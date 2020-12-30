Photo Epic: Dave Trumpore's Incredible 2020 Year in Review

Just like everyone else I took my 2020 plan and threw it out the window come mid-March. After managing to get 1 of the 20+ events and shoots I had on the calendar wrapped up in February, everything else ended up either cancelled or indefinitely postponed. I did manage a few trips for some commercial/client work towards the end of the summer for the brief time travel restrictions were reduced, but other than that I was very much at home. And while I did miss my little family on the road and the traveling circus that tis the EWS and World Cup series, the silver lining to this whole debacle has been the rare opportunity to slow the pace down and spend my first summer at home in nearly 10 years.
I'm left feeling extremely fortunate that I've come out of this disastrous year fairly unscathed, especially knowing that has not been the case for many many people in all of our communities. Let's hope 2021 gives everyone a bit more to be happy and positive about.
Cameras came out mostly for fun rather than work this year and the end result is shared below.FEBRUARY 2020 - CHILEWhat would be the first and last international trip of 2020. A few short weeks later the world came screeching to a halt.HOME IN VERMONT -
For all of the spring and early summer, rides were very close to home and with a pretty small crew of close friends.3 DAYS IN CALIFORNIA -
Bikes with and without motors as travel restrictions were briefly liftedBACK TO VERMONT-
And the late summer Golden HourA CHANGE OF PACE HERE AND THERE WITH SOME RALLY CAR RACING-
It's Brandon Semenuk so I think it's relevant content here on PinkbikeBACK TO BIKES AND THE FALL SEASON AT HOME - OCTOBER SNOWA rare opportunity to ski deep snow and ride trails on the same mountain in the same day Then the snow melted - And the dirt was glorious -THE ENDWe'll see ya on the trails again once the snow melts for good in 2021...
