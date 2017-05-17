Down Puerto Vallarta, Speed and Style – Photo Epic

USER GENERATED

May 17, 2017
by Nicolas Switalski  

WELCOME TO PARADISE
BY NICOLAS SWITALSKI
Dj Brandt adding some spice to the Mexican taco

Puerto Vallarta is located on the Mexican Pacific in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. It has been, for many years, a top tourist destination because of its warm beaches, great resorts, food, and nightlife. This first edition of Down Puerto Vallarta comes from the same people (Altius Events) behind one of the most famous urban downhill events in the world: Down Taxco.

Although Taxco is a great, picturesque town, and its steep staircases make it perfect for this type of event, Puerto Vallarta has several elements that can make this event a repeat, but one that is obvious and makes this venue so special is… the beach.

As for last year’s Down Taxco, this new venue’s track was designed by Olly Wilkins, Christian Fariclough, and Duncan Ferris who went all out in making a top class race track and jumps for everybody to have fun.

SPEED

Tomas Slavik right out of the start gate

Bernardo Cruz

Ricardo Peredo

This was one of the few steep staircases there was, here Will White tackles them down

Glenn King

Remy Metailler

It was incredible to see the speed Brian Lopes had on his race run

Cody Johnson

This way sir!

Tomas Slavik on his way to first place

Adrien Loron finding his way through the crowd

Remy Jumping into second place


STYLE

DJ Brandt amazed with crowd

Antoine Bizet

Ethan Nell

Reed Bogs

Ray Fournier

Reed Bogs

Sam Reynolds

Ethan Nell

Nicolas Cantu

Will White

Alejandro Salas

Ricardo Peredo

Antony Villoni


PODIUM

For the Speed side of this event, a short track made the top three guys so close to each other that the results were within the hundreds of a second. There weren't many parts of the track that could make up seconds, and any mistake would result in a great loss of precious time to this race.

On the style side of the event, I would not have liked to be judging this one bit, since there were quite a few guys making the crowd go as wild as it gets. You could literally hear the crowd screaming from the start gate at the top of the hill like a rock concert, none the less, Antoine took the win despite having injured his ankle the day before. Hats off to all the guys who sent it out there, it was quite a show.

From left to right: Bernardo Cruz 3rd: 1:27.93, Tomas Slavik 1st: 1:27.77, Remy Matailler 2nd: 1:27.81
From left to right DJ Brandt 2nd, Antoine Bizet 1st, Reed Boggs 3rd


FRANZ GROSSMAN

This story is dedicated to Franz. He was hurt in the race and is in bad shape. If you'd like to help a fellow rider, visit a Go Fund Me link that was set up for him here and help him out with what you can! #staystrongfranz.

Down Puerto Vallarta Speed and Style Photo Epic


