Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Cairns 2022

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

It's been a while since we last saw a big downhill race at Cairns.

Sam Hill was looking fast in practice before a crash took him out of racing with a shoulder injury.

Ellie Smith just made it inside the top-five

Campbell Telfer

Connor Mielke takes 2nd in the U19 Women's race.

Vaea Verbeeck secured a solid 6th place after a 2nd place in the Speed and Style.

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Craig Proudfoot

Bas Van Steenbergen fell just outside the top 10 in the hunt for Crankworx King points.

6th place for Sam Blenkinsop

Jackson Frew

Kye A'Hern

Troy Brosnan was on another level today.

Cassie Voysey

Jessica Hoskin

Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings crosses the line in 4th.

Tracey Hannah is back racing and just pulled ahead of Sian A'Hern for the win.

Mick Hannah celebrating a top-three finish.

Connor Fearon had a custom bike for this weekend's racing.

Troy Brosnan takes the win by a huge 2.5 seconds.

1st: Tracy Hannah, Troy Brosnan, 2nd: Conor Fearon, Sian A'Hern, 3rd: Louise Ferguson, Mick Hannah

While most of the Crankworx events are new to the scene in Cairns, today’s downhill event brought the riders and spectators back to an iconic track in the history of downhill racing. A lot of sweat and tears have been shed on this historic course, and today was no exception.There’s a lot of pedaling on this track, with a few flat spots, climbs and the last section to the finish line is an all out sprint. The experience on this track really paid off for both Australian rider Troy Brosnan and Cairns local Tracey Hannah. They seems to know exactly where to stay off the brakes and turn up the watts to come out on top.Hannah, a decorated racer, knows this track like the back of her hand. She’s also snagged 21 podiums in Crankworx history, with her most recent gold at Crankworx Downhill at Whistler. The local legend knocked Australian Sian A’Hern out of first place by just under six seconds. Her winning time was 3:59.277.Sian A’Hern takes the silver medal, having shaved a few seconds off her seeding time. Third place went to Scottish ilabb rider, Louise Ferguson who absolutely greased her run even with a few issues.The Elite male category was a real nail biter. Troy Brosnan ride with textbook precision through the switchbacks at the top section and attacked through the bottom pedal section straight into a finish corral of roaring cheers.Taking home the silver medal for Elite male today is the seasoned Australian world cup racer, Connor Fearon. Fearon was able to get the flow and generate enough speed to take Mick Hannah out of the hot seat by 0.3 seconds. Mick Hannah got the local crowd going wild with how hard he was pushing through the bottom section of the track.Troy Brosnan (AUS) // Tracey Hannah (AUS)Connor Fearon (AUS) // Sian A’Hern (AUS)Mick Hannah (AUS) // Louise Ferguson (GBR)Check out all the action below.