Photo Epic: Day 1 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions 2021

Jun 3, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Day 1 Photo Epic
BACK IN BUSINESS
NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

Dust flying, rubber pap-pap-papping over tree roots and the unmistakable beep-beep-BEEP of the start hut, it feels good to be back racing. Or should that be 'not racing'?

The NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions returns and it's clear that the COVID-induced pilot last year was a huge success. Word has spread and this year around 60 World Cup riders have arrived at Schladming to get some crucial testing in before the Leogang World Cup next weekend. You wouldn't know it has been seven months since Lousa rounded off the World Cup season last year as all the riders are setting a ferocious pace already and laying down some smoking fast times on day 1.

Fastest of them all were Bernard Kerr and Nina Hoffmann but both riders had competitors hot on their heels. Here's all the action from the first day.

Photos: Ben Hoffmann and Seb Gruber


A long queue of riders eager to get their seasons started.

Let's go rac... err testing!

This step up was the first feature out of the gate and riders were having plenty of fun on it.

It was a great opportunity for an impromptu whip off

Jackson Goldstone proved he was more than just a Crankwrox Whip Off Champion, as he finished the day 16th fastest beating a number of seasoned World Cup racers in the process.

Camille Balanche was showing off her World Cup stripes. She may have won them just down the road in Leogang but the bluebird skies today couldn't be more different to the conditions back in October.

There was plenty of telemetry on track today including Joe Breeden of the UR team on his new NS bikes...

...and Vali Holl using a BYB set up on her new Session.

Noga Korem took on the track with her single-crown enduro prototype early in the day.

But she was back lapping on the Fury later.

Max Hartenstern slightly overcooking things.

Bernard Kerr was flying high today and secured the fastest time of the session.

Baking hot weather meant dusty, loose conditions. Baptiste Pierron showed this berm who's boss.

There's no sign of the new Commencal downhill bike here in Schladming but Monika Hrastnik showed that the old one is still plenty quick as she piloted hers to third fastest.

From ripping Rampage venues to finishing sixth here today, what can't Mick Hannah do?

Tahnee Seagrave didn't put down a full hot lap today but there's no doubt she has pace to burn on track.

Always focussed, always fast. Danny Hart rounded out an all-British top 3 for the men today.

Loris Vergier seems right at home on the new Trek. He already has a win at the Sestola Italian Cup and picked up fourth among a much stronger field here on day 1.

Henry Kerr swapping between slalom berms.

Another new bike this weekend was the machined aluminum Production Privee bike of the Brigade team. Melanie Chappaz piloted it to the fourth-fastest time among the women.

Nina Hoffmann was the fastest woman of the day. She went fastest on day 2 last year, will she repeat that again tomorrow?


