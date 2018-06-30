Photo Epic: Day 1 - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Finally a day of nothing but sunshine at Round 4 of the Enduro World Series. Finally a day of nothing but sunshine at Round 4 of the Enduro World Series.

Isabeau Courdurier is a little beat up after a crash in training but is sitting in second just a few seconds ahead of Melanie Pugin. Isabeau Courdurier is a little beat up after a crash in training but is sitting in second just a few seconds ahead of Melanie Pugin.

Yeti's Jubal Davis is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken and dislocated thumb. Wish him luck as he heads in for surgery early next week. Yeti's Jubal Davis is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken and dislocated thumb. Wish him luck as he heads in for surgery early next week.

Ready to shred. Ready to shred.

Calm before the storm. The Rocky boys in full chill before they get going. Calm before the storm. The Rocky boys in full chill before they get going.

Thomas Lapeyrie having another strong and consistent EWS race in 9th. Thomas Lapeyrie having another strong and consistent EWS race in 9th.

Last round's winner Richie Rude hasn't been able to match the pace of the front runners in Slovenia. Last round's winner Richie Rude hasn't been able to match the pace of the front runners in Slovenia.

Making her own rapids through the river en route to three stage wins on the day for Cecile Ravanel. Making her own rapids through the river en route to three stage wins on the day for Cecile Ravanel.

Lewis Buchanan smashing one of the main water crossings on Stage 2. Lewis Buchanan smashing one of the main water crossings on Stage 2.

After an off weekend in round three, Sam Hill is back at the front and leads Martin Maes into day two by 9 seconds. After an off weekend in round three, Sam Hill is back at the front and leads Martin Maes into day two by 9 seconds.

Damien Oton sits in sixth after day one with a second place on Stage 1. Damien Oton sits in sixth after day one with a second place on Stage 1.

Sam Hill remains the king. Untouchable after day one. Sam Hill remains the king. Untouchable after day one.

Ruaridh Cunningham is getting into the groove. Sure he had a crash or two, but he sits in 8th after day one. Ruaridh Cunningham is getting into the groove. Sure he had a crash or two, but he sits in 8th after day one.

Stage 2 was a physical one, and even the sunshine was no match for the thick mud that made up much of the lower part of the track. Stage 2 was a physical one, and even the sunshine was no match for the thick mud that made up much of the lower part of the track.

Melanie Pugin sits in third after day one. Melanie Pugin sits in third after day one.

Jesse Melamed. The comeback kid. Just off injury and sitting in 10th. Jesse Melamed. The comeback kid. Just off injury and sitting in 10th.

Florian Nicolai has the number seven plate. He finished day one in seventh. Florian Nicolai has the number seven plate. He finished day one in seventh.

T Lap was on a mission today. Lapeyrie sits in ninth. T Lap was on a mission today. Lapeyrie sits in ninth.

Isabeau Courdurier will be happy to be sitting in 2nd after the massive crash she suffered one day ago. Isabeau Courdurier will be happy to be sitting in 2nd after the massive crash she suffered one day ago.

4th today for Robin Wallner who is looking to protect his 2nd place standing in the overall. 4th today for Robin Wallner who is looking to protect his 2nd place standing in the overall.

Into the darkness. Into the darkness.

Big days and big stages. Big days and big stages.

Martin Maes in touch with the win. Second after day one with a win on stage one. Martin Maes in touch with the win. Second after day one with a win on stage one.

Mckay Vezina taking the high line into the corner. Mckay Vezina taking the high line into the corner.

Have a cold? Got to race? Oh well, end up in third after day one. Eddie Masters is a legend. Have a cold? Got to race? Oh well, end up in third after day one. Eddie Masters is a legend.

Mark Scott sits in 12th but could easily move into the top five tomorrow. Mark Scott sits in 12th but could easily move into the top five tomorrow.

Ines Thoma rounds out the top 5 in the women's field. Ines Thoma rounds out the top 5 in the women's field.

Anita Gehrig is back racing between the tape and currently sitting in 9th. Anita Gehrig is back racing between the tape and currently sitting in 9th.

Curtis Keene navigates the tight trees at the top of Stage 1. Curtis Keene navigates the tight trees at the top of Stage 1.

Florian Nicolai sits 7th after Day 1. Florian Nicolai sits 7th after Day 1.

Remi Gauvin tries to spot the good lines through all the dappled light in the woods on top of Stage 1. Remi Gauvin tries to spot the good lines through all the dappled light in the woods on top of Stage 1.

All smiles despite some massive crashes today for Katy Winton. All smiles despite some massive crashes today for Katy Winton.

Push on, even when the going is tough. Push on, even when the going is tough.

Making faces just makes the hard days better. Making faces just makes the hard days better.

Elliot Heap has reason to smile after putting up a time that would have him in fourth in the elites after day one. Elliot Heap has reason to smile after putting up a time that would have him in fourth in the elites after day one.

Down but not out. Katy Winton had a rough go of day one but has put it behind her and looking to day two. Down but not out. Katy Winton had a rough go of day one but has put it behind her and looking to day two.

What a beautiful day to kick off racing in Slovenia and Austria. Let's hope for a repeat performance again on Sunday. What a beautiful day to kick off racing in Slovenia and Austria. Let's hope for a repeat performance again on Sunday.

Tight racing after day one here in Petzen-Jamnica. Many at the top found the fresh cut sections of trail entirely different than they left them after day one. It's what happens when a few hundred riders go down a fresh track, support disappears and things get blown out. By the time you get your crack at it, it's nothing like how you remember it. There were crashes. There was tight racing. Day one in Petzen-Jamnica was long and brutal. Fifty kilometers of riding done. A tight battle between Sam Hill and Martin Maes. Sam Hill would come out on top at days end. Cecile Ravanel took the day for the women, with Isabeau Courdurier in second and Melanie Pugin close behind in third.