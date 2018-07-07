Photo Epic: DH Finals - 2018 Val di Sole World Cup

Tahnee gets prepped for battle, the track that lay in wait this morning was a different character to that of yesterday. Tahnee gets prepped for battle, the track that lay in wait this morning was a different character to that of yesterday.

The last lonely few moments before your weekend's work comes together or unravels in front of you. Thankfully Finn's came together and he ticked off his first elite top 10.

17 seconds ahead of the game here today, it is, of course, the mighty VH, so far undefeated with 4 wins from 4 races.

On the final results sheet says Anna Newkirk finished 17 seconds down in 2nd place but had it not been for this massive crash halfway down the track she may have been a whole lot closer to Vali Holl.

Henry Kerr goes one better than his first podium in Leogang, only 1 second off the win.

A fresh face to the junior men's podium was Mondraker's Aussie ripper Patrick Butler.

Daprela had some issues on his final practice run, but clearly, it didn't subdue him in the slightest for the big show.

Another win for Thibaut Daprela who will carry a sizable lead in the junior World Cup series in the next round in Andorra.

What a difference a day makes. Sunshine all day meant the track was in perfect condition for everyone.

4th on the day in what had been a tough season for Tracey Hannah.

Tracey's run was safe, but not with the speed she was looking for today.

It's always great to see a new face on the podium and even better when it's that rider's home race. Bravo Vero Widmann.

Rachel Atherton had the big 'W' in the bag all the way up to the finishing field where 0.1s would slip through her fingers.

Val di Sole is not for the faint of heart and Rachel Atherton was certainly relieved in the finish line to have made it down with what at the time looked to be a winning run.

Her first in qualifying certainly wasn't a flash in the pan. She may have ended up third but Monika Hrastnik was 6th at the first split, 5 seconds back... Before crossing the line 1.6 seconds back. One to watch.

A very happy Monika Hrastnik as she crossed the line in 3rd place here in Val di Sole, just 1.6 seconds behind race winner Tahnee Seagrave.

Full gas and lots of aggression first thing in the morning, Tahnee Seagrave meant business today in Val di Sole.

Tahnee heard on the loudspeaker mid-track that she was 2 seconds back on Rachel Atherton, so she dug deep and there caution to the wind for the remaining minute and a half of track. Upon crossing the line she was nearly to busy checking her winning time to stop for the barriers.

Tahnee was in disbelief as she made her way to the hotseat, and later to the top step of the podium. A winning time just 0.12 faster than Rachel Atherton, and some of the closest racing we have seen in the women's field this season.

I’m always puzzling! It just takes me a lot more time than others to piece it together. Most of the time it comes together for race day! I think even if it had been wet I knew where I was going and knew what I needed to do. I still would have given it my all and I’m confident I would have ended up with a good result but I am so glad I managed to take the win! I’m not really used to riding in the dry, it’s been a weird one...It’s been the best win so far because it was so tight and you have to work really hard for it and that’s exactly what I had to do... Rewarding! — Tahnee Seagrave

1.6 seconds covered the top three, super tight racing on a track as technical as this. More of the same next week, please!

Glory and the champers again for Seagrave as the competition between her and Rachel starts to get extra interesting.

Threatening skies rolled in just as the men took to the track, but luckily burned off quickly without even a drop of rain falling on the venue for the first time in four days.

Damage limitation mode for Aaron Gwin who keeps himself in the overall hunt through a run with gritted teeth, visibly in pain when he crossed the line.

Sam Blenkinsop promo-ing the resort for a solid 14th finish.

Finn Iles finally put together the run he has been after all season to take 8th in the final, just 2 seconds from the podium.

Amaury Pierron seems to have one speed these days in practice, and it certainly isn't slow.

Phil Atwil continues his come back, hucking well past 15 meters and into 15th place.

Connor Fearon using every inch of track to smooth out the big rocks and roots.

One to forget for Vergier and precious points lost towards the overall.

Mark Wallace was only 1 of a handful of riders taking this inside line and coincidentally or not was in the split where he made up time on the riders in the hot seat.

Troy Brosnan won't be delighted with 10th here in VDS, but he'll be back to defend his top step in Vallnord.

Brook MacDonald climbed steadily up the ranks after a sketchy start to his run and came away with 9th.

Benoit Coulanges fired some warning shots in the TT and came through for the finals with 11th.

3rd place qualifier, Hugo Frixtalon, couldn't match his incredible form in the mud, but still managed a fairly heroic 22nd place finish.

Thomas Estaque is finally fully healthy and up to race pace, and today he checked all the right boxes in his race run to land himself on his first ever World Cup podium in 5th.

Commencal 100 is a small team punching much higher than its weight. Both Reece Wilson and Thomas Estaque have taken their debut podium this season.

After qualifying first at the last two rounds and having disastrous final runs, Luca Shaw was able to keep things in check in Val di Sole to snag 4th.

Luca Shaw seemed somewhat surprised by his run, good to see him back on the podium after misfortune in the last two rounds after qualifying first.

Before crashing with just 40 seconds of track to go, Loic was on the same tenth of a second as race winner Amaury Pierron. So he knows he has the speed as we head on to Andorra.

Loic Bruni gives it all he's got into the finish area after crashing on what was sure to be a podium run. With just 40 seconds of track to go he was on the same tenth of a second as race winner Amaury Pierron so he knows he has the speed as we head into Andorra.

What a day for Greenland, almost going the whole hog and taking the win here on arguable the most technical track on the circuit.

Greenland about to match his 2nd place finish here at Worlds 2016.

A wild ride for a wild man, Laurie Greenland came within 0.52 of his first World Cup win today.

Close but a scant 0.66 too far for Danny Hart who would end the day in 3rd.

As Amaury Pierron was up at one split then down at the next, the hotseat became a very uncomfortable place to be for Laurie Greenland.

Swings and roundabouts. Amaury Pierron traded times with Laurie Greenland the whole way down but crucially for Pierron the last split was green when he frantically turned round to look.

Three World Cup wins in row and the feeling is still surreal for Amaury Pierron.

I really wanted this one because I like this track, it’s not the same as Fort William or Leogang, but three is just crazy... To have another one is just crazy. The track was pretty destroyed, it was super hard. It was not easy. It was not easy to race this track. The times are super tight… The conditions were changing all weekend so it was hard to find the pace each run but for finals the track was totally dry so running so fast! — Amaury Pierron

The fastest men popping bottles on the podium in Val di Sole.

Amaury Pierron pours one out for his fallen teammate on the podium.

Team of the day for MS Mondraker with Brook, Laurie and Patrick Butler doing the business.

See you next week in Andorra.

After three days of what seemed like near constant rain, the valley of sun finally lived up to its namesake just in time for race day. With the usual overnight downpour holding off as well after qualifying, the track that greeted riders today was dry, tacky and super fast. Almost a complete opposite of what they trained on during the week and many riders said they struggled for a bit to get used to the added speed and had to force themselves to stay loose and let the bike roll.The junior men and women were the first to take to the rapidly drying track and with similar results to what we have seen at prior rounds. Vale Holl once again put double digits into the other women with a time that would be competitive amongst the elites, and for the men, Thibaut Daprela took top honors over Henry Kerr. With a series leader Kye A'hern not qualifying for the finals, Daprela would steal back the series lead now with a healthy gap in points as we head into the second half of the season.Storm clouds would build over the mountain as the elite women took to the track, but they were more of a foreshadowing of the race to come than anything else thankfully. Rachel Atherton would be the first to post what looked to be a winning time and Emile Siegenthaler and Tracey tried to challenge but fell short. Tahnee Seagrave struggled to match Rachel's pace up top but when she heard the loudspeaker halfway down saying she was just 2 seconds behind she dropped the hammer. Her fourth split cut things to within a second and as a very nervous Rachel Atherton sat in the hot seat. Tahnee crossed the line to take the lead by just a tenth of a second. Last rider down, Monika Hrastnik also started slow at the splits but would make time as her run progressed. Looking stronger and stronger as her run carried on, she would eventually bump Tracey Hannah back at the finish to claim a career-best third on the day.The day only got hotter both literally and figuratively as the men took to the track. Any threat of storms at this point had dissipated and the sun was scorching all in attendance, so much so that finding a place in the shade up top to for the rider's warmup routine became the newest challange. It would be 8th place qualifier Thomas Estaque who would occupy the hot seat the longest, sweating it out rider after rider until Laurie Greenland came flying across the line. Laurie has always had strong finishes here and his time was looking good for the win as both Danny Hart and Luca Shaw failed to best it. Loic Bruni was on pace to challange as well but a crash while up at the splits and just 40 seconds for the line would dash his hopes once again. Everyone knew however that the biggest threat would be the last man down, Amaury Pierron. Who after winning two in a row was riding a wave of confidence to incredible speeds in practice and yesterdays treacherous and rain soaked qualifier. Amaury would be up at split one, then down at split two, and up yet again at the third. Each time his split flashed up on the screen the hot seat got that much more uncomfortable for those sat watching and waiting. Especially for Laurie Greenland who would grow more and more tense as his first win was just within reach yet so close to being snatched away. The race would come right down to the wire with the final top three only being separated by tenths of a second, but it would be Pierron who came out on top to make it three wins in a row, proving he is without a doubt the man to beat right now.In the overall standings, Rachel Atherton moves into the lead following the injury to Myriam Nicole, and Tahnee Seagrave now occupies the second spot. For the men, Pierron took advantage of off days by Troy Brosnan, an injured Aaron Gwin, and a crash by Lori's Vergier to distance himself quite comfortably from his competition. While Laurie Greenland would vault himself all the way from 5th into 2nd. It's still anyone's race through, especially for the spots just behind the leader in every category and things are surely going to heat up once again next week when World Cup DH action continues in Andorra.