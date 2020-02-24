Photo Epic: Day 5 - Andes Pacifico 2020

Feb 24, 2020
by Dave Trumpore  
Photo Epic
NO PISCO NO DISCO
2020 Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico - Day 5
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore



After five days tackling the infamous Chilean anti-grip, the 2020 Andes Pacifico has reached its conclusion on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.  The final day of racing saw three stages raced in the Coastal Mountain Range with a total descent of over 2000m. Once again the sun was blazing, the dust was flying, and with the cool waters of the Pacific within sight riders were extra motivated.

In similar fashion to last year, the two Chilean riders Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira once again took the top spots after winning the final day as well as the four days prior. In the men's racing, Romain Paulhan settled for second position but unlike 2019 where he was withering a few seconds, he would be nearly two minutes off the pace of Burns. By the final stage, Iago Garay was able to secure a solid third-place finish beating out a charging Greg Callaghan for the final podium spot.

In the women's race, Florencia Espiñeira was unstoppable putting over seven minutes into 2nd place finisher, 16 year old Paz Gallo. the final podium spot was snatched up by Kim Harding, whose husband Nick manage to take top honors in the masters category.

After racers had used the ocean to clean their wounds and wash off the dust of the previous 5 days was only one thing left to do was to celebrate  And as always the Andes Pacifico afterparty went off in style with a huge BBQ at sunset, all the beer you could drink, a DJ, and what seemed like a never-ending stream of pisco and wine that lasted until the early hours of the next morning.

Bravo, Chile. We will see you again in 2021.





Getting above the inversion and into the sun on the final day

Early morning fog along Chile's coastal range greeted the first few riders on track

Pedro Burns through the dust, loose rocks and cactus

Loose Dog sliding around in the dust

Greg Callaghan made a late surge but would have to settle for 4th

Nick Hardin took top honors in the masters race

5th for Fernando Riquelme

Paula Jara Bianchi took 4th

At only 16 years of age, Paz Gallo would take 2nd in the women's race

Still some big terrain out there even near the coast

All the bushes here want two kill you

American racer Kim Hardin came 3rd for the pro women

3rd for Iago Garay who has raced every edition of the Andes Pacifico but until now had never been on the podium

Just a quick shuttle up to the top of the final stage and the race would soon be over

The tailgate pad says it all


The view from the final stage of the day.

Still nothing fluffy here. Not even at the coast

Notice the hand position on this speed tuck, and know that riders were going about 65 kph in this section

Romain Paulhan speed tucking his way to second for the second year in a row

Florencia Espineira just meters away from the finsh line and the Pacific Ocean

The finals corner of the final day for Pedro Burns


Florencia Espineira winning once again. This time by nearly 7 minutes

And we've reached the Pacific


Racers clean off in the ocean after 5 days of heat and dust

Pedro Burns makes it two on a row

Rooms with an ocean view at the final campsite

A fine night for a barbecue on the beach

Can you smell the steaks cooking?

The sun sets on the final day of the 2020 Andes Pacifico Enduro

Star gazing from the beach as the party carried on long in to the night


