Photo Epic: DirtWars BMX Dirt Jump Competition at The Malverns Classic

Sep 1, 2021
by Nick Bentley  

DirtWars BMX Dirt Jump Competition
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

Jake Warfield completing a double bar spin 360

Keeping one eye on the landing

Fin Evans had a few close calls

The youngest rider in the Elite Field, Fin Davies heading up for his next run

Smiles for miles, everyone hyped for the first DirtWars at The Malverns Classic

Back Flip Can Can anyone?

Waiting for a break in the wind before setting off

Zac Rainbow pulling a Tuck No Hander Back Flip into the stunning Eastnor Deer Park view

A massive corkscrew 720 to finish off Jordan Clark's first run

A Double (with all the commotion of the crash that followed I think it was a double) Tail Whip 360 resulted in the biggest crash of the day

Unfortunately it was a rough day at The Malverns for injuries with some big crashes in multiple races culminating in this big slam for Fin Evans. With medical crews dealing with Fin and the other incidents there was an early end to the DirtWars competition. We wish Fin a speedy recovery.
Unfortunately it was a rough day at The Malverns for injuries with some big crashes in multiple races, culminating in this big slam for Fin Evans. With medical crews dealing with Fin and the other incidents, there was an early end to the DirtWars competition. We wish Fin a speedy recovery.

Ryan Beard attempting a bike flip, he was so close he was allowed to go for a fourth run to complete the move

Thankfully there was a soft landing

Crowds gathered as the tricks got bigger and bigger

Jordan Clark celebrating a clean run

Celebrations all round at completing a race run

The crowd were loving the DirtWars guys going big

Back flips all round

Guest Judge Team GBs James Jones added even more prestige to the judging panel

Cliff with his ever watchful eye over proceedings at DirtWars

Look Mum, no hands!

When you're six foot tall you need an even bigger gap in the wind

Riders starting through combinations with a suicide no hander to bar spin

Always impressive to see kids progressing - pushing the bar higher

Getting ready for Toboggan Tuesdays

It's crazy to say that back flips have become common place for every rider in both fields including the open. The progression in UK Slope style is through the roof!

Sending a No Foot Can

Can't beat a classic tyre grab

George Keen emotional after completing his first ever back flip (which unfortunately I completely missed - so sorry George)

Ryan edged ever closer with every attempt of his bike flip but unfortunately didn't quite get it this time. An insane trick for someone in the unsponsored open field.

Finley Davies sending a massive Tuck No Hander back Flip - not bad for a 12 year old

Double Tail Whip fun

You know you've got back flip styled when you can look straight the camera whilst upside down

Riders in the slope style competition are such a tight knit group and are genuinely excited for each other when big tricks start to go down

Time to mix it up with some front flips

It's great to British Brand DMR supporting the DirtWars series once again. Without brands supporting these events they just simply wouldn't happen

Into the inflatable landing, the riders maximise the use of this unique landing with many riders learning new tricks through the weekend


