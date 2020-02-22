Photo Epic: Days 3 & 4 - Andes Pacifico 2020

Dry as can be

Mixed in with the dust is a whole lot of loose rock

Be mindful not to drift too wide in the dusty corners

Nothing trailside is soft here

Fernando Riquelme with his signature aggressive style on day three

Big cactus... little rider

Florencia Espiñeira is miles ahead in the women's race

Chilean favorite Nico Prudencio on stage eight

Greg Callaghan has slipped from podium position but is still on the hunt

Day three's stages were super fast and flowy, many of which are normally ridden on dirt bikes.

Pedro Burns is very much in command of the race with just one day to go

Josh Lewis dropping a foot and having fun in the slippery conditions

Jorge Verdugo smashing rocks to start day three

Drifting about in the dust and loose rocks

Day three was the longest and hottest of the week. Racers were definitely feeling the fatigue by the end

Feed zones done right

Special permission was given to ride some special trails for this year's race

Headed to the top

Beautiful views into Argentina

A few months ago this trail didn't even exist. No riders can drop in from the border with Argentina and ride almost 10 kilometers down into Chile.

Loose Dog visiting Argentina for the first time

How's that for a start gate

Greg Callaghan skipped the long hike a bike and just flew in on his Red Bull wing suit

Iago Garay loves the loose surface here in Chile and currently sits 3rd

A lone spectator on stage 13

Livin ain't easy out here in the scorching sun

Romain Paulhan through some rare color in the Andes

Three kilometers down and seven to go on an amazing stage 12

Rock and roll

Former masters winner Felipe Vasquez on track and providing neutral race support for SRAM this year.

Paz Gallo is in a close battle with Kim Hardin for 2nd place with one day to go

Pablo Hobon on stage 12

The anti-grip

Serious dust requires a serious hose to clean things up

Romain Paulhan cooling off in the kid pool

Another beautiful night for tent life

With a focus on new stages and new regions for this year's Andes Pacifico, racers were treated to some never before ridden stages for both day three and four.Day three, called Los Libertadores, started off on trails that were originally developed by dirt bikes and featured plenty of loose ruts and dusty bermed corners. Racers navigated through rock gardens and tried to avoid the sharp cacti that lined the sides of the trail. After lunch riders then went for a massive pedal up what was once a race stage in previous years to access an entirely new ridge not used in previous editions of the race. Fast and flowy was the name of the game as racers descended nearly two thousand meters spread over 15 kilometers.A long drive to a new camp would have racers getting to bed quite late before day four which would offer up the highest elevations, the longest stages and a quick visit into Argentina. The first stage of the day, Los Leones, would straddle the border high in the Andes at nearly four thousand meters, and racers waiting to start actually lined up on the Argentinian side before dropping into Chile. At nearly 10 kilometers in length and with a vertical drop of 1,400 meters this would be the most physically demanding stage of the race. It was made even more special by the fact that all four of the stages had been built from scratch just for this race and had never been ridden by anyone other than the Andes Pacifico trail builders.Of course, there was plenty of dust and sunshine, and when things settled down Pedro Burns and Florencia Espiñeira extended their already strong leads as the race heads into its final day. Behind them, the podium battles are still up for grabs with Romain Paulhan and Iago Garay quite close in the men's race and Kim Hardin and Paz Gallo almost too close to call in the women's.The race will roll to the coast tomorrow for a well-deserved swim in the Pacific Ocean, but not before racers battle it out on another three long stages.