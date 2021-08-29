Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Downhill Racing at The Malverns Classic
Aug 28, 2021
by
Nick Bentley
Photo Epic
from The Malverns Classic
Downhill Race
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
The finish line was the only place for a rest on this pedally, downhill track
Stu Hughes powering his way to the win in the Vets field
Sennen Brown having fun in the sun
Olivia Taylor taking the win in the Female Rippers field
Party shades out in the sunshine
The view from the Red Bull DJ truck wasn't too bad
The change to the track didn't stop everyone going big over the Viris Bomb-Hole jump
On Downhill day at the Malverns Classic DH fans were treated to a visit by Gee Atherton - it's amazing to see Gee up and about after one of the craziest crashes ever
Last time we were at the Malverns Classic the Bomb-Hole was crash central. This year with the track change, the grassy turn before it provided the crash entertainment
It's hard to beat the Malvern's on a sunny summer's day
Andy Ward from Viris doing a mid downhill race giveaway leading to the inevitable carnage for some free goodies
Hands up who wants a Viris giveaway?
So close yet so far . . .
Josh Price just holding onto it
Riders enjoying a nice rest at the top after the long push up the fire road
The British Cycling Commissaires back out working hard again. Racing really wouldn't happen without these volunteers
The upper section of the track was flat out and open leading to some highspeed, high risk riding from the quick riders
Scott Pullin heading towards the last, difficult grassy corner of the track before the sprint to the finish line
William Cleland wins the award for the most colourful bike of the day
No suspension here, Matthew Lakin out taking the win in the Hardtail class on his stunning, rigid Stooge
Jon Gannidge showing classic bikes aren't just for hanging on the wall, riding his classic GT
Vincent Sulaiman carving his way through the upper section of the track
Courtney Abbiss pressing send on her race run
Evie Hidderley kicking up dust after safely negotiating the Viris Bomb-Hole
Rhiannon Gunner finished up third in the senior women
Celebrations at the finish line with the Tennant Brothers, with Laurie being the fastest man of the day
Will Soffe third fastest man of the day
The Viris Bomb-Hole jump is a Malvern's legend all in its own right and most of the crowd gathered at this point on the classic DH Track
I'd like to pretend I know what's going on here but . . . I don't
Finley Cole showing some style
Shay Andrew out riding his classic bike
Daniel Gibbons enjoying some air time
Ted Morris having fun on the back wheel
James Trowbridge on the gas
Plenty of straights for riders to get the hammer down
Nathan De Vaux popping his way through the trees
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
DH Racing
Malverns Classic
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Jaib06
(1 hours ago)
How is the Malverns classic getting better coverage than Audi Nines and the Worlds Champs?
[Reply]
1 Comment
Post a Comment