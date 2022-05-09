Photo Epic: Dirty Pretzel - Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

The XCO action in Albstadt kicked off with the U23 races on Saturday with both Line Burquier and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann taking back to back wins. Puck Pieterse and Sofie Pedersen ran Burquier the closest whilst Vidaurre Kossmann was followed home by Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira and Dario Lillo. Rebecca McConnell wasn't content with just the short track win here in Albstadt so dually delivered the XCO victory too with a calm and controlled performance in which she looked untouchable in the closing laps, pulling a 48-second advantage over Jenny Rissveds in second. Mona Mitterwallner's early step up to elites continues to go from strength to strength, she went 2 spots better than Brazil with third, ahead of Loana Lecomte and Alessandra Keller. The men's race initially had a sizable breakaway bunch fighting for the lead, it then began to get whittled down before Tom Pidcock blew the legs off everyone and span into the distance. Nino Schurter and Vlad Dascalu battled once more with Schurter coming out on top once more with Dascalu recovering from a stop in the tech zone. Titouan Carod and David Valero Serrano both had amazing rides and were rewarded with the final podium positions.
The pits have already been packed up and the XC World Cup circus rolls onto Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic for round three of the 2022 campaign this coming week. Check back on Friday for all the action from the short track race.
6 Comments