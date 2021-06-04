Photo Epic: Day 2 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Session 2021

The stoke was high again for day 2 with riders eager to pack in laps.

Danny Hart drops in for run number one.

Vali was on a roll today and picked up both of the fastest women's times, knocking around 8 seconds off yesterday's best lap.

Charlie Harrison cutting between the berms on the flow track part of the course. This section was taped wide so there was plenty of line choice chicanery going on.

Joe Breeden was the pick of the bunch today. He put four seconds into yesterday's fastest time and only Danny Hart could get within a second of his run.

Up close and personal with the GOAT.

Bruni has been lapping on both days but hasn't been timing himself against the clock. We'd love to see how he stacks up...

Jackson Goldstone may well just be the story of the day. We thought his 16th place finish yesterday was impressive but today he stormed up the leaderboard to 7th.

Enduro motocross rider Manuel Lettenbichler joined in the party.

Camille Balanche took the Rainbow Stripes to 3rd place today.

Wyn Masters broke out the retro kit for Day 2. Kudos go out to him for helping pull the event together.

Nina Hoffmann slashing through the lower turns.

Danny Hart went one place better today to finish second, capping off a successful weekend.

Kade Edwards in the air with both wheels pointing forward. Blink and you'll miss it.

Finn Iles flashing through the shade.

Andi Kolb joined the Continental Atherton team this year and was lapping with Gee and Charlie Hatton all day.

Benoit Coulanges will be expecting big things in 2021 after breaking through with some great results in 2020.