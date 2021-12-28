close
Photo Epic: Deep Woods - Remi Thirion Versus the Forest

Dec 28, 2021
by Nathan Hughes  


Photo Epic
DEEP WOODS
Remi Thirion versus the forest
Words & Photography by Nathan Hughes


Freedom from adulteration or contamination; a good dose of purity is hard to come by in life these days. The ferns and foliage of the forest is a great place to start looking, but never at the races. Course poles, race tape, fluorescent marshalls, super fans with chainsaws and ticking clocks. All these visual and auditory distractions take away from the solitude and sanctity of the trees.

So how about just man and non-motorized machine alone in nature? Say Remi Thirion drifting down a ribbon of dirt in steep terrain, under a canopy of birch and conifer. No lift overhead, no hard-pack below; simply a rut in the loam, some small berms and a few tricky obstacles. Just enough for one of the most humble yet highly venomous riders to sink his teeth into. That would probably be neat.





Speed, style and humility. The Les Vosges local his the trifecta like few others. We pick up the trail with Remi in the form of off-grid single-track in the Hautes Savoie.



bigquotesI love this time of the year when the racing is over. I take the opportunity to ride when I want with no specific plan; some moto, some DH, some enduro. I like digging and riding my local trails and I also take time for family and friendsRemi Thirion


Remi going to war in the ferns, already on the attack just a couple of turns in. His style has always been one of taking no prisoners; maximising every opportunity to find or carry speed.


If somebody rides alone in the forest and no one is around to hear it, do they make a sound? What if they don't just ride, they rip?


Remi barrels his way down the dark dirt of the mid-mountain. The man is something of an animal. The loam didn't stand a chance.

Between a rock and a hard place, but somehow still space for steeze.


bigquotesBeing in the forest is just my life. It’s my passion and a necessity to feel good and recharge my batteries. When it’s possible I like to ride with my friends but a lot of the time I ride alone due to my specific trainingRemi Thirion




'A marvel made of beginnings and endings, with a million different ways in between'. Mandatory Life Cycles quote to accompany trail shot from above.

Aggression can look over-baked for many riders, Remi Thirion not included. All contortions of the body only equate to more speed. Looking rad is a by-product.


Haute Savoie is a wild and wonderful part of the World. You probably have to go all the way to BC to beat the offerings of the French forests.


Reaching the end of this natural bobsleigh and no surprises Remi's World Cup stamina is barely dented and style switch still fully engaged.



bigquotesSecret trails are the best. This track is really steep and technical, but with a lot of flow like a toboggan run. I think one of the most beautiful places I’ve riddenRemi Thirion


Man and bicycle. Our 'noblest invention', you might say.





