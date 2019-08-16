Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Any whip off is a crowd pleaser and the Crankworx Whistler whip off is no exception. The crowds were out in force this year to experience as much whipping and flipping as the riders could throw at them. There is a clear divide developing between the new school and old school. Riders like Thomas Vamnderham were effortlessly carving off the lip, whereas the likes of Kaos Seagrave and Dylan Stark were getting freakishly sideways and sending 360s.
With each person's whip being unique, it can be difficult to determine a winner, however official judging was based on style, amplitude and landing. Kade Edwards was ticking every box with his signature style and Vinny Armstrong was sending it huge as well as getting far more sideways than the competition, which earned them the top spots.
Also those 29 wheels for Kade?
