Photo Epic: Downhill Racing at The Malverns Classic

The finish line was the only place for a rest on this pedally, downhill track

Stu Hughes powering his way to the win in the Vets field

Sennen Brown having fun in the sun

Olivia Taylor taking the win in the Female Rippers field

Party shades out in the sunshine

The view from the Red Bull DJ truck wasn't too bad

The change to the track didn't stop everyone going big over the Viris Bomb-Hole jump

On Downhill day at the Malverns Classic DH fans were treated to a visit by Gee Atherton - it's amazing to see Gee up and about after one of the craziest crashes ever

Last time we were at the Malverns Classic the Bomb-Hole was crash central. This year with the track change, the grassy turn before it provided the crash entertainment

It's hard to beat the Malvern's on a sunny summer's day

Andy Ward from Viris doing a mid downhill race giveaway leading to the inevitable carnage for some free goodies

Hands up who wants a Viris giveaway?

So close yet so far . . .

Josh Price just holding onto it

Riders enjoying a nice rest at the top after the long push up the fire road

The British Cycling Commissaires back out working hard again. Racing really wouldn't happen without these volunteers

The upper section of the track was flat out and open leading to some highspeed, high risk riding from the quick riders

Scott Pullin heading towards the last, difficult grassy corner of the track before the sprint to the finish line

William Cleland wins the award for the most colourful bike of the day

No suspension here, Matthew Lakin out taking the win in the Hardtail class on his stunning, rigid Stooge

Jon Gannidge showing classic bikes aren't just for hanging on the wall, riding his classic GT

Vincent Sulaiman carving his way through the upper section of the track

Courtney Abbiss pressing send on her race run

Evie Hidderley kicking up dust after safely negotiating the Viris Bomb-Hole

Rhiannon Gunner finished up third in the senior women

Celebrations at the finish line with the Tennant Brothers, with Laurie being the fastest man of the day

Will Soffe third fastest man of the day

The Viris Bomb-Hole jump is a Malvern's legend all in its own right and most of the crowd gathered at this point on the classic DH Track

I'd like to pretend I know what's going on here but . . . I don't

Finley Cole showing some style

Shay Andrew out riding his classic bike

Daniel Gibbons enjoying some air time

Ted Morris having fun on the back wheel

James Trowbridge on the gas

Plenty of straights for riders to get the hammer down