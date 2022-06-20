Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

The final day of Crankworx came around fast and it was time for the last event of the week, the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club.
Baking temperatures all week meant the track was bone dry, fast and loose. From top to bottom there is a lot of pedalling, so to be physically fit for a track like this is key.
It was all eyes on the mountain ready for finals to watch some of the top racers in the world go head to head for that glorious top step position.
Vali Höll secured the win with some tight racing with Tracey Hannah just 1.4 seconds back. Both racers pushed it hard for the win to close off Crankworx Innsbruck 2022. Anna Newkirk bagged 3rd place in a stacked women’s field closing off a long week of racing.
Charlie Hatton put down a mega run pushing top qualifier Finn Iles into second place. A 2.3-second lead meant he had secured the win by a fair margin. Mick Hannah took third place onboard his new Yeti and it was good to see him back racing DH after his retirement last season from World Cup racing.
Photos: @jacktennyson_
