

Kathryn Lawrence, from the USA, on stage three.
Kathryn Lawrence, from the USA, on stage three.

Itatian Marecello Pesenti undoubtedly received the loudest cheers from the home crowd each time he was on track.
Itatian Marecello Pesenti undoubtedly received the loudest cheers from the home crowd each time he was on track.

Ines Thoma racing for Germany on stage three.
Ines Thoma racing for Germany on stage three.

Close to the EWS podium at numerous races, today Melanie Pugin has taken redemption with team France.
Close to the EWS podium at numerous races, today Melanie Pugin has taken redemption with team France.

It almost went south on the last stage for the French women, but luckily, Pugin was able to manage this mechanical and get down fast enough to hold off the British.
It almost went south on the last stage for the French women, but luckily, Pugin was able to manage this mechanical and get down fast enough to hold off the British.

Zakarias Johansen and the Swedish team quietly went about their business of beating nearly everyone today to take home silver.
Zakarias Johansen and the Swedish team quietly went about their business of beating nearly everyone today to take home silver.

Adrien and Dimitri helping Florian to repair his flat after stage one.
Adrien and Dimitri helping Florian to repair his flat after stage one.

Bex Baraona, second with team GB.
Bex Baraona, second with team GB.

The team Spain train.
The team Spain train.

The crowd was top notch as usual.
The crowd was top notch as usual.

Robin Wallner captained a very strong Swedish trio that caught many rivals off-guard on their way to earning a silver medal.
Robin Wallner captained a very strong Swedish trio that caught many rivals off-guard on their way to earning a silver medal.

Becky Cook and Team GB were leading after stage three but could not hold off the French on the final two stages.
Becky Cook and Team GB were leading after stage three but could not hold off the French on the final two stages.

Morgane Charre helping put down the fast times for the French women on Stage three.
Morgane Charre helping put down the fast times for the French women on Stage three.

The team GB U21 women took the gold. Here's Harriet Harnden on Rollercoaster.
The team GB U21 women took the gold. Here's Harriet Harnden on Rollercoaster.

Kasper Woolley on his way to another medal for Canada.
Kasper Woolley on his way to another medal for Canada.

ALN nailing an awesome season with a step on the Trophy of Nations podium after finishing third overall at the EWS last weekend.
ALN nailing an awesome season with a step on the Trophy of Nations podium after finishing third overall at the EWS last weekend.

Sam Hill did not hold the winning pace from last week in Zermatt. Today he struggled a bit with the pedaling sections.
Sam Hill did not hold the winning pace from last week in Zermatt. Today he struggled a bit with the pedaling sections.

Keegan Wright pushing hard for the Kiwi men's team who spent much of the day fighting for the bronze medal position with Canada.
Keegan Wright pushing hard for the Kiwi men's team who spent much of the day fighting for the bronze medal position with Canada.

Miranda Miller pacing Jennifer McHugh for the bronze.
Miranda Miller pacing Jennifer McHugh for the bronze.

Florian Nicolai suffered a front flat on stage one. That would mark the end of hopes for a medal before the day really even got going.
Florian Nicolai suffered a front flat on stage one. That would mark the end of hopes for a medal before the day really even got going.

The British U21 team crushed the competition today to take home gold.
The British U21 team crushed the competition today to take home gold.

With Ella Conolly out, Katy Winton stepped up on to the British team and helped propel them to the silver medal.
With Ella Conolly out, Katy Winton stepped up on to the British team and helped propel them to the silver medal.

Martin Maes single-handedly pulled the Belgian team to a very respectable fifth, winning a few stages along the way as well.
Martin Maes single-handedly pulled the Belgian team to a very respectable fifth, winning a few stages along the way as well.

Martin Maes setting down a fast pace.
Martin Maes setting down a fast pace.

The third Canadian in force, Rhys Verner, held it together with the Rocky duo to take bronze home.
The third Canadian in force, Rhys Verner, held it together with the Rocky duo to take bronze home.

Brady Stone and the Kiwi U21 team leave Italy with gold.
Brady Stone and the Kiwi U21 team leave Italy with gold.

Shawn Neer managed to keep Richie Rude's pace for most of the stages with Cody holding them on tight.
Shawn Neer managed to keep Richie Rude's pace for most of the stages with Cody holding them on tight.

Jesse Melamed gives chase with Remi Gauvin to take the Canadian men's team to third.
Jesse Melamed gives chase with Remi Gauvin to take the Canadian men's team to third.

Adrien Dailly crushed his rim on the very last rock on track while going for a big gap and coming up short. The French had a rough week with one broken hand, two punctures, and this dissipated wheel.
Adrien Dailly crushed his rim on the very last rock on track while going for a big gap and coming up short. The French had a rough week with one broken hand, two punctures, and this dissipated wheel.

Fresh margaritas in the Yeti pits awaiting the return of Team USA after a gold medal day in Italy.
Fresh margaritas in the Yeti pits awaiting the return of Team USA after a gold medal day in Italy.

Margs and fist pumps to close out what has been an amazing end to the year for Richie Rude and the Yeti team.
Margs and fist pumps to close out what has been an amazing end to the year for Richie Rude and the Yeti team.

Your TON 2019 U21 women podium.
Great Britain was a dominating force in the U21 women's race.

The Kiwis took home the title in the U21 men's race.
The Kiwis took home the title in the U21 men's race.

Your TON 2019 women podium.
Your Trophy of Nations 2019 women's podium.

Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin, and Morgane Charre take the gold for France.
Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin, and Morgane Charre take the gold for France.

Richie Rude does the honor for Team USA, flanked by Sweden and Canada.
Richie Rude does the honor for Team USA, flanked by Sweden and Canada.

Three Americans sharing gold. Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, and Cody Kelley of team USA.
Three Americans sharing gold. Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, and Cody Kelley of team USA.

All the champions in one place - Great Britain, New Zealand, France, and the USA.
All the champions in one place - Great Britain, New Zealand, France, and the USA.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


