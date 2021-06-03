Photo Epic: Day 1 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions 2021

Dust flying, rubber pap-pap-papping over tree roots and the unmistakable beep-beep-BEEP of the start hut, it feels good to be back racing. Or should that be 'not racing'?
The NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions returns and it's clear that the COVID-induced pilot last year was a huge success. Word has spread and this year around 60 World Cup riders have arrived at Schladming to get some crucial testing in before the Leogang World Cup next weekend. You wouldn't know it has been seven months since Lousa rounded off the World Cup season last year as all the riders are setting a ferocious pace already and laying down some smoking fast times on day 1.
Fastest of them all were Bernard Kerr and Nina Hoffmann but both riders had competitors hot on their heels. Here's all the action from the first day.
Photos: Ben Hoffmann and Seb Gruber
It was a great opportunity for an impromptu whip off
