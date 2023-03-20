Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Luckily the track was drier for finals than the mud bath riders were treated to during practice.

Caroline Buchanan

Aaron Davey

Sam Blenkinsop bursting out of the trees

Jenna Hastings takes home second in her first big race as an Elite rider

Loic Bruni

Loris Vergier didn't have the best start to the season in Rotorua.

Iley Nunns

Bas Van Steenbergen

Vanesa Petrovska dropping in.

Rennie Falconer sending huge 60ft double

Michael Delesalle

Louise Ferguson went fastest in seeding but some issues during her race run put her back in ninth place.

Jakob Jewett

Bernard Kerr is looking fast after his incredibly successful season in 2022.

Jess Blewitt on her way to her first win of 2023. Jess is going to be one to watch this year.

Loic Bruni provides another masterclass as he makes his way to the top spot of the podium.

Podium: 1st Loic Bruni, Jess Blewitt,2nd: Oliver Zwar, Jenna Hastings, 3rd: Neko Mulally, Shania Rawson