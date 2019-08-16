Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 16, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  



Photo Epic
Whip Off
Crankworx Whistler 2019
Words & Photography: Trevor Lyden // Chris Pilling

Any whip off is a crowd pleaser and the Crankworx Whistler whip off is no exception. The crowds were out in force this year to experience as much whipping and flipping as the riders could throw at them. There is a clear divide developing between the new school and old school. Riders like Thomas Vamnderham were effortlessly carving off the lip, whereas the likes of Kaos Seagrave and Dylan Stark were getting freakishly sideways and sending 360s.

With each person's whip being unique, it can be difficult to determine a winner, however official judging was based on style, amplitude and landing. Kade Edwards was ticking every box with his signature style and Vinny Armstrong was sending it huge as well as getting far more sideways than the competition, which earned them the top spots.

Kade Edwards with a warm-up lap.

Mikey Haderer is always putting on a show for the crowd. Or in this case taking it off.
It s a bird it s a plane it s a man-kini.
Kurt Sorge
Suicide no-hander crowd pleaser.

Theo Erlangsen


Corked.

BMX legend Dylan Stark.

Backflips ferda crowdz.

Jordie for president!




Dusty Wygle putting on a show.

Flippin' out.

Kade has gone full freerider.

Go Ming!


The Claw.

And this is why Kade won.

Carson Storch with amplitude and style.

Casey Brown getting extended.

Virginia Armstrong taking the win for the ladies.

Reed Boggs getting it fully locked in

T-Mac

Super flip

Brook Macdonald can whip just as well as he races.


Third place winner Jaime Hill




Fronties getting the crowd going
Kade Edwards is not human
Dusty Wygle doing an opposite backflip.
Some big moves were thrown
Clicked.
Casey Brown looking to earn that top spot again.
Big tuck no hander. Won t earn him any points but it sure looks fun.
The racer boys know how to party.
The crowd was insane. Filling the whole of the ski run.
Send it
Dusty Wygle spent more time upside down than sideways
One loose unit
Blinkensop and Macdonald
Red Bull supplied the beats all day long
Kade Edwards had it in the bag.
Virginia Armstrong taking the top step for the women.
Blast off.
Born to Fly
Coming in for landing.
Conditions were perfect.
Party trains with the boys
Winners!


Live it up Kade
