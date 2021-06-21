Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Morning traffic from the gondola to the start gate was slow moooving.

Anouk Arendt into third for U19 Women.

Second for Sophie Gutöhrle.

Phoebe Gale is the newest addition to the FMD team and Phoebe delivers the goods. first place for the junior

Your U19 Women's podium: 1st Pheobe Gale, 2nd Sophie Gutöhrle, 3rd Anouk Arendt

Lachlan Stevens-McNab closes the podium in third.

Remy Meier Smith is riding his first year of juniors and is looking pinned

Big weekend for Jackson Goldstone. First place for him in U19 Men's.

Your U19 Men's podium: 1st Jackson Goldstone, 2nd Remy Meier-Smith, 3rd Lachlan Stevens-McNab

Emilie Siegenthaler bouncing through the rocks and into ninth.

Cam Balanche did her first Crankworx and seemed to enjoy the different disciplines

Tahnee Seagrave is back on her groove and into third.

Hell of a week for Robin Goomes and into the top 15.

Casey Brown ticked off a huge week full of competitions.

Vali did not look as aggressive as we might have seen her before but she rode her bike just rock solid and claimed the W.

Vali Höll took her frustration out from her fall in Leogang on the course. She'd win the Elite Women's race by two seconds.

Seventh today for Frida Helena Ronning.

Top ten for Vaea Verbeeck after competing in nearly every event this week.

Mikayla Parton rode hard into sixth place.

Eleonora Farina was always seen following her teammates of MS Mondraker in practice. She came in 5th

Tahnee Seagrave slowly starts to build her confidence and is back on the podium in 3rd place.

Nina Hoffmann isn't fully recovered from her crash in Leogang but did not hold back in her race run. 2nd place for her.

Nina Hoffman, pleased with second, had a solid day out on the dusty track.

Balanche will be looking for redemption in a couple of weeks in Les Gets.

Vali Höll winning on home soil and now bringing that same momentum to France for the next World Cup.

Tahnee gaining confidence and momentum with her podium appearance now.

Your Women's Elite podium: 1st Vali Höll, 2nd Nina Hoffman, 3rd Tahnee Seagrave

Champagne showers to end a long week.

Crankworx Innsbruck is done and dusted. One last sip and it's time to recover for Les Gets.

Troy Brosnan coming off a win in Leogang was no easy feat. Taking a win here in Innsbruck won't be any easier looking at the start list.

Pans from practice and Loris was putting in work.

Dean Lucas had a stellar run and went on the hot seat for quite some time

In a stacked field Kye A'Hern ended in a solid 18th

Oliver Zwar spent his fair share of time on the hot seat and finished in 12th starting from way back.

Tough day in the saddle for George Brannigan crashing out in his run. He was literally smashing it all weekend.

Finn Iles scrubbing the dust off the course.

After watching Remi Thirion was one of our favorites for the podium. He finished in 13th

Adrien Loron is pure talent on the bike. Just 9 seconds separated him to the top field of world cup racers.

Laurie Greenland over the triple.

Jacob Dickson smashing rocks into 11th.

Great to see Mick Hannah up in the mix.

Sam Blenkinsop boosting onto the many ladder bridges.

Loris Vergier airtime

Ed Masters

Phil Atwill coming in hot into the lower rock garden

Reece Wilson went into 7th place

Luca Shaw is coming closer to be on the podium. A great progress from Leogang to an 8th place finish in Innsbruck.

Finn found another gear today and locked it in. He was your race leader until the last few riders came down and would take third.

Sixth for Charlie Hatton but only a second off the podium. The men's times were tight.

Vergier raced hard and took the win. We can't wait to see how this season evolves.

Loic Bruni off the final jump into the finish. He'd finish just off the podium but only .055 from third.

Brosnan on the final jump into the finish area.

Finn finding the podium today, right were he should be.

Loris gets his win after laying down the law. That almost two-second gap is no joke.

Looking for more, Bruni is back in form, ready to go.

Crankworx has its own vibe and the results are more secondary.

Troy Brosnan backs up his world cup win with a solid run into 2nd.

Your Men's Elite podium: 1st Loris Vergier, 2nd Troy Brosnan, 3rd Finn Iles

Cooling off after heating up the track.

For many here at Crankworx Innsbruck, it's been a long, hot, and dry week filled with multiple discipline events and an absolutely packed schedule. Many racers on the downhill start list had pushed themselves to the limit countless times since the festivities kicked off last Wednesday. Today, however, it all comes down to one run on a very dry and pedally track. This is the first race of the year, counting the World Cup in Leogang last week, that dust was seen flying. To most, this was a welcome change while others struggled to wake up their legs and power through the mulchy bits. Keeping momentum going was top priority on this track as it's not particularly steep all while watching for a hidden rock or root to send you off line or through the tape. As always, it was a game of milliseconds once the clock started ticking with not much time margin separating the top 20 or even 30. This was indeed a mini World Cup in disguise.