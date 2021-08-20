Photo Story: Kurt Sorge's Backyard Dream Jumps From 'Demesne'

Aug 20, 2021
by Kurtis Sorge  

Photo by Dan Fleury
Demesne
Photography by Dan Fleury // Words by Kurt Sorge
Demesne: "land attached to a manor and retained for the owner's own use"

Photo by Dan Fleury

bigquotesIt's been a long road to get to this point. Securing land, building a home and endless hours of work to get the jumps just right. Originally with limited machine time, necessary tweaks and changes, injuries and everything in between, this project seemed to be never ending. Last fall Kubota lent us a couple machines to complete the build and it was a marathon to the end but with the help of Alex Volokhov, friends from town, plus Clavin and Dan coming in to dig, stack and shape, the jumps came out better than I could have imagined.Kurt Sorge

photo by Billy Stevens
photo by Billy Stevens
Kids in a sand box

Photo by Dan Fleury
After months of stacking dirt with Alex Volokhov and friends, Calvin Huth and Dan Fleury joined the party

bigquotesGetting the chance to help Kurt finish up his yard and watch him hit and session the line top to bottom for the first time was truly unreal. Those feelings and emotions of riding something after years of hard work compare to nothing else. To me, that is the epitome of mountain biking.Dan Fleury

Photo by Dan Fleury
Cal and Dan are no slouches when it comes to building and really helped dial in the jumps

Photo by Dan Fleury
A little warm up session on the "medium line"

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Alex Volokhov was a huge help building, guinea pigging and riding the yard in

bigquotesCan’t even begin to think of the total time spent sculpting the yard. A monumental task to get it to this stage and the results are simply priceless. Having this place to ride and train now is a dream come true. Huge shoutout to Kurt and everyone involved !! Let’s ride!Alex Volokhov

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Seen here testing the "driveway gap" and making sure the bottom of the landing is good to go. Back up for a Tbog

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
A few more hits on the wood ramps before hitting the big line

bigquotesThe dream wasn't just to have a huge set of jumps to practise on but to have a place for all to come hang, ride and enjoy. We have small lines, medium lines plus the big lines for all to session and progress. There's nothing more satisfying than seeing smiles on peoples faces after putting so much work into something.Kurt Sorge

Photo by Dan Fleury

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Hosing it down for the sesh

bigquotesIt’s not everyday you get the call from someone like Kurt to work on a project like Demesne. Knowing how much blood, sweat and tears he’s put into those jumps is humbling. Just to be a part of a project like this is the dream.Calvin Huth

Photo by Daniel Fleury
First ramp is a leaner

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
First ramp feels

Photo by Dan Fleury
Stretching one out for Cal

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Full pin

Photo by Dan Fleury
Sideways over the driveway

Photo by Daniel Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury

Last ramp goes!

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Full lap celebrations

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Whips don't lie

Photo by Dan Fleury
My kind of yoga

Photo by Dan Fleury
photo by Dan Fleury
Time to try out the new road gap

photo by Dan Fleury
Can't believe it's not butter

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Two shark fins lead you back into the last ramp after the road gap

Photo by Dan Fleury
Backflips keep you young, it's science

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
More please

bigquotesIf you randomly met Kurt on the street, you wouldn’t even know he rode, let alone being a rider I grew up watching. He’s such a wonderful guy to be around. Plus, the whole crew was a blast to work with! Grateful to walk away with so many rad new memories… Long Live Grohmania, AKA Kurtland Farms!Calvin Huth

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
Left and right

Photo by Dan Fleury
The rig. Evil Insurgent

photo by Dan Fleury
photo by Dan Fleury
All the right bits and pieces

photo by Dan Fleury
photo by Dan Fleury
Need for speed

Photo by Dan Fleury
Let'er dangle

bigquotesI've been a huge fan of Calvin Huth's work for a long time and was thrilled when he wanted to collaborate on this project. I had Dan in mind as the photographer after seeing his recent photography and when Cal recommended him it was meant to be. After hanging out with Cal and Dan at Rampage on a few joint builds I really admired their work ethic and personalities. This really shined through when they showed up and wanted to get to work right away. There were a "few" things to complete which led to us building all day long for the first half of the shoot just to get everything perfect. These guys are pro builders, not to mention amazing riders as well, with sets of jumps of their own and many other builds and projects under their belts. Along with Alex Volokhov, who has been by my side at Rampage ever since 2015 and one of my main riding homies, we completed what had been years in the making. I can't thank those guys enough for their efforts and laughs the whole way through and look forward to many more to come!Kurt Sorge

Photo by Dan Fleury
Photo by Dan Fleury
That's a wrap! Huge thanks to these guys for the hard work and laughs!

Photo by Chiara Durfeld
photo by Dan Fleury
And everyone else that helped along the way!

Photo by Dan Fleury
Milo on gaurd

Photo by Dan Fleury
Big thanks to Evil bicycles, Kubota equipment, Giro Cycling and Rick Schnieder (Ground Breaking) for all the support!




