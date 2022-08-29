Photo Epic: The Malverns Classic 2022 Downhill Race

Daran Taylor getting the speed tuck down the grassy straights.

On a track like the one found at The Malverns it's all about keeping the inside line and shortening all the corners.

Less than a second separated the top 3 in the Veteran Men class, with Gareth Hopkins taking home third.

Stu Hughes with his nice new race kit. A busy weekend for Stu racing across multiple disciplines, taking home second in the Men's Veterans class.

The Bomb-hole section of the track, sponsored by Viris, has not changed since the inception of the downhill track at The Malverns Classic all those years ago, and it remains a firm riders' favourite. It was sad to hear a lot of the Viris branding was stolen from around the bomb hole, that's not what our community should be about, the advertising banners cost a lot of money and they aren't just used for one event - if anyone knows the whereabouts of the banners reach out to the guys at Viris.

There's always time for a turn bar on your race run.

Jim Buchanan giving it a little tweak on the Viris Bomb-hole jump during his race run on his way to second place in the Veterans.

The adaptive bikes are mostly e-bikes and are all full-suspension but are not as easy to ride as you think. Not that it seems to put these riders off, I mean look at the lean on this through the lower corners of the downhill track.

It was amazing to see some para-sport included in a mountain bike event. It's something that our road cousins do quite alot of but mountain biking isn't quite there yet, so credit goes to the team behind The Malverns Classic for giving these riders the opportunity to compete down the same downhill course as everybody else.

There was a strong turnout for the Women's classes this year at The Malverns Classic.

Big shout out to all the marshalls and staff at The Malverns Classic without whom the weekend would not happen. All weekend the marshalls have been a great laugh and always been helpful.

Harry Warner kept his eyes on the prize as he came into the finishing straight.

Riders dropped into the finishing straight in the main events arena.

The Downhill track had riders venture up to the highest point of Eastnor Castle, soaking in the views before plummeting into the events arena.

For some it was a long wait at the top but they were thankful for a bit of shade.

British Cycling Commissaires were on hand to ensure the start gate went smoothly - it's unusual that downhill races run ahead of schedule but the team were so on it runs had to be spaced out.

There were only two ways up to the top, ride or walk, with many choosing to push in the unprecedented heat of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Riders had to put the power down straight out of the gate with flat stretch before the descent, Simon Palmer had a great race coming second in the Senior Men.

Who needs race kit when you've got chinos and a button down shirt?

On the other hand, full race kit just has something about it.

Jesse Holmes keeping it tight to the inside line through the first few corners.

The Marshalls were out enjoying the sunshine keeping the riders safe.

Goggles were a must with the loose grass and sunshine, Peter Crookes looking the part en route to 10th in the Masters.