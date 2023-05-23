Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Louise Ferguson
Photo Epic
Downhill
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan

Rounding out the final day of competition at Crankworx Cairns, riders faced the classic downhill track from past World Cup and World Championship races. With an all-out sprint at the end riders would have to keep something for the final part of the track if they wanted to be in contention for the win.

In the Men's racing, we saw an emotional win for Mick Hannah who finally secured a home win on the Cairns course. Following his win Mick Hannah said: "It’s amazing! It's maybe the 5th international race I’ve had here. I’ve had 2nd's and been very close. I was third here last year, so to get the win was really special.

"Today is my mom’s 60th birthday so it makes it extra meaningful. We had lots of family here for that, so for all the people who had been following me online for so long to finally see me in person and take the win, it was awesome."

Joining Mick Hannah on the podium from the Elite Women's race was Jenna Hastings who is heading into her first year of Elite racing with some great results and could be a threat for the podium in Lenzerheide in a couple of weeks. After taking the win Jenna Hastings said: "I’ve been getting podiums a lot...seconds, thirds, fourths and I just really wanted to win again.

"I think I just wanted it a lot today and left it all out there in the sprint, I think that was the deciding factor. Coming into the final stretch you’re toast and you just have to dig deep and sprint your ass off."

Results:

1st. Mick Hannah (AUS) – 3:28:306 // Jenna Hastings (NZL) – 4:01:888
2nd. Jackson Frew (AUS) – 3:28:652 // Louise Ferguson (GBR) – 4:03:480
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) – 3:32:768 // Ellie Smith (AUS) – 4:07:968


Not ll riders opted for a downhill bike to take on the Cairns course.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Elllie Smith
Elllie Smith

Sam Blenkinsop



Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

Louise Ferguson



Jenna Hastings
Jenna Hastings

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah


Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

Jackson Frew




That's all from Crankworx Cairns in 2023.



