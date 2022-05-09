Photo Epic: Dirty Pretzel - Albstadt XC World Cup 2022

Line Burquier was the one to watch after her dominant performance in Brazil.

The U23 women get their race underway.

Sofie Pedersen started strongly but slipped back to third in the end.

Puck Pieterse takes a turn at the front leading Burquier down the final descent on the lap.

Line Burquier was happy to sit back at the start and let the race come to her.

Another dominant display from Line Burquier, taking the win by exactly one minute.

Your U23 women's podium in Albstadt. 1st Line Burquier 2nd Puck Pieterse 3rd Sofie Pedersen.

First round winner and World Champ, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, ready for another round here in Germany.

U23 men kick off the afternoon of racing.

Dario Lillo stayed in the mix and earned third place.

Brazil's Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira fought his way to second and remained there.

Well ahead of the rest, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann charges towards the finish.

Another commanding win for Vidaurre.

Your U23 Men's podium - 1st Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, 2nd Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira, and 3rd Dario Lillo

Jenny Rissveds was one of the favourites after a strong showing in the short track.

Alessandra Keller has been consistent for a long while now. It's only a matter of time.

Rebecca McConnell is ready to fire, leader's jersey and all.

Great start to 2022 so far for Anne Terpstra. Can she keep the momentum going today?

Jolanda Neff leads the charge to the first turn.

Sina Frei closed out the top 10.

Jolanda Neff took charge at the front early in the race before slipping back to 9th.

Terpstra into eighth after swapping spots throughout.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot would end up 7th today.

Laura Stigger picked up the pace as the race wore on.

Alessandra Keller has been riding strongly for so long and was due a trip to the podium.

Loana Lecomte hasn't quite found her unstoppable form from last season but will be quietly happy with her opening to the 2022 season.

First ever Elite podium for Mona Mitterwallner. She'd go third by day's end.

Jenny Rissveds was in the mix for the win from the get-go but would end up second, McConnell proving too strong today.

McConnell leads out Rissveds in the auditorium early on.

The rampage continues. Rebecca McConnell dropped everyone and heads for the second win of the season.

Rebecca McConnell is really in the swing of things now.

McConnell is on one so far this season.

A well earned fourth place for Loana Lecomte.

Laura Stigger catches her breath after a sprint to the line with Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Pauline Ferrand Prevot pipped to 6th in a photo finish with Stigger.

Jenny Rissveds gets distracted on her way to the podium.

Your top 5 women elite in Albstadt. 1st Rebecca McConnell 2nd Jenny Rissveds 3rd Mona Mitterwallner 4th Loana Lecomte 5th Alessandra Keller.

Fancy a shoey after 1.5 hours of XC racing?

Tom Pidcock back between the tapes at a mountain bike World Cup.

Nino Schurter looking to take that record-breaking 34th win.

Front row for Titouan Carod in today's start.

Vlad Dascalu only arrived in Albstadt late on Friday, missing short track.

The men's race underway.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo with an incredible ride into 10th.

9th place for Henrique Avancini.

Filippo Colombo fought his way into eighth.

Alan Hatherly with a solid ride into 7th.

Jordan Sarrou just missing out on the podium in 6th.

David Valero Serrano consistently clawed his way up the rankings, eventually taking the final podium spot.

Titouan Carod stayed close to the lead pack, even once it thinned out, holding onto fourth.

A mechanical problem that required assistance in the tech zone held back Vlad Dascalu's bid for victory.

Nino Schurter chasing down Jordan Sarrou.

Nino Schurter never forgets to enjoy himself on the bike.

Tom Pidock looked effortless as he dropped the rest of the pack.

Pidcock was on a solo stroll through the woods by the end of the race.

Tom Pidcock takes the win here in Albstadt with ease.

2 prodiumds from 2 races for lad Dascalu in 2022.

David Valero Serrano was elated with his performance.

Still tied for 33 wins going into Nove Mesto, Nino Schurter is on the hunt.

It's incredible to watch Tom Pidcock switch between the disciplines. What a rider.

The XCO action in Albstadt kicked off with the U23 races on Saturday with both Line Burquier and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann taking back to back wins. Puck Pieterse and Sofie Pedersen ran Burquier the closest whilst Vidaurre Kossmann was followed home by Gustavo Xavier De Oliveira Pereira and Dario Lillo. Rebecca McConnell wasn't content with just the short track win here in Albstadt so dually delivered the XCO victory too with a calm and controlled performance in which she looked untouchable in the closing laps, pulling a 48-second advantage over Jenny Rissveds in second. Mona Mitterwallner's early step up to elites continues to go from strength to strength, she went 2 spots better than Brazil with third, ahead of Loana Lecomte and Alessandra Keller. The men's race initially had a sizable breakaway bunch fighting for the lead, it then began to get whittled down before Tom Pidcock blew the legs off everyone and span into the distance. Nino Schurter and Vlad Dascalu battled once more with Schurter coming out on top once more with Dascalu recovering from a stop in the tech zone. Titouan Carod and David Valero Serrano both had amazing rides and were rewarded with the final podium positions.The pits have already been packed up and the XC World Cup circus rolls onto Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic for round three of the 2022 campaign this coming week. Check back on Friday for all the action from the short track race.