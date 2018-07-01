Photo Epic: Day 2 - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Patching up wounds was the morning ritual for a lot of riders this weekend, as just about everyone has hit the deck out on these extremely technical tracks. Patching up wounds was the morning ritual for a lot of riders this weekend, as just about everyone has hit the deck out on these extremely technical tracks.

Sam Hill, composed and ready to get to work on day two.

Mark Scott had a rough weekend at the office. He will be looking to bring it back in La Thuille.

Local rider Vid Persak lived up to the hopes and expectations of his friends, family, and fans this weekend, finishing a well deserved 5th when all was said and done.

Youn Deniaud lays it flat coming into the final meters of his weekend.

Robin Walner, riding like a man possessed while trying to make up time on the final day of racing

Eliott Trabac drops into some fresh-cut goodness on Stage 4.

Happy birthday Loose Dog!

Jesse Melamed stuck to his plan of keeping things steady as he returns from a broken collarbone. Tenth seems like an amazing result for someone who just got cleared by the Doctor to ride again last week.

Ines Thoma traverses through the big trees near the bottom of Stage 6.

Noga Korem hugs the highland on the fresh cut off-camber, trying to find traction among all the massive wet roots.

Joe Nation blasts into the light on stage five.

Casey Brown hadn't been on the Slash in quite some time and describes this weekend as a, "vacation she wasn't sure she would make it through." Funny words from a woman who took third.

Cecile was once again dominant.

This was not Katy Winton's weekend in any way shape or form. She took a few more tumbles on Stage 4. but will be refocused and fast when the series heads to the big mountains in La Thuile in three week's time.

Isabeau Courdurier cut this steep switchback about as tight to the inside as possible trying to avoid the slick roots. She had a much stronger second day and was able to pull away from Melanie Pugin, who had been challenging closely for 2nd place on day one.

Josh Carlson gets off the brakes and lets it ride on one of the few high speed and open sections on Stage 4.

Crashes and mechanicals on the final stage ruined what had been a brilliant weekend for Eddie Masters.

Sam Hill was the target everyone was chasing into the mine that took riders underground from Stage 4 to Stage 5.

Just damn good riding. Sam Hill once again shows he is untouchable.

Melanie Pugin couldn't hold off Casey Brown for third and had to settle for fourth.

Another day at the office racking up EWS stage wins for Cecile Ravanel. She is 4 for 4 this season and once again, looking to be on track to win the title.

Jose Borges heads into the final wooded section on stage 5. This stage was short, but slippery and the cause of some big crashes and mechanicals.

Florian Nicolai took eighth place today.

Ruaridh Cunningham pushed hard this week and the pieces all came together. Fourth here in Slovenia / Austria.

Cunningham blasts off the big drop out of the woods and into the four cross track at the bottom of the weekend's final stage. Ruaridh pushed hard and took advantage of other riders mistakes to take his best EWS finish ever in 4th.

Martin Maes came out swinging today and rode super aggressive to win the first two stages of the day. Unfortunately, it just wasn't enough to dethrone Sam Hill from the top step.

Robin Wallner slipped back a few spots on the first two stages of the day but pulled it all back (and then some) on the long, final stage.

Nothing flashy 'till the very end. Sam gives the crowd a show on his way into the finish.

The last man down the hill, charging hard all the way to the finish of a 13-minute final stage, Sam Hill put it all on the line to take the win.

With Martin Maes breathing down his neck, within one second going into the final Stage, Sam left it all on track. He was exhausted at the finish line but relieved to know he had secured his third win of the season.

So close to taking his second EWS victory, but still all smiles in the end for Martin Maes.

A massive effort from Robin Wallner on Stage 6 paid off as he pulled back two spots to land on the podium for the second time in four rounds.

Casey Brown on the podium with a mile wide pineapple smile.

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride this season, Isabeau Courdurier heads to the second step on the women's podium.

Cecile Ravanel, Isabeau Courdurier, and Casey Brown celebrate on the podium at round four of the 2018 Enduro World Series

Sam Hill, Martin Maes, and Robin Wallner take top honors in Austria and Slovenia.

Still the undisputed king.

With two awesome days of racing under sunny skies, that's a wrap from Slovenia and Austria.

The second day would begin with riders crossing over the border into Slovenia for Stage 4 on a beautiful fresh cut track. With no rain overnight or the previous day racers were greeted with fluffy brown loam from top to bottom before transferring through 20 mins of dark mining tunnel to reach Stage 5. After that, it would be a long pedal back across the border to Austria and the final long stage of the weekend from atop the gondola in Petzen.With the exception of Cecile Ravanel who was once again far clear of her nearest challenger, all the podium spots were still very much up for grabs in all categories, and with only seconds separating many riders. Isabeau Courdurier had Melanie Pugin breathing right down her neck for the second spot in the women's field, and men's leader Sam Hill was less than 10 seconds clear of Martin Maes. Eddie Masters started the day in third but just barely as Robin Wallner sat only one second back in fourth. With tight times and the threat of rain hanging overhead at the start of the day it was still very much anyone's race.As the things progressed there was little change to the running order at the front, but with each stage, the gaps between some key positions began to tighten up. Most notably Martin Maes who put the pressure on Sam Hill on the first two stages of the day, and the pair would head into the 6th and final stage of the weekend just 1.5 seconds apart. In the women's it was now Casey Brown who was pressuring Pugin for the 3rd and final podium spot. At 13 plus minutes the final stage of the weekend would equal nearly half the total time raced prior in the day, and with a mix in terrain from rock gardens to loam to bike park berms with all kinds of slick roots in between it would be a battle from top to bottom.When the clocks finally stopped ticking it would be Cecile Ravanel far clear of all the women with Isabeau Courdurier behind in second. Casey Brown's late-race surge continued as she propelled herself into third and the final spot of the podium despite not racing any EWS rounds in almost a year. And in the men's Robin Wallner made up huge time to gain two positions and land himself on the podium, further solidifying his 2nd place standing in the overall. Martin Maes came close but it was Sam Hill who would put down a stellar final run to win both the final stage and race overall. With three wins now out of four rounds for Sam, and a perfect season thus far for Cecile Ravanel it's looking good for both as we head into the second half of the EWS season.Next stop will be the big mountains in La Thuile under the shadow of Mont Blanc in just three weeks time.