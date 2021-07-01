Photo Epic: DH Practice - Les Gets 2021

Jul 1, 2021
by Nathan Hughes  


Pau Menoyo Busquets continuing where he left in Leogang taking the number 1 spot in the junior men s timed training.
Practice
LES GETS
2021 UCI World Cup Downhill - Round 2
Words & Photography by Ross Bell, Andy Vathis, Dave Trumpore & Nathan Hughes


If it were easy, everyone would be a superstar DH racer. But it isn't and they're not. This is a special track, a true labyrinth of line choice, the likes of which we haven't seen in many years. Sure the Leogang woods for Worlds were of a similarly formidable ilk, but they weren't as complex or sustained as what we have here in Les Gets for 2021. Nina Hoffmann and Troy Brosnan came away with fastest runs of the day in the timed session, the latter securing the preliminary time to beat at 3:44 - longer than we might have expected on this hillside and an indication this will be a test of both technical prowess and stamina.

What would be a hideous prospect to many, getting stuck into this all new, ultra-wide, extra-steep and freshly-cut course after a night of heavy rain, seemed in fact an appealing prospect to much of the top flight ladies and gents. Some even describing it repeatedly as 'fun' over the course of the day. After all, it's the job of these athletes to make sense of this bamboozling and potentially body-breaking puzzle, which is set to continue evolving rapidly as the track matures. The podium spots seem just about as wide-open as the track at this point, particularly with the high likelihood of more hostile weather sweeping in for finals day.



July but you wouldn t know it here in Portes Du Soleil.
It's July, but you wouldn't know it here in Portes Du Soleil.

It s wet it s wis and it s going to be an amazing race
Tyres have hit the dirt. It's wet, it's wild, and it's going to be an amazing race

Vali Holl enjoying the French hillside.
Vali Holl enjoying the French hillside.

Myriam Nicole railing one of the super fast corners just out of the start gate
Myriam Nicole railing one of the super fast corners just out of the start gate

Mr Consistent at it again today and not the least bit bothered by the lack of grip.
Mr. Consistent at it again today and not the least bit bothered by the lack of grip.

Nina Hoffman dropping into the first technical section of the track
Nina Hoffman dropping into the first technical section of the track

Storms threatened through the day but thankfully we say no rain for the first time all week
Storms threatened through the day, but thankfully we saw no rain for the first time all week

Lozza ready for anything particularly flying loam.
Lozza ready for anything, particularly flying loam.

Laurie Greenland aiming for a rut and a catch berm to keep things on track
Greenland aiming for a rut and a catch berm to keep things on track

Benoit Coulanges out of the dark woods
Benoit Coulanges out of the dark woods

MacDonald popping off into another root nest.
Brook MacDonald popping off into another root nest.

Title defender Matt Walker got off to a shaky start in Leogang and will be looking to trim his 26 plate down to size pretty quick.
Overall title defender Matt Walker got off to a shaky start in Leogang and will be looking to trim his 26 plate down to size pretty quickly.

Trummer held the fort back in Austria with a top 20 but is hungry for much more.
Trummer held the fort back in Austria with a top 20 but is hungry for much more.

Dakotah Norton inside the top ten for practice with more speed to come.
Dakotah Norton inside the top ten for practice with more speed to come.

Loris Vergier and mechanic P.A fine-tune his setup before practice got underway this morning.
Loris Vergier and mechanic PA fine-tune his setup before practice got underway this morning.

Bernard Kerr ever the dark horse riding to second fastest TT today.
Bernard Kerr, ever the dark horse, riding to second fastest in timed training today.

Neko Mulally cutting inside on some slick roots to avoid the deep rut forming on the outside of the corner
Neko Mulally cutting inside on some slick roots to avoid the deep rut forming on the outside of the corner

AG about to elbow drop this track a new one.
AG about to elbow drop this track a new one.

Danny Hart pulls up where others were pushing down. You d have thought this new track in Les Gets would play to his strengths.
Danny Hart pulls up where others were pushing down. You'd have thought this new track in Les Gets would play to his strengths.

Sunny breaks between cloud cover kept the temps reasonable by mid day
Sunny breaks between cloud cover kept the temps reasonable by mid day

Dakotah Norton holding onto a slide through a rutted out catch berm.
Dakotah Norton holding onto a slide through a rutted out catch berm.

Thibaut Daprela straight over the top gap no issues semi-severed tongue and all.
Thibaut Daprela straight over the top gap no issues, semi-severed tongue and all.

Charlie Hatton almost over-cooking his first go on the top road gap.
Charlie Hatton almost over-cooking his first go on the top road gap.

Being plate number 61 Loris Vergier missed out on the timed training action he knew that was the case and did more runs in practice to make up for it.
Being plate number 61, Loris Vergier missed out on the timed training action. He knew that was the case and did more runs in practice to make up for it.

Marine Cabirou is another French Rider looking for glory in Les Gets
Marine Cabirou unfortunately took a huge crash on the road gap at the start of timed training and is thought unlikely to race.

Greg Minnaar pinned. He s well within touch in these conditions.
Greg Minnaar pinned. He's well within touch in these conditions.

Myriam Nicole charging through the roots.
Myriam Nicole charging through the roots.

MacDonald s mechanic Benoit giving some last minute love to Brook s bike before go time.
MacDonald's mechanic, Benoit, giving some last minute love to Brook's bike before go time.

Finn Iles diving into the first of many gaps.
Finn Iles diving into the first of many gaps.

Brannigan likes nothing more than to romp in this kind of territory.
Brannigan likes nothing more than to romp in this kind of territory.

Not a fan of riding over slick roots Just pull up and clear as many as possible
Not a fan of riding over slick roots? Just pull up and clear as many as possible.

Good seeing Brendan Fairclough pushing hard during timed runs.
Good seeing Brendan Fairclough pushing hard during timed runs.

Plenty of foreground ferns for the many keen professional photoligists in attendance.
Plenty of foreground ferns for the many keen professional photoligists in attendance.

Loic Bruni making light work of one of many slippery off-camber sections up on course.
Loic Bruni making light work of one of many slippery off-camber sections up on course.

Spike tires for everyone today
Spike tires for everyone so far, but what will tomorrow bring with sun in the forecast all day?

Alex Marin throwing shapes all over.
Alex Marin throwing shapes all over.

Tahnee getting up to a gallop on her old almost home mountain.
Tahnee getting up to a gallop on her old 'almost' home mountain.

Atwill is on it here naturally. 9th for TT.
Atwill is on it here, naturally. 9th for TT.

Kade powering through just about the only one-line option on the whole track.
Kade powering through just about the only one-line option on the whole track.

World Cup leader Camille Balanche coming to grip with the French mud
World Cup leader Camille Balanche coming to grips with the French mud

Baptiste Pierron is on the pace and is a threat for the podium.
Baptiste Pierron is on the pace and is a threat for the podium.

Monika Hrastnik heads up for another run in practice.
Monika Hrastnik heads up for another run in practice.

Thirion will be a threat in these steeps no question.
Thirion will be a threat in these steeps, no question.

Walker bouldering through the benching half way down.
Walker bouldering through the benching half way down.

Loic Bruni was a busy man checking lines and trying different options.
Loic Bruni was a busy man checking lines and trying different options.

Le Gets
Les Gets in bloom.

Who else could be this flat other that Hugo Frixtalon
Who else could be this flat other than Hugo Frixtalon

The ruts are real.
The ruts are real.

Vali Holl trying to keep it low on the grassy off-camber toward the top of the track.
Vali Holl trying to keep it low on the grassy off-camber toward the top of the track. Second place in TT today.

World Cup series leader Troy Brosnan into the final corner on track during timed training
World Cup series leader Troy Brosnan into the final corner on track for the quickest lap of the day.

Reese Wilson once again comes close to the top of most people s danger list.
Reese Wilson once again comes close to the top of most people's danger list.

The Goat offers up some roost for those in his wake. Which was again most of the field.
The Goat offers up some roost for those in his wake. Which was again most of the field.

Can Troy Brosnan keep that momentum going and take the number 1 spot right through the season
Can Brosnan keep that momentum going and take the number 1 spot right through the season?

Get Williamson giving the thumbs up on his mechanic s massage skills
Get Williamson giving the thumbs up on his mechanic's massage skills

Tires bikes and bodies alike were caked in mud.
Tires, bikes, and bodies alike were caked in mud.

The day started off cold and cloudy but it soon brightened up with the track drying up throughout the day.
All eyes on the sky. Tomorrow's forecast looks prime, but Saturday afternoon is set to be more than dubious, right on time for finals.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
72440 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
71210 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63215 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
56235 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
55469 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
49624 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
42567 views
First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery
41997 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 still waiting on an real update on Marine
  • 3 0
 bikes are fun
  • 2 0
 Solid Observation
  • 2 0
 Dear Nathan, Dave, Andy and Ross, THANK YOU FOR THIS EPIC FREE CONTENT.
  • 1 0
 Reece looks on fireeee

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009321
Mobile Version of Website