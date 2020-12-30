Photo Epic: Dave Trumpore's Incredible 2020 Year in Review

Dec 30, 2020
by Dave Trumpore  


Brooks Curran and Evan Booth - Vermont
HOMEBOUND
A Year in Review - Not (Too) Far From Home
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

Just like everyone else I took my 2020 plan and threw it out the window come mid-March. After managing to get 1 of the 20+ events and shoots I had on the calendar wrapped up in February, everything else ended up either cancelled or indefinitely postponed. I did manage a few trips for some commercial/client work towards the end of the summer for the brief time travel restrictions were reduced, but other than that I was very much at home. And while I did miss my little family on the road and the traveling circus that tis the EWS and World Cup series, the silver lining to this whole debacle has been the rare opportunity to slow the pace down and spend my first summer at home in nearly 10 years.

I'm left feeling extremely fortunate that I've come out of this disastrous year fairly unscathed, especially knowing that has not been the case for many many people in all of our communities. Let's hope 2021 gives everyone a bit more to be happy and positive about.

Cameras came out mostly for fun rather than work this year and the end result is shared below.


FEBRUARY 2020 - CHILE
What would be the first and last international trip of 2020. A few short weeks later the world came screeching to a halt.

Felipe Vasquez and Pablo Hobon - Chillan Chile
Felipe Vasquez and Pablo Hobon - Chillan, Chile

Felipe Vasquez - Chillan Chile
Felipe Vasquez - Chillan, Chile

Felipe Vasquez - Chillan Chile
Felipe Vasquez - Chillan, Chile

Greg Callaghan - Santiago Chile
Greg Callaghan - Santiago Chile

The Andes - Chile
The Andes - Chile

Nico Prudencio - Chile
Nico Prudencio - Chile

Greg Callaghan - Chile
Greg Callaghan - Chile

Pedro Burns - Chile
Pedro Burns - Chile

Greg Callaghan - Chile
Greg Callaghan - Chile

Chile
Chile

Josh Lewis - Chile
Josh Lewis - Chile

Chile
Chile

Pedro Burns - Chile
Pedro Burns - Chile


HOME IN VERMONT -
For all of the spring and early summer, rides were very close to home and with a pretty small crew of close friends.

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Richie Rude - Vermont
Richie Rude - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Kori Gargano - Vermont
Kori Gargano - Vermont

Kori Gargano - Vermont
Kori Gargano - Vermont

Kori Gargano - Vermont
Kori Gargano - Vermont

Kori Gargano - Vermont
Kori Gargano - Vermont

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Clayton Harper - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Clayton Harper - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park

Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park
Laura Slavin - Mountain Creek Bike Park


3 DAYS IN CALIFORNIA -
Bikes with and without motors as travel restrictions were briefly lifted

- California
- California

Charlie Harrison - California
Charlie Harrison - California

Cole Seely - California
Cole Seely - California

California
California

Carson Mumford - California
Carson Mumford - California

Cameron McAdo - California
Cameron McAdo - California

Tyler Bereman - California
Tyler Bereman - California

BACK TO VERMONT-
And the late summer Golden Hour

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont


A CHANGE OF PACE HERE AND THERE WITH SOME RALLY CAR RACING-
It's Brandon Semenuk so I think it's relevant content here on Pinkbike

Brandon Semenuk - Maine
Brandon Semenuk - Maine

Brandon Semenuk - Maine
Brandon Semenuk - Maine

Brandon Semenuk - Maine
Brandon Semenuk - Maine

Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota
Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota

Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota
Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota

Brandon Semenuk - Missouri
Brandon Semenuk - Missouri

Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota
Brandon Semenuk - Minnesota

Brandon Semenuk - Missouri
Brandon Semenuk - Missouri

Brandon Semenuk - Missouri
Brandon Semenuk - Missouri

BACK TO BIKES AND THE FALL SEASON AT HOME -

Brooks Curran and Evan Booth - Vermont
Brooks Curran and Evan Booth - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Vermont
Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Alex McAndrew - Vermont
Alex McAndrew - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Alex McAndrew - Vermont
Alex McAndrew - Vermont

Alex McAndrew - Vermont
Alex McAndrew - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Sarah Howerter - Vermont
Sarah Howerter - Vermont

Ali Zimmer - Vermont
Ali Zimmer - Vermont

Mike Sampson - Vermont
Mike Sampson - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Corrine Prevot - Vermont
Corrine Prevot - Vermont

Max Morgan - Vermont
Max Morgan - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Tom Sampson and Ziggey Ribetto - Vermont
Tom Sampson and Ziggey Ribetto - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Alex McAndrew - Vermont
Alex McAndrew - Vermont

Annie Henderson - Vermont
Annie Henderson - Vermont

OCTOBER SNOW
A rare opportunity to ski deep snow and ride trails on the same mountain in the same day

Joe Cavallaro - Vermont
Joe Cavallaro - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

Joe Cavallaro - Vermont
Joe Cavallaro - Vermont

Joe Cavallaro - Vermont
Joe Cavallaro - Vermont

Then the snow melted -

Joe Cavallaro and Evan Booth - Vermont
Joe Cavallaro and Evan Booth - Vermont

Evan Booth - Vermont
Evan Booth - Vermont

And the dirt was glorious -

Tim Cameron - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Tim Cameron - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Colby Benoit - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Colby Benoit - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Alex McAndrews - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Alex McAndrews - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Richie Rude - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Richie Rude - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Peter Ostroski - Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Thunder Mountain Bike Park
Thunder Mountain Bike Park

Kevin Sweeney - Highland Bike Park
Kevin Sweeney - Highland Bike Park

Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park
Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park

Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park
Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park

Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park
Evan Booth - Highland Bike Park

The End

THE END

Brooks Curran - Vermont
Brooks Curran - Vermont
We'll see ya on the trails again once the snow melts for good in 2021...

