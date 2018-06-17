Photo Epic: Downhill: Crankworx - Innsbruck 2018

The sophomore year for Crankworx at it's Innsbruck home is in the books and it went off without a hitch, producing some eye-popping competition and great times under the summer sun. The DH final was certainly some sweet, loamy icing on the cake. The largely natural course, winding down through alpine forest and meadows somehow cheated the weather gods throughout the two preceding practice days, but still, conditions didn't make it a cake-walk.
Gnarly roots quickly erupted out of the composty dirt and developed a real sheen that kept riders on their toes in between the blown out turns all the way down to a brief Fort William-esque boardwalk and gravel section entering the finish area. By the close of play it was to be last year's champs, Tracey Hannah and Danny Hart, rising to the top with honourable mentions going predictably to Vali Holl and slightly less predictably to Charlie Harrison and Kirk McDowell who were all but inseparable for the last step of the podium. It was a little bit of history repeating with some mad and unpredictable twists thrown into the mix that has left us thirsty for more.
