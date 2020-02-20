Photo Epic: Days 1 & 2 - Andes Pacifico 2020

Raw and Rugged. Welcome to the Andes Pacifico

What a landscape

It's always dry here, but a winter drought has made things even worse.

The Santa Cruz boys are back once again, and after two days Romain and Iago are sitting 2nd and 3rd

Stage one off to a beautiful start

Florencia Espineira crushing the women's race once again

Tiny rider in a big landscape

Nico Prudencio is another local favorite who could do well this week

Those views though

Natural trails as far as you can see

Paz Gallo sits 2nd in the women's race

Nick Hardin is holding it down in Masters men despite fighting stomach flu on day two

Fernando Riquelme smashing it into the top five

Pablo Hobon of Chile is racing his first Andes Pacifico

After a day of dust, riders finished by splashing through the river

Pedro Burns washing off the dust on stage four

Day two was super fast with some of the longest stages of the week

Grip is a challenge in more ways than one

Chilean Dust is the opposite of the Irish Dust Greg Callaghan has at home right now

Find the riders

Not wet

Flo Espineira on the first stage of day two

Filipe Caldeira through the bottom of stage six

Loose Dog doing loose things

Last year's runner up Romain Paulhan in the same spot this year after day two

Pedro Burns on stage five

Chilean Enduro champ Jorge Verdugo has been hovering around 5th or 6th through the first two days.

Greg Callaghan was running third on day one but would slip back on day two

Every day is hard at the Andes Pacifico

4k meters up and there are snacks. Andes Pacifico always makes sure riders are well fed

Nico Prudencio and Pedro Burns fueling up on day two

Kim Hardin sits third despite a big crash on stage two

Iago Garay making a splash into 3rd on day two

Unfortunately Alex Pavon is out with an injured wrist. her enthusiasm and sense of humor will be missed

With temps in the '30s and no shade in sight all day long, the river swims back at camp are a life saver

The buddy system here means you always have each other's back

Pedro Burns chilling in a Chilean river

Two down... Four to go

Mechanics working support for the racers have their hands full at the end of each day.

And they will always be the last ones to bed each night

Day one and two of the Santa Cruz Andes Pacifico was all about the high altitude, sun, and dust of the rugged Chilean Andes spread over seven stages. With a total descent of nearly four thousand meters bikes were certainly beaten up and brake pads left burning hot.Day one would be the Gates of Quempo and featured the highest start elevation of the race at over three thousand meters including some stages that had not been visited since the 2015 edition of the race. Day two, Cordon of the Spaniards (once used by the Spanish Conquistadors) would also send riders into a high altitude oxygen debt as they tackled three stages with 500-800m of descent each.In a repeat of last year's battle, it would be Chilean Pedro Burns leading the charge with Frenchman and last year's runner up Romain Paulhan right behind. Newcomer Greg Callaghan was right there in third on day one but would relinquish that spot to Andes Pacifico veteran Iago Garay on day two. And of course behind them is a host of Chilean pinners.Florencia Espiniera would dominate the women's race as expected. Fellow Chilean Paz Gallo would hold down second with American Kim Hardin in third. Sadly Alex Pavon, who had started the first day running in second, would be forced to pull out of the race with a wrist injury.Back at camp, the beers were flowing, ample wine was poured, and after racers cooled off in the river another massive spread of delicious food ensured that everyone went to bed happy and with a full stomach.With three days left to go on entirely new terrain that has never been raced before, the race to the Pacific Ocean is definitely just getting started.