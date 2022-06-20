Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Dry tyres all week.

Another new hairstyle for Dean.

Dakotah Norton, happy as ever to be riding in the sun this week after a week in the slop last race.

Hot... Jersey off after every run kind of hot.

A pretty chilled week for Hatton here in Innsbruck.

Berm destroying. Tuhoto leaning it over during the morning practice session.

Precision elbow bends… Millimetre perfect line choice.

Mikayla Parton is gaining more and more confidence as the season progresses. A solid 7th place for the Scot.

Big smiles all week for Hatton.

There wasn’t a huge selection of line choices, but where there was, it was important to find the perfect one.

Attack mode from the Brit.

3rd place for Kiwi Cameron Beck

Solid result for Beck leading into the following world cups of the season.

Finn Iles congratulates Goldstone on his win earlier in the day.

Pink tints to match the kit.

Dak doing Dak things.

A bike change for Iles on race day… Back-to-back testing for Specialized this week.

Elbow tucks.

Dust. Lots of dust this weekend.

Mick Hannah going warp speed onboard his trail bike.

Confidence is growing for Atherton Racing’s young gun Jim Monroe.

Jenna Hastings looked quick all week. She joined the elite women's race for finals, but a mistake near the bottom of the track would cost her a lot of time.

Anna Newkirk picking up the pace.

The final event of the week wrapped up for Goldstone and a win will top it off nicely.

Remy Meier-Smith put down a top run to take 2nd just in front of Cameron Beck.

Railing corners Aussy style.

Jackson Goldstone put down a heater of a run in finals with a time of 2:43.916 - a top 10 Elite time.

Racing on home turf is always special. Two weeks on the bounce for Vali Höll !

After taking second in qualifying, Vali Höll upped her game for finals to take the win.

Jacob Jewett popping through the mid-day sun patches

After standing on the podium in whip off, Kaos Seagrave was back to his roots racing downhill.

Nina Hoffmann went off line and veered off track. Due to not rejoining at the same place, unfortunately, it was a disqualification for Nina.

It never gets old to watch Finn Iles scrub his way down a track.

Junior Pheobe Gale moved up to Elite Women for the weekend and finished in 6th.

Full attack mode from Vali Höll in the bottom field corners.

Anxiously waiting for Tracey Hannah to finish. Tight racing for the top Women.

Sprint for the finish. 1.4 back for Tracey Hannah.

Hard work in the baking sun.

Jake Jewitt keeping it smooth, into 12th for the Canyon Collective rider.

Final corner slide out for Dean Lucas.

Innsbruck 2022.

Dakotah Norton into 8th. Still testing Intense prototypes throughout the year.

Andreas Kolb was on a heater 3 seconds up, but a mistake in the boardwalks would see him veer off track, narrowly avoiding a big crash.

Sam Blenkinsop giving it everything in front of the crowd towards the line. 0.052 off the podium in 4th.

That was hard work.

Mick Hannah sat in the hot seat right up until the final two riders… 3rd place will do onboard a trail bike!

Fastest female, Vali Höll.

Hatton onboard his Atherton Bikes AM200m.

Big congrats from Ben Lovell, Charlie’s mechanic for the week. Top effort!

Two rainbow stripes on the top step in the Junior category.

6 seconds up, Jackson Goldstone is showing top elite times.

Top spot for Charlie Hatton. It’s been a long time coming.

Champagne showers.

Mick was amped on his 3rd place. It’s good to see him back in a DH race after his retirement last year.

Theo on the interviews post-race. Always with a grin on his face.

Izabela Yankova loves the taste of gold.

Home time.

The final day of Crankworx came around fast and it was time for the last event of the week, the deuter Downhill Innsbruck presented by Raiffeisen Club.Baking temperatures all week meant the track was bone dry, fast and loose. From top to bottom there is a lot of pedalling, so to be physically fit for a track like this is key.It was all eyes on the mountain ready for finals to watch some of the top racers in the world go head to head for that glorious top step position.Vali Höll secured the win with some tight racing with Tracey Hannah just 1.4 seconds back. Both racers pushed it hard for the win to close off Crankworx Innsbruck 2022. Anna Newkirk bagged 3rd place in a stacked women’s field closing off a long week of racing.Charlie Hatton put down a mega run pushing top qualifier Finn Iles into second place. A 2.3-second lead meant he had secured the win by a fair margin. Mick Hannah took third place onboard his new Yeti and it was good to see him back racing DH after his retirement last season from World Cup racing.Photos: @jacktennyson_