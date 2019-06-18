Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

The iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen Club was supposed to be the finale to the Crankworx week in Innsbruck but with the slopestyle pushed back a day due to the rain, the downhill was brought forward and a fair few grumbles were heard among the racers as they trudged up to the start of the course. The day for most racers started at 7am with practice followed straight away by racing with the day wrapped up by lunchtime. Early start or not, they still put on a great show and two nail-biting races played out on this brand new track.
From the livestream, you probably wouldn't know it but the first minute of the track was totally fresh, apparently raked in just 10 days ago and left to evolve throughout the practice sessions while the bottom half was all about speed with boardwalk sections followed by a motorway and a bike park finish.
In the women's race, Tracey Hannah was the last woman down and put more than 8 seconds into the field, claiming yet another Crankworx downhill win. She was followed by three Swiss women split by just over two seconds, all locked in a fierce battle for the podium spots, with European Champ Camille Balanche ending up on top.
A bemused Cullen McMaster found himself in the hotseat as the race broadcast started. He had crashed in his race run and yet was beating World Cup rider after World Cup rider as they flew into the finish. It was soon realised there had been timing messed up and Mick Hannah replaced him in the hotseat. Mick was part of a Southern hemisphere top four with Dean Lucas, Eddie Masters and Brook MacDonald, who took an emphatic win as the last man down the hill.
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
4 Comments
Post a Comment