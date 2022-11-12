Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

To say Mother Nature has reigned supreme so far this week would be an understatement. Downhill racing at these levels is its own beast, and throw some of Rotorua's worst springtime weather at it, and you've got yourself a recipe for disaster, or entertainment depending on what way you look at it.
After a short break post last weekend's Taniwha Downhill, riders took to the slopes of Mt Ngongotaha high above Rotorua once more. Now in its eighth year, the feature downhill race here at Crankworx Rotorua remains relatively unchanged, once again using by-in-large the same course as years past. 2021's"Covid-Worx" instalment saw the infamous larches section changed, and for 2022, only a few small taping and weather-related changes were made in addition, with the exception of the construction zone mid-course. There are reasons why we only shot in the trees...
With three days of practice scheduled before Saturday's big broadcast, things started to shift from the outset, as the first bit of this springtime weather began to bite and greeted riders for their very first run. Wednesday's practice was all about starting slow and trying not to push too hard on the wet grass, whilst Thursday's was all about refining lines and enjoying the hero dirt as things dried out. Come Friday, all bets were off, and it became a game of survival, just trying to stay on your bike and have a clean run, a day before they were meant to.
Last time out, Louis Hamilton pipped Blenki for the win in another wet race, so this time around, Sam was hungry for redemption. Off the back of his win last weekend, all eyes were on Blenki, but in such atrocious conditions, anything could happen. Jackson Frew was again looking fast on track, and was one not to be looked over, and Louis was keen to prove to the critics last year was no fluke.
With a second place last weekend, and being the reigning queen of this track, Jenna Hastings was the one to watch in the women's. Had things stayed dry, it's likely Sian A'Hern could well have been on for a repeat also, but as the heaven's opened, Martha Gill and Louise Ferguson became the ones to watch, being somewhat of slop specialists. For Caroline Buchanan, Jordy Scott & Vaea Verbeeck, they had the added pressure of the overall title weighing over them, with crucial points still available, and it was incredibly tight.
After the first day of practice, the Fox boys were busy getting everyone's bouncy bits refreshed.
How it started vs how it's going
The kids weren't too bothered about the mud, sliding around in it and having an absolute ball.
It was genuinely hard to tell what was rain and what was champagne falling from the sky.
Results
Mens
1. Sam Blenkinsop - 3:14.796
2. Brook MacDonald - 3:22.685
3. Matt Walker - 3:24.246
Womens
1. Louise Ferguson - 4:23.817
2. Jenna Hastings - 4:45.452
3. Caitlin Flavell - 4:52.402
5 Comments