Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 7, 2020
by
Trevor Lyden
Photo Epic
Speedy Siblings
Crankworx Downhill by Gull
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden
The start.
Tracey Hannah finished in first place for the women and had a full 24-second gap separating her and the next racer.
Jill once again proving why she is the overall best woman mountain biker around right now. She added another medal today, this one being silver.
Mille Johnset finishing 4th.
The flat corner at the bottom of a fast straight was a little spicy.
Airing it out.
George Brannigan up and over the road crossing bridge.
Dan Wolfe navigating the off-camber grass section,
Bubba Warren, one of the most well-rounded riders on the circuit, finished in a respectable 6th place.
Mark Wallace looking good on the top part of the course.
Conditions were a bit dusty in the woods.
The loose and technical middle part of the track threw a few riders for a loop in practice and the finals.
Vaea finished 5th.
3rd place finisher Vinny Armstrong.
Casey Brown looking comfortable on the big bike.
Sam Blenkinsop navigating the dust.
Loose, dry conditions today.
A tricky little step down after a large step up.
George Brannigan racing his way into 3rd.
Mark Wallace was expected to be a top contender, but a flat tire held him back.
Blenki onboard his new Norco which took him to second place.
Downhill podium.
The current standings for King and Queen of Crankworx.
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
DH Racing
