Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 25, 2021
by chris pilling  

Sunpeaks
THREE UP, THREE DOWN
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

Event number three at Sun Peaks and DH is on the menu. The beautiful fall weather the last couple of days has given the dirt that special kind of feel. You know the one, hard-packed but so so tacky you can rail any corner with full confidence. After a big day yesterday, the racers collect themselves at the top of the hill for one final push before skipping town. The Sun Peaks downhill course has it all. Steep rock features, jumps, and speeds so fast coming off line is not an option. The men's podium saw some new faces on the steps. Joe Breeder claiming 3rd, Kirk McDowall landing in second (Kirk is no stranger to this course), and Jackson Frew standing tall in the top spot. For the women, Casey Brown put down a solid run for 3rd, the young weapon Gracey Hemstreet went second fastest by a measly .005 of a second. Absolutely outstanding performance by her. The big story, Vaea Verbeeck clean sweeps the Sun Peaks stop of the tour. She takes a commanding lead in points heading into Kicking Horse where she'll once again be standing on top of Mt.7 staring off the face of the earth in the start gate for Psychosis.

Emmy lan Lily Boucher Gracie Hemstreet Camila Nogueira
Up the chair one more time

Joe Breeden
Joe Breeden getting warmed up

Gracey laying it over off the fade away. From here it's a couple hundred meters of high speed tuck

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah off pace today, landing in 7th

Though you wouldn't be able to tell. If F1 was a downhill mountain bike photo...

Camila Nogueira
Camila Nogueira hot out of the start gate

Lily Boucher

Kirk McDowell
Kirk smashed the course top to bottom. Experience on course playing a key role I'm sure

Seth Sherlock had his best finish so far in 5th place

Tegan Cruz
Blistering pace from Tegan Cruz

He finishes in 6th place today

It wasn't Kialani's day today but the tour is more of a marathon and there are plenty more opportunities to shine

George Brannigan
George Brannigan off the fade away

Joe Breeden places 3rd on the day. His best finish so far

Forrest Riesco looked lightning-quick through this section

Beecroft down one of the many rock slabs on course

Young talent Gracey Hemstreet was a tire knob away from a win today. Plenty more chances ahead.

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew couldn't be stopped today

Beating out Kirk McDowall by 1.151 seconds and claiming top spot

Casey staying competitive just 1 second back from 1st place

Vaea Verbeeck
Vaea finding her head space

She captures the three-peat victory by the smallest of margins. Way to go Vaea.

Jackson Frew (1), Kirk McDowall (2), Joe Breeden (3)

Vaea Verbeeck (1), Gracey Hemstreet (2), Casey Brown (3)

Casey Brown
See ya later Sun Peaks. On to the next one


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Bc


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
113335 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63979 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
63448 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
61405 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
58455 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
55496 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
50286 views
Slack Randoms: Adidas' New Gravel Shoe, The UCI's MTB Goof, Road Rage, & More
46350 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008567
Mobile Version of Website