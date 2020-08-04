Photo Epic: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe 2020

Observing the overlying fog that engulfs the mountain nearly every morning.

Cleaned up and ready for Sunday's action.

Signup was running flawlessly thanks to the DHSE crew. They have really worked out their kinks from earlier in the season, everything was top-notch here.

Snaking the way down the mountain on the Pro course. Frida navigating one of the many tech sections about halfway down the mountain. The trail is a mix of World Cup trail and old tech trail.

Micheal hopping over a semi grippy rock.

Big Jeremy enjoying the weekend with the little homies. Jermey and his crew. Jeremy runs several barbershops in the Ashville, NC area.

Dakotah all smiles after watching his friends battle it out. He is back riding and is looking to race in the very near future.

Seth surveying some post-race footage. Looks like he approves.

Headed out for morning practice. Pits were quite spread out here so many opted to make the ride to the start with company.

When the sun was out the light became tricky and spotty in the woods.

Jake speeding to the finish on Sunday afternoon.

Dog duty for Rachel on Sunday. Probably the only thing she likes about the injured reserve.

Chuck on his race run down the mountain.

Matt cranking out some cranks before the final drop into the finish. Angel splitting the poles.

One of the log features that Cat 2/3 racers tackled throughout the weekend.

Levi was in the Cat 2/3 Mens 0-14 class and came all the way from Texas. Cool to see dedication to DH at such a young age.

Lily would take second in Cat 2/3 women.

Gus gapping his way to fourth in the stacked single crown class.

Rett dropping in for a practice run early on Sunday before his race run.

The finish stripe.

Who rode it better? El bandito? Or brother Neko working his way through the lower rock garden.

Young Specialized pilot, Chris making his way through the rocks at Snowshoe. The results don't show but he was on it all weekend.

West Virginia

The rain made things quite mushy nearly everywhere on the racecourse.

One of the unique features that was ran during the World Cup was also ran here this weekend.

Was nice to have lifts at this race after using shuttle buses at the previous rounds.

Dropping into the Wild and Wonderful. So cool to see tracks that are challenging but still raceable for the younger crowds.

The views are incredible here at 4848.

Samuel is working his way back into race shape after an injury at the beginningre of the year set him back. Good to see him out here.

Lily focused on her run while Riam is focused on the camera.

Frida dialing in her mind.

Plenty of greens and mountain views. Lingering clouds were the story of the weekend here.

Ready for a day of racing at Snowshoe Mountain.

Spraying off the muck at the end of a successful day.

Neko leading young Grice out for a practice run.

Just envisioning what it would feel like...

Third place overall racer Titus Nicholson.

Frida before her run-ending crash in qualifying.

The tiger dropping in.

0-14 Cat 2/3 shredder Walker Cottingham.

Ty finished up second in the Single Crown class.

Little bit of trail maintenance at the bottom for Conor

zooming through the mountains.

Ethan was your winner in the 0-14 Cat 2/3 Men's class. Good job Ethan. Making his way down one of the technical sections on the cat 2/3 course.

Awesome to see a younger demographic take interest in DH racing.

Rachel's day, unfortunately, ended early on Saturday with a broken radius, not a good way to start your birthday!

Mason perfectly floating his way over the road.

Race funds! OBO...

The fan favorite!

Luke suffering through it.

Even despite having a result that's less than desirable, Chris was still jovial at the end of the day. His day will come.

Caroline Washam took the win in Pro Women's

Neko coming into the finish. Neko post race run.

Once racing is over, it's time to take in the views. Unique having the resort at the top of the mountain here at Snowshoe. Views are always guaranteed.

The weekend ended with some spectacular views. Can't wait to be back on the mountain sometime soon.

The penultimate round of the DHSE series was held at a fan-favorite location, Snowshoe Mountain. After drawing a slot as the final round of the UCI Mercedes-Benz MTB World Cup at the end of 2019, many non-World Cup level racers were wanting their own shot West Virginia’s finest mountain bike course.If you have ever been to Snowshoe, then you know that rain can appear out of nowhere during the summer months and this weekend was no different. With the majority of racers were showing up at the mountain on Friday, unfortunately so did the rain. The rain was substantial enough for race promoters to close the racecourse to the usual free afternoon practice. Other parts of the mountain were still open for regular riding however and the majority of racers took the opportunity to test tires and dial in their setups for the upcoming sloppy and slick conditions that would greet them on Saturday.Rain clouds and thunderstorms were the story of Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning, conditions were looking nearly identical. Thick fog and wind engulfed the mountain in the early hours, but to nearly everyone's relief the fog lifted and the sun came out to play in the early afternoon. While the sun was doing its best to dry out the open parts, the damage was already done. The wooded sections of track were extremely slick and greasy, which turned the usually fast course into a course that racers had to delicately pick their way down.Once qualifying runs kicked off many racers were still trying to scope out their lines on the ever changing course. One racer however that was not gearing up for her qualifying run was Rachel Pageau. The Pivot Cycles racer had a mishap on the bottom portion of the course during one of her practice runs that resulted in a fractured radius bone. Definitely not how she planned on spending her birthday, but she made the most of it and stayed to cheer on her friends on Sunday. Here’s to hoping she isn’t on the mend for too long.Some notable observations from Saturday's qualifying runs were Keegan Rowley’s run in the Cat 1 Junior Men, who would’ve qualified 4th in the Men’s Pro field with a time of 4:30 and also brought him home first in class. The previous rounds' Pro Women’s winner, Frida Roenning, would not make it down the mountain for a qualifying time as the mountain once again showed its ugly teeth. Chris Grice also continued to turn heads by finishing only four seconds back from fellow southeast racer, Neko Mulally.On Sunday after yet another of night of rain, racers gathered at the starting chute nice and early to get in as many runs as possible before their race runs. After an average of 2-4 runs, the courses were closed and racing began. Although he cut off 16 seconds from his qualifying run the previous day, Keegan Rowley would come home in 2nd in the Cat 1 Junior Men with a time of 4:14, Jack Dichiara would bring home the top spot in the class a mere 1.78 up on Keegan. Third place was taken by Jack Bound, who continues to improve under the tutelage of Dakotah Norton.The Women’s Pro class would see Caroline Washam taking the top spot and earning her redemption on the mountain after suffering a shoulder injury last time out here at the World Cup. Frida Roenning would earn the runner up spot with Angelica Pietranton finishing up in third.The Pro Men’s class would see local favorite Neko Mulally taking his first win of the season with a time of 3:44. Seth Hanson would continue his podium ways by taking second place in class, finishing up 8 seconds back with a time of 3:52. And Titus Nicholson would earn his first podium at DHSE coming home in third with a time of 4:06. Chris Grice retired from the race after a crash in his race run. He is ok but is chomping at the bit to have another opportunity to redeem himself.The DHSE series wraps up next weekend at Sugar Mountain in North Carolina. Thanks again to the DHSE crew for yet again an amazing weekend at such a scenic venue.