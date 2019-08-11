Photo Epic: Comebacks & Upsets - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Ronja Eibl firing up the engines.

Haley Batten ready to race.

Riders ready.

U23 women off to a roaring start.

Haley Batten came out swinging. She lead the race for two laps and would take third.

Martina Berta stepped on the gas and rode away.

Ronja Eibl has been dominant this season, but today wasn't her day. She finished second.

Martina Berta takes the win in the U23 Women's race.

Haley Batten put in a hell of an effort today.

A hard day at the office for Evie Richards.

Martina Berta's winning Torpado.

Martina Berta, Ronja Eibl, and Haley Batten. Women's U23 Winners.

Jolanda Neff was the home favorite, but today it wasn't meant to be.

Pauline had the confidence of the last win in VDS and Friday's short track behind her.

Jenny Rissveds warming up before heading into battle.

Rissveds leads the women off the line.

Jolanda Neff had a bit of bad luck with a rear flat and would finish eighth.

Anne Terpstra made a run for the win and was in touch at several points. She settled for second after being overtaken by Rissveds with 1.5 laps to go.

Catherine Pendrel had a come back of her own today taking fifth place.

Jenny Rissveds got out in front when the others were starting to crack and never looked back.

Pauline was out in front, but the brutal course took its toll lap after lap. She would finish third in the end.

Sina Frei on her way to fourth place. The first-year elite has been on a tear.

An elated Rissveds crosses the line.

Jenny left nothing out on the track.

Kate Courtney hugs Lea Davison after a hard race.

The winning steed of Jenny Rissveds.

In her short time back on the World Cup circuit, Jenny Rissveds has staged the comeback of the decade.

Jenny Rissveds, Anne Terpstra, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Sina Frei, and Catharine Pendrel. Your elite women's podium.

U23 Men's start.

Christopher Blevins had a good start with the lead group until being dropped before the final lap.

Filippo Colombo all charged up.

Series leader, Vlad Dascalu, knows today will be anything but easy.

Max Brandl dialing in. He just couldn't find the pace today.

Jofre Cullell Estape eying up the start line. He'll have his work cut out for him today.

Dascalu ahead immediately while the pace set in. He'd eventually go back and forth with Colombo only to lose on a sprint finish.

Simon Andreassen is almost back to form and he showed us today before a mechanical held him back

Filippo Colombo had a great ride and battle with Dascalu. He'd keep his composure and win after a big race on the finish straight.

Lots of stones and roots hidden in the grass that love feeding on wheels.

At first glance, it did not seem that Jofre Cullell Estape would pull a podium performance until he'd claw back lap after lap and into third.

Colombo victorious after a big sprint with Dascalu.

Hard work payed off well for Colombo.

Dascalu absolutely drained out.

No easy task as bodies lay everywhere trying to recover.

Filippo Colombo, Vlad Dascalu, and Jofre Cullell Estape for U23 Men.

Van der Poel ready to get it all started.

Victor Koretzky all called up and ready.

Men's Elite start.

Mathieu van der Poel added to his already amazing season today. He was battling right at the front from the very beginning of the race with Nino Schurter and did not let up, even after a few attempted attacks.

Nino Schurter had to play both defense and offense today. He may have pulled ahead shortly but never convincingly. Second on the day for him.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer rolling off the drop above the dual slalom section for the final spot on the podium.

Koretzky grinding out the grassy climb around back. He fought hard for that fourth place finish.

Mathias Flueckiger stayed with it and earned third. He managed to fend off a few opponents during.

Massive win for Van der Poel.

Anton Cooper feeling his efforts.

Trying to regain normal breathing.

Mathieu van der Poel, Nino Schurter, Mathias FLueckiger, Victor Koretzky, and Gerhard Kerschbaumer close out the Men's Elite podium.

A well earned shower.

Mathieu van der Poel's race machine.

Just when we thought that XC racing couldn't get any more exciting, today happened. It's one of those days that will be remembered for a long time. It was a day of epic comebacks and incredible upsets. When Jenny Rissveds returned to World Cup racing after a two-year absence, it was anyone's guess what kind of form she would be in. After missing Albstadt due to illness, Jenny made her way from the back of the field to the front, in what has been an astonishing comeback. Each step closer, Jenny seemed shocked by the result. After a podium in Andorra, and again in Val di Sole, it all came together today here in Switzerland. Jenny Rissveds, U23 World Champion and Olympic Champion, rode her way back to the top step of the podium in dramatic fashion, as only a champion does. Anne Terpstra took second, and Pauline Ferrand Prevot took third in the Elite Women.While Nino Schurter has had a bit of a roller coaster of a season, frequently foiled by the Dutch Destroyer, Mathieu van der Poel, it was widely thought he could take the win here. Nino should have had the advantage at altitude on home soil but in the end, MVDP would once again walk away with a win. This time in Nino's house. Mathias Flueckiger would take third in what has been an incredible season for the young Swiss. So now we roll on to World Championships, and the question has to be asked, with Mathieu van der Poel absent, will the rainbow stripes be a bit of a hollow victory for Nino? Time will only tell.