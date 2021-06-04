Photo Epic: Day 2 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Session 2021

Day 2 in Schladming and the pace kicked up a notch as riders continued to find their speed on the track. Both the top times from yesterday's timed session tumbled with Joe Breeden clocking the first (and only) sub-2:20 time in the men's field and Vali Höll going fastest in the women's field with a 2:37.532.
Check out all the days' results, here, and check out all the best action from the day below. There's just one more week to go until we're World Cup racing in Leogang. It's time to get stoked.
Photos: Ben Hofmann and Seb Gruber
