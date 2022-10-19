Photo Epic: Dirt & First Hits - Red Bull Rampage 2022

The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.
The old venue is no joke. So much history has gone down here already and now with the new lines being put in, the stage is set for a behemoth of a final. The uppermost sections are impossibly steep while the bigger trickable sends are arguably somewhere near the middle of each run and towards the bottom. Basically everything is huge and everyone will be pushing hard to make it down in one piece. Is this new school vs old school? No, it's a crash course on go big or go home.
