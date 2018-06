Monsieur Poulet. Monsieur Poulet.

That Mont Blanc view though. That Mont Blanc view though.

Mick Hannah Mick Hannah

Myriam Nicole took second today in Les Gets. Myriam Nicole took second today in Les Gets.

Rachel Atherton is on fire. 3 seconds and change up on Myriam Nicole. Rachel Atherton is on fire. 3 seconds and change up on Myriam Nicole.

Gee was having a blast out there. He said it was hard to know how much to give it with no qualifying, but the track was amazing. Gee was having a blast out there. He said it was hard to know how much to give it with no qualifying, but the track was amazing.

Brendog giving it some style off the road gap. Brendog giving it some style off the road gap.

Eddie Masters is having a decent week here in Les Gets. Sixth in the DH today. Eddie Masters is having a decent week here in Les Gets. Sixth in the DH today.

Mick Hannah Mick Hannah

Reece Wilson Reece Wilson

Bad Luck for Greg Williamson today who ended with a DNF. Bad Luck for Greg Williamson today who ended with a DNF.

Ninth place for Luca Shaw here in Les Gets. Ninth place for Luca Shaw here in Les Gets.

Loris Vergier rode to third place today. Loris Vergier rode to third place today.

Amaury Pierron on his way to second place. he was going like a mad man into the finish. Amaury Pierron on his way to second place. he was going like a mad man into the finish.

Maybe you'd like to look a little bit closer. Maybe not. Maybe you'd like to look a little bit closer. Maybe not.

Troy Brosnan being interviewed Troy Brosnan being interviewed

The wild Frenchman. It wasn't meant to be today but it's not a World Cup either. The wild Frenchman. It wasn't meant to be today but it's not a World Cup either.

French Podium French Podium

It's the Crankworx Les Gets Winter Games 2018! It's the Crankworx Les Gets Winter Games 2018!

While the wind put the brakes on Slope practice it didn't stop good old DH. The lack of qualifying runs made for some uncertainty of just how much speed to pour on. Things were fast and loose here in Les Gets. Rachel Atherton and Troy Brosnan put down the winning runs today.