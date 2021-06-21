Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

For many here at Crankworx Innsbruck, it's been a long, hot, and dry week filled with multiple discipline events and an absolutely packed schedule. Many racers on the downhill start list had pushed themselves to the limit countless times since the festivities kicked off last Wednesday. Today, however, it all comes down to one run on a very dry and pedally track. This is the first race of the year, counting the World Cup in Leogang last week, that dust was seen flying. To most, this was a welcome change while others struggled to wake up their legs and power through the mulchy bits. Keeping momentum going was top priority on this track as it's not particularly steep all while watching for a hidden rock or root to send you off line or through the tape. As always, it was a game of milliseconds once the clock started ticking with not much time margin separating the top 20 or even 30. This was indeed a mini World Cup in disguise.
