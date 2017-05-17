Down Puerto Vallarta, Speed and Style – Photo Epic





WELCOME TO PARADISE BY NICOLAS SWITALSKI Dj Brandt adding some spice to the Mexican taco



Puerto Vallarta is located on the Mexican Pacific in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. It has been, for many years, a top tourist destination because of its warm beaches, great resorts, food, and nightlife. This first edition of Down Puerto Vallarta comes from the same people (Altius Events) behind one of the most famous urban downhill events in the world: Down Taxco.



Although Taxco is a great, picturesque town, and its steep staircases make it perfect for this type of event, Puerto Vallarta has several elements that can make this event a repeat, but one that is obvious and makes this venue so special is… the beach.



As for last year’s Down Taxco, this new venue’s track was designed by Olly Wilkins, Christian Fariclough, and Duncan Ferris who went all out in making a top class race track and jumps for everybody to have fun.







































SPEED



Tomas Slavik right out of the start gate





Bernardo Cruz





Ricardo Peredo





This was one of the few steep staircases there was, here Will White tackles them down





Glenn King





Remy Metailler





It was incredible to see the speed Brian Lopes had on his race run





Cody Johnson





This way sir!





Tomas Slavik on his way to first place





Adrien Loron finding his way through the crowd





Remy Jumping into second place





STYLE



DJ Brandt amazed with crowd





Antoine Bizet





Ethan Nell





Reed Bogs





Ray Fournier





Reed Bogs





Sam Reynolds





Ethan Nell





Nicolas Cantu





Will White





Alejandro Salas





Ricardo Peredo





Antony Villoni





PODIUM

For the Speed side of this event, a short track made the top three guys so close to each other that the results were within the hundreds of a second. There weren't many parts of the track that could make up seconds, and any mistake would result in a great loss of precious time to this race.



On the style side of the event, I would not have liked to be judging this one bit, since there were quite a few guys making the crowd go as wild as it gets. You could literally hear the crowd screaming from the start gate at the top of the hill like a rock concert, none the less, Antoine took the win despite having injured his ankle the day before. Hats off to all the guys who sent it out there, it was quite a show.



From left to right: Bernardo Cruz 3rd: 1:27.93, Tomas Slavik 1st: 1:27.77, Remy Matailler 2nd: 1:27.81







From left to right DJ Brandt 2nd, Antoine Bizet 1st, Reed Boggs 3rd





FRANZ GROSSMAN

This story is dedicated to Franz. He was hurt in the race and is in bad shape. If you'd like to help a fellow rider, visit a Go Fund Me link that was set up for him



This story is dedicated to Franz. He was hurt in the race and is in bad shape. If you'd like to help a fellow rider, visit a Go Fund Me link that was set up for him here and help him out with what you can! #staystrongfranz.






