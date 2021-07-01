Photo Epic: DH Practice - Les Gets 2021

It's July, but you wouldn't know it here in Portes Du Soleil.

Tyres have hit the dirt. It's wet, it's wild, and it's going to be an amazing race

Vali Holl enjoying the French hillside.

Myriam Nicole railing one of the super fast corners just out of the start gate

Mr. Consistent at it again today and not the least bit bothered by the lack of grip.

Nina Hoffman dropping into the first technical section of the track

Storms threatened through the day, but thankfully we saw no rain for the first time all week

Lozza ready for anything, particularly flying loam.

Greenland aiming for a rut and a catch berm to keep things on track

Benoit Coulanges out of the dark woods

Brook MacDonald popping off into another root nest.

Overall title defender Matt Walker got off to a shaky start in Leogang and will be looking to trim his 26 plate down to size pretty quickly.

Trummer held the fort back in Austria with a top 20 but is hungry for much more.

Dakotah Norton inside the top ten for practice with more speed to come.

Loris Vergier and mechanic PA fine-tune his setup before practice got underway this morning.

Bernard Kerr, ever the dark horse, riding to second fastest in timed training today.

Neko Mulally cutting inside on some slick roots to avoid the deep rut forming on the outside of the corner

AG about to elbow drop this track a new one.

Danny Hart pulls up where others were pushing down. You'd have thought this new track in Les Gets would play to his strengths.

Sunny breaks between cloud cover kept the temps reasonable by mid day

Dakotah Norton holding onto a slide through a rutted out catch berm.

Thibaut Daprela straight over the top gap no issues, semi-severed tongue and all.

Charlie Hatton almost over-cooking his first go on the top road gap.

Being plate number 61, Loris Vergier missed out on the timed training action. He knew that was the case and did more runs in practice to make up for it.

Marine Cabirou unfortunately took a huge crash on the road gap at the start of timed training and is thought unlikely to race.

Greg Minnaar pinned. He's well within touch in these conditions.

Myriam Nicole charging through the roots.

MacDonald's mechanic, Benoit, giving some last minute love to Brook's bike before go time.

Finn Iles diving into the first of many gaps.

Brannigan likes nothing more than to romp in this kind of territory.

Not a fan of riding over slick roots? Just pull up and clear as many as possible.

Good seeing Brendan Fairclough pushing hard during timed runs.

Plenty of foreground ferns for the many keen professional photoligists in attendance.

Loic Bruni making light work of one of many slippery off-camber sections up on course.

Spike tires for everyone so far, but what will tomorrow bring with sun in the forecast all day?

Alex Marin throwing shapes all over.

Tahnee getting up to a gallop on her old 'almost' home mountain.

Atwill is on it here, naturally. 9th for TT.

Kade powering through just about the only one-line option on the whole track.

World Cup leader Camille Balanche coming to grips with the French mud

Baptiste Pierron is on the pace and is a threat for the podium.

Monika Hrastnik heads up for another run in practice.

Thirion will be a threat in these steeps, no question.

Walker bouldering through the benching half way down.

Loic Bruni was a busy man checking lines and trying different options.

Les Gets in bloom.

Who else could be this flat other than Hugo Frixtalon

The ruts are real.

Vali Holl trying to keep it low on the grassy off-camber toward the top of the track. Second place in TT today.

World Cup series leader Troy Brosnan into the final corner on track for the quickest lap of the day.

Reese Wilson once again comes close to the top of most people's danger list.

The Goat offers up some roost for those in his wake. Which was again most of the field.

Can Brosnan keep that momentum going and take the number 1 spot right through the season?

Get Williamson giving the thumbs up on his mechanic's massage skills

Tires, bikes, and bodies alike were caked in mud.

All eyes on the sky. Tomorrow's forecast looks prime, but Saturday afternoon is set to be more than dubious, right on time for finals.

If it were easy, everyone would be a superstar DH racer. But it isn't and they're not. This is a special track, a true labyrinth of line choice, the likes of which we haven't seen in many years. Sure the Leogang woods for Worlds were of a similarly formidable ilk, but they weren't as complex or sustained as what we have here in Les Gets for 2021. Nina Hoffmann and Troy Brosnan came away with fastest runs of the day in the timed session, the latter securing the preliminary time to beat at 3:44 - longer than we might have expected on this hillside and an indication this will be a test of both technical prowess and stamina.What would be a hideous prospect to many, getting stuck into this all new, ultra-wide, extra-steep and freshly-cut course after a night of heavy rain, seemed in fact an appealing prospect to much of the top flight ladies and gents. Some even describing it repeatedly as 'fun' over the course of the day. After all, it's the job of these athletes to make sense of this bamboozling and potentially body-breaking puzzle, which is set to continue evolving rapidly as the track matures. The podium spots seem just about as wide-open as the track at this point, particularly with the high likelihood of more hostile weather sweeping in for finals day.