Photo Epic: DH Practice - Les Gets 2021

If it were easy, everyone would be a superstar DH racer. But it isn't and they're not. This is a special track, a true labyrinth of line choice, the likes of which we haven't seen in many years. Sure the Leogang woods for Worlds were of a similarly formidable ilk, but they weren't as complex or sustained as what we have here in Les Gets for 2021. Nina Hoffmann and Troy Brosnan came away with fastest runs of the day in the timed session, the latter securing the preliminary time to beat at 3:44 - longer than we might have expected on this hillside and an indication this will be a test of both technical prowess and stamina.
What would be a hideous prospect to many, getting stuck into this all new, ultra-wide, extra-steep and freshly-cut course after a night of heavy rain, seemed in fact an appealing prospect to much of the top flight ladies and gents. Some even describing it repeatedly as 'fun' over the course of the day. After all, it's the job of these athletes to make sense of this bamboozling and potentially body-breaking puzzle, which is set to continue evolving rapidly as the track matures. The podium spots seem just about as wide-open as the track at this point, particularly with the high likelihood of more hostile weather sweeping in for finals day.
