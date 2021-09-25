Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx BC 2021

Event number three at Sun Peaks and DH is on the menu. The beautiful fall weather the last couple of days has given the dirt that special kind of feel. You know the one, hard-packed but so so tacky you can rail any corner with full confidence. After a big day yesterday, the racers collect themselves at the top of the hill for one final push before skipping town. The Sun Peaks downhill course has it all. Steep rock features, jumps, and speeds so fast coming off line is not an option. The men's podium saw some new faces on the steps. Joe Breeder claiming 3rd, Kirk McDowall landing in second (Kirk is no stranger to this course), and Jackson Frew standing tall in the top spot. For the women, Casey Brown put down a solid run for 3rd, the young weapon Gracey Hemstreet went second fastest by a measly .005 of a second. Absolutely outstanding performance by her. The big story, Vaea Verbeeck clean sweeps the Sun Peaks stop of the tour. She takes a commanding lead in points heading into Kicking Horse where she'll once again be standing on top of Mt.7 staring off the face of the earth in the start gate for Psychosis.
Kirk smashed the course top to bottom. Experience on course playing a key role I'm sure
