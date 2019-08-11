Photo Epic: Comebacks & Upsets - Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019

Just when we thought that XC racing couldn't get any more exciting, today happened. It's one of those days that will be remembered for a long time. It was a day of epic comebacks and incredible upsets. When Jenny Rissveds returned to World Cup racing after a two-year absence, it was anyone's guess what kind of form she would be in. After missing Albstadt due to illness, Jenny made her way from the back of the field to the front, in what has been an astonishing comeback. Each step closer, Jenny seemed shocked by the result. After a podium in Andorra, and again in Val di Sole, it all came together today here in Switzerland. Jenny Rissveds, U23 World Champion and Olympic Champion, rode her way back to the top step of the podium in dramatic fashion, as only a champion does. Anne Terpstra took second, and Pauline Ferrand Prevot took third in the Elite Women.
While Nino Schurter has had a bit of a roller coaster of a season, frequently foiled by the Dutch Destroyer, Mathieu van der Poel, it was widely thought he could take the win here. Nino should have had the advantage at altitude on home soil but in the end, MVDP would once again walk away with a win. This time in Nino's house. Mathias Flueckiger would take third in what has been an incredible season for the young Swiss. So now we roll on to World Championships, and the question has to be asked, with Mathieu van der Poel absent, will the rainbow stripes be a bit of a hollow victory for Nino? Time will only tell.
Giving it all.
Respect.
I would die.
