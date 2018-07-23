Photo Epic: Czech Lucky Bag - iXS European DH Cup 4, Spicak

Sunny Spicak with a nice welcome gift. Sunny Spicak with a nice welcome gift.

The course did not change much from last year, but this brute is one the riders favorites.

No need to say that it was gnarly out there with plenty of these buried in the track.

This tight right-hander needed some enduro skills as the riders had to lift their back wheel to get around.

Full moto scrub coming straight out of Norway from Brage Vestavik.

Drop-off's into rocks were this weekends favorite main dish.

Joshua Barth making his way through the gnarly rock sections at the iXS European DH Cup in Spicak.

It was a foggy start to race day.

Conditions changed quickly so riders had to be on their A-game in the finals.

Frank Hedwig pushed hard and took his first win of the season in the masters.

Podium masters with Fabian Buschor, Frank Hedwig, and Mads Weidemann.

Goncalo Bandeira took second place in the U17 male field.

Marko Niemiz with a well-deserved win in the U17 male category.

Benjamin Beck could not repeat his win from qualifying and ended up in 4th.

U17 male podium with Goncalo Bandeira, Marko Niemiz and Gabriel Wibmer.

Most of the riders stayed on their dry tires despite the mud.

Paddy Butler is gaining confidence after his world cup podium in Val di Sole and dominated the U19 category.

U19 male podium with Zak Gomilscek, Patrick Butler and Max Meinhold.

Everyone loves some fresh dirt on the bike.

Jana Bartova took fourth place on home soil.

Monika Hrastnik crashed in her seeding run but came back strong and took another win in the women elite field.

Sandra Ruebesam on her way to third place.

Nina Hoffmann seeded fastest but couldn't put it together in the finals as she lost a lot of time in the bottom section.

Podium elite women with Jana Bartova, Janine Huebscher, Monika Hrastnik, Sandra Ruebesam and Nina Hoffmann.

Jonas Bernet with a good 11th place in the superfinal.

Edgar Carballo from Spain kept it cool in the finals and took 12th.

Brage Vestavik seeded in 8th but slid back to 35th in the superfinal.

Martin Lebl enjoyed racing in front of his home crowd and took a great 5th place finish.

Max Hartenstern was hoping for more rain to come but he made it work with a drying track and ended up fourth.

Another good weekend racing bikes - Max Hartenstern.

Barth sending it big into the finish area.

Basil Weber missed out on the podium by just one spot.

Basil Weber, Joshua Barth and Max Hartenstern in the hot seat.

Sehnal did not really enjoy the track as he said all weekend, but rode it second to none.

Bryn Dickerson rode well and showed great speed. Third place for the Kiwi

Sehnal crossed the finish line and went fastest.

Champagne massacre.

Podium elite men with Max Hartenstern, Joshua Barth, Stanislav Sehnal, Bry Dickerson and Martin Lebl

Stanislav Sehnal and his winning bike, the Kellys Bike Noid.

Spicak in the Czech Republic hosted the fourth round of the iXS European DH Cup. The weekend started out with great weather and a loose and fast track. Dust was everywhere but no one would complain as Spicak is properly testing but also and fun course. With forecasted rain, riders were getting worried and with good reason. While Saturday's qualification was a dry one, heavy rain overnight turned the track into a slip-fest on the rocks up top.Track conditions were crucial, but after some wet laps in the last practice session the rain stopped and the surface started drying, but this made the mud sticky and heavy. Some riders were hoping for more rain but conditions were the same for everyone, and with Joshua Barth and Bry Dickerson tight in points and a rough track, racing just got more exciting.In the men's field, it was Stanislav Sehnal who would take his first win. Sehnal did not look happy after the first two days as the course did not play into his cards, but he still made it happen. He beat the time by Joshua Barth by 0.555s. Bryn Dickerson who was one of the main favorites after winning the last round in Abetone, doing what he needed to do and secured himself some good points to stay close in the overall. The German Champ, Max Hartenstern, took his second elite podium with a fourth-place finish and was followed by Martin Lebl in fifth.Monika Hrastnik struggled in seeding but came back strong in Sundays finals to make it three in a row. Janine Huebscher had a stellar weekend of racing and took a solid second place in front of last years winner Sandra Ruebesam.