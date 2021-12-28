Photo Epic: Deep Woods - Remi Thirion Versus the Forest

Freedom from adulteration or contamination; a good dose of purity is hard to come by in life these days. The ferns and foliage of the forest is a great place to start looking, but never at the races. Course poles, race tape, fluorescent marshalls, super fans with chainsaws and ticking clocks. All these visual and auditory distractions take away from the solitude and sanctity of the trees.
So how about just man and non-motorized machine alone in nature? Say Remi Thirion drifting down a ribbon of dirt in steep terrain, under a canopy of birch and conifer. No lift overhead, no hard-pack below; simply a rut in the loam, some small berms and a few tricky obstacles. Just enough for one of the most humble yet highly venomous riders to sink his teeth into. That would probably be neat.
|I love this time of the year when the racing is over. I take the opportunity to ride when I want with no specific plan; some moto, some DH, some enduro. I like digging and riding my local trails and I also take time for family and friends—Remi Thirion
|Being in the forest is just my life. It’s my passion and a necessity to feel good and recharge my batteries. When it’s possible I like to ride with my friends but a lot of the time I ride alone due to my specific training—Remi Thirion
|Secret trails are the best. This track is really steep and technical, but with a lot of flow like a toboggan run. I think one of the most beautiful places I’ve ridden—Remi Thirion
