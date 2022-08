Rhys Pryce-Griffiths and his Canyon Stitched 720 Jordan Clark and his NS Decade

Josh Crosswell and his Rose Bruce Purple Jake Atkinson and his NS Decade

Cam Crozier and his Identiti Freddy Pulman and his Canyon Stitched 360

Henry Turner and his NS Decade Wig Lewington-Booth and his Kellys Whip 70

Fin Davies and his Commencal Absolut Achill Sweeney and his Banchee Amp

Josh Crosswell focused on the first hit

A big 360 for Josh Crosswell

Fin started his run with a flat drop 360 off the start ramp

Then a big back flip no hander

Just a 13-year-old throwing corked 720s - nothing to see here over the last of the set of jumps

Got to love massive flat 360s

Josh Crosswell sending a massive tail whip

Not the run Achill Sweeney wanted, but still time for a cheeky no footer

Effortless 360

Jordan Clark snuck in a rebel run of his own to try and nail the elusive triple tail whip

After a crash Josh Crosswell was quick to check on Jordan Clark, it's amazing to see the respect between these riders

Jordan Clark couldn't quite make the landing on his second run when he was attempting a triple tail whip

Jordan Clark hyping up the crowd

Jake Atkinson had already secured the Dirt Wars series win and was out to push that lead further

Fin Davies opted for the sit down approach to landing on the final jump as he attempted a trick he'd had his eye set on for a while

Freddy Pulman tailwhipping the opening drop

It's all about the extension

Jordan Clark sending a 360 tailwhip

to barspin

Dirt War's Cliff Barbeary really stepped it up this year. The new flat drop to start really was an amazing additional feature

After a win at the Whip Off on Saturday, Cam Crozier was keen to add the Dirt Wars win to his collection

Nerves were showing in the moments before drop in with the biggest crowd of the year waiting the other side of the first drop

After suffering knee injury previously, Wig Lewington-Booth had another crash straight off the start drop

The judges had the perfect view of the dirt jumps

Thankfully he managed to walk away and completed his final run

Truckdriver fun

It was a steep push up to the top of the dirt jumps, but gave riders time to work out their next run

As the runs progressed and the tricks got more and more insane the riders worked up the crowd

The Malverns Classic's Si Paton was on hand dishing out the merch to the crowd

Even though he'd completed his three runs, Fin Davies headed back to the top in another bid to complete the coveted front flip, but this time he landed it - I think he was as shocked as everyone else!

Fin did a few rebel runs to send his first ever front flip in competition

and the riders went mad

As Fin landed his first ever front flip his friends ran to celebrate with him

This is how much it means to these riders achieving tricks for the first time in front of crowds

On Sunday at The Malverns Classic the Dirt Wars Pro Final took place. We caught up with the Dirt Wars Pro Finalists before their runs and decided to give them all some exposure that they richly deserve. Dirt Wars has grown the UK Slope Style scene to new heights with the riders pushing the envelope every single event.These are your 10 Dirt Wars Finalists and their slopestyle bikes.