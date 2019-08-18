Photo Epic: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 18, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  

Couderc flat drop flip.
Photo Epic
Slopestyle
Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden & Chris Pilling

They say a picture is worth a thousand words so I'll keep this brief. The Red Bull Joyride 2019 took place on a freshly redesigned course filled with new features and challenging jumps. After an amazing battle by all the riders, Emil Johansson found his way to the top spot. The crowd favourite for the win, Brett Rheeder had a slight wobble which affected his score and put him in the silver medal spot. Recent X-Games BMX medalist Dawid Godziek threw down some impressive tricks and took the bronze here in Whistler.

After yesterdays competition, Emil Johansson gave his opinion on this year's Red Bull Joyride:

bigquotes“The whole course is just really fun to ride. I would love to just be here to ride the course and not need to focus on doing something gnarly. It was a difficult course to start tricking on, but it flowed very nice and it was a lot of fun just cruising it.”

“Getting all the tricks together was really hard. We were standing for my second run and I was so nervous. If anybody would have beat my run, I would have needed to improve the run that I already did and I don’t even know if I could have got all of those combos again in a row since it was so hard just to get them together. I’m pretty stoked on the last three whip to unturndown. I had never done that before off of a big step down.”

“It’s been a rough past few years. If you had told me two years ago that this was going to happen, I probably wouldn’t have trusted you.”Emil Johansson


Backflip tailwhip off the drop for Rheeder.

Rheeder with a flat drop frontflip. Only a handful of people around doing this one.

Brett Rheeder has been the most dominant force in slopestyle recently, however, he couldn't quite put down a fully clean run and ended up in second.

Rheeder with a massive frontflip off the first flap drop.

Brett bringing it home.

Joyride first-timer Lucas Huppert put on a great show for the crowd.

Erick Fedko was on fire!

Tippie was on hand to keep the crowd stoked.

Dawid Godziek just won an X-Games bronze medal and repeated his result here in Whistler.

Dawid Godziek landing himself in 3rd place.

Jakub Vencl on the finishing whale tail.

Jakub Vencl


Fedko with a stylish 360 indian air.

Fedko starting it off strong.

Huppert with a downside whip.

Paul Couderc couldn't get a full run finished, but his big flat drop 360 looked pretty good.

Paul Couderc backflip tailwhip off the cannon.

Vencl off the flat drop.

Fully corked.

Tomas Lemoine finished in an unfortunate 13th place, however, he was still a crowd favorite.

Rogatkin flying high over the crowd.

STYLE.

Crowd shenanigans.

Torquato Testa finished strong with an 86.75


Lemoine dropping in.

Rheeder's signature style is always a treat.

Testa on the big flat drop.

Corking it out for the crowd.

Rogatkin threw down some serious tricks, but couldn't quite make it on the podium this year.

Rogatkin truck driver off the big drop.

Rogatkin had a bit of a tough time but always so positive.

Erik Fedko truck driver off the drop.

Rheeder backflip tailwhip on his second run.

Lukas Knopf looking disappointed after a crash.

You can only imagine what rolling into a massive drop with 30000 people below is like.


Max Fredriksson double tailwhip.

The shark fin was one of the most interesting and technical features on course.

The weather was next to ideal for today.

Making friends

A massive crowd again for Joyride.

Love a good chainsaw. But the poor kid behind him does not.


An emotional win for Emil.

Joyride 2019 podium.

Time to celebrate

Your Slopestyle World Championship podium.


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Rheeder and Emil, the only two on full suspension slope bikes?? rest all on hard tails damn
  • + 1
 Those payouts are massive! I had no idea they were getting that much at a competition.
  • + 1
 Looks like Emil snuck into Lemoines closet....

