Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

They say a picture is worth a thousand words so I'll keep this brief. The Red Bull Joyride 2019 took place on a freshly redesigned course filled with new features and challenging jumps. After an amazing battle by all the riders, Emil Johansson found his way to the top spot. The crowd favourite for the win, Brett Rheeder had a slight wobble which affected his score and put him in the silver medal spot. Recent X-Games BMX medalist Dawid Godziek threw down some impressive tricks and took the bronze here in Whistler. After yesterdays competition, Emil Johansson gave his opinion on this year's Red Bull Joyride:
|“The whole course is just really fun to ride. I would love to just be here to ride the course and not need to focus on doing something gnarly. It was a difficult course to start tricking on, but it flowed very nice and it was a lot of fun just cruising it.”
“Getting all the tricks together was really hard. We were standing for my second run and I was so nervous. If anybody would have beat my run, I would have needed to improve the run that I already did and I don’t even know if I could have got all of those combos again in a row since it was so hard just to get them together. I’m pretty stoked on the last three whip to unturndown. I had never done that before off of a big step down.”
“It’s been a rough past few years. If you had told me two years ago that this was going to happen, I probably wouldn’t have trusted you.”—Emil Johansson
