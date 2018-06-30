Photo Epic: Day 1 - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Tight racing after day one here in Petzen-Jamnica. Many at the top found the fresh cut sections of trail entirely different than they left them after day one. It's what happens when a few hundred riders go down a fresh track, support disappears and things get blown out. By the time you get your crack at it, it's nothing like how you remember it. There were crashes. There was tight racing. Day one in Petzen-Jamnica was long and brutal. Fifty kilometers of riding done. A tight battle between Sam Hill and Martin Maes. Sam Hill would come out on top at days end. Cecile Ravanel took the day for the women, with Isabeau Courdurier in second and Melanie Pugin close behind in third.
