Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
RockShox Taniwha Downhill
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

While we may have a long wait until we see the return of World Cup racing in June the Crankworx World Tour kicked off the international race season with the RockShox Taniwha Downhill. Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest played host to some incredible racing as some of the world's best racers were tested with tricky conditions, rooty chutes and challenging ruts that were made more difficult after some wet weather.

In the Women's racing, it was the freshly crowned New Zealand national champion Jess Blewitt who came out on top besting last year's Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings by a significant 6.442 seconds. Jess' win marks her first Cranworx World Tour gold medal in Elites with her previous win being from the Junior category in 2020. Following the race, Jess said: "My run went to plan. My plan being to keep it rubber side down and that worked. I had got a little bit loose in a few spots, but overall pretty happy. Rotorua is a hard track in that you don't know how much you can really push, but I think it was a smart race run."

It was back-to-back top results for Loic Bruni as he made it a perfect weekend taking the fastest time in seeding and finals. While Bruni managed to put a few seconds into everyone during seeding finals were a lot tighter as FMD Racing's newest recruit Oliver Zwar ended the day just 0.344 seconds behind the five-time world champion. Completing the top three was Neko Mulally who piloted his custom Frameworks bike with a new carbon rear triangle to third just under a second off Loic's winning time.

On his run, Loic said: "My run was pretty late in the day, so it was tough to stay in the headspace especially with it getting darker in the woods. I did pretty good on the top sections, but I couldn't really adapt to the track. I did a few small mistakes, but I was feeling fast by the time I reached the bottom. Feeling like I am starting the season in the best way, so I am feeling stoked."

While the downhill racing may be over the Crankworx action is set to continue for the rest of the week with the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships on Wednesday.

Check out all the action from the RockShox Taniwha Downhill below and you can find the full results here.

MULALLYNeko
CONNELLYJackson
Luckily the track was drier for finals than the mud bath riders were treated to during practice.

Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan

DAVEYAaron
Aaron Davey

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop bursting out of the trees

Jenna Hastings
Jenna Hastings takes home second in her first big race as an Elite rider

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni

Loris Vergier
Loris Vergier didn't have the best start to the season in Rotorua.

NUNNS Iley
Iley Nunns

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

PETROVSK Vanesa
Vanesa Petrovska dropping in.


FALCONER Rennie
Rennie Falconer sending huge 60ft double

DELESALLE Michael
Michael Delesalle

Louise Ferguson
Louise Ferguson went fastest in seeding but some issues during her race run put her back in ninth place.

JEWETT Jakob
Jakob Jewett

Bernard Kerr
Bernard Kerr is looking fast after his incredibly successful season in 2022.

Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt on her way to her first win of 2023. Jess is going to be one to watch this year.

Loic Bruni
Loic Bruni provides another masterclass as he makes his way to the top spot of the podium.

Podium 1st Loic Bruni Jess Blewitt 2nd Oliver Zwar Jenna Hastings 3rd Neko Mulally Shania Rawson
Podium: 1st Loic Bruni, Jess Blewitt,2nd: Oliver Zwar, Jenna Hastings, 3rd: Neko Mulally, Shania Rawson

Podium 1st Loic Bruni Jess Blewitt 2nd Oliver Zwar Jenna Hastings 3rd Neko Mulally Shania Rawson



