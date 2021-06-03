Photo Epic: Day 1 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions 2021

A long queue of riders eager to get their seasons started.

Let's go rac... err testing!

This step up was the first feature out of the gate and riders were having plenty of fun on it.

It was a great opportunity for an impromptu whip off

Jackson Goldstone proved he was more than just a Crankwrox Whip Off Champion, as he finished the day 16th fastest beating a number of seasoned World Cup racers in the process.

Camille Balanche was showing off her World Cup stripes. She may have won them just down the road in Leogang but the bluebird skies today couldn't be more different to the conditions back in October.

There was plenty of telemetry on track today including Joe Breeden of the UR team on his new NS bikes...

...and Vali Holl using a BYB set up on her new Session.

Noga Korem took on the track with her single-crown enduro prototype early in the day.

But she was back lapping on the Fury later.

Max Hartenstern slightly overcooking things.

Bernard Kerr was flying high today and secured the fastest time of the session.

Baking hot weather meant dusty, loose conditions. Baptiste Pierron showed this berm who's boss.

There's no sign of the new Commencal downhill bike here in Schladming but Monika Hrastnik showed that the old one is still plenty quick as she piloted hers to third fastest.

From ripping Rampage venues to finishing sixth here today, what can't Mick Hannah do?

Tahnee Seagrave didn't put down a full hot lap today but there's no doubt she has pace to burn on track.

Always focussed, always fast. Danny Hart rounded out an all-British top 3 for the men today.

Loris Vergier seems right at home on the new Trek. He already has a win at the Sestola Italian Cup and picked up fourth among a much stronger field here on day 1.

Henry Kerr swapping between slalom berms.

Another new bike this weekend was the machined aluminum Production Privee bike of the Brigade team. Melanie Chappaz piloted it to the fourth-fastest time among the women.