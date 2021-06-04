Photo Epic: Day 2 - NotARace IXS Test Cup Session 2021

Jun 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Day 2 Photo Epic
Picking Up Speed
NotARace IXS Test Cup Sessions

Day 2 in Schladming and the pace kicked up a notch as riders continued to find their speed on the track. Both the top times from yesterday's timed session tumbled with Joe Breeden clocking the first (and only) sub-2:20 time in the men's field and Vali Höll going fastest in the women's field with a 2:37.532.

Check out all the days' results, here, and check out all the best action from the day below. There's just one more week to go until we're World Cup racing in Leogang. It's time to get stoked.

Photos: Ben Hofmann and Seb Gruber


The stoke was high again for day 2 with riders eager to pack in laps.

Danny Hart drops in for run number one.

Vali was on a roll today and picked up both of the fastest women's times, knocking around 8 seconds off yesterday's best lap.

Charlie Harrison cutting between the berms on the flow track part of the course. This section was taped wide so there was plenty of line choice chicanery going on.

Joe Breeden was the pick of the bunch today. He put four seconds into yesterday's fastest time and only Danny Hart could get within a second of his run.

Up close and personal with the GOAT.

Bruni has been lapping on both days but hasn't been timing himself against the clock. We'd love to see how he stacks up...

Jackson Goldstone may well just be the story of the day. We thought his 16th place finish yesterday was impressive but today he stormed up the leaderboard to 7th.

Enduro motocross rider Manuel Lettenbichler joined in the party.

Camille Balanche took the Rainbow Stripes to 3rd place today.

Wyn Masters broke out the retro kit for Day 2. Kudos go out to him for helping pull the event together.

Nina Hoffmann slashing through the lower turns.

Danny Hart went one place better today to finish second, capping off a successful weekend.

Kade Edwards in the air with both wheels pointing forward. Blink and you'll miss it.

Finn Iles flashing through the shade.

Andi Kolb joined the Continental Atherton team this year and was lapping with Gee and Charlie Hatton all day.

Benoit Coulanges will be expecting big things in 2021 after breaking through with some great results in 2020.

Vali speed tucking to what we can only assume will be another fastest time.

George Brannigan was the only new rider in the top 5 today. His fourth-place run showed he's probably riding as fast as he looked in his recent Queenstown edit.


