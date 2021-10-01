Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

Top to bottom

Bas Van Steenbergen and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene battling it out in the muck

Mick Hannah over the knuckle and in to the straight away

It all starts with the gate drop

George Brannigan got a little too pitted in practice

Casey Brown during qualifiers

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Gracey Hemstreet

Seth showing promise but Mick takes it in the flat corners

As the day goes on conditions worsen

Tegan Cruz goes down hard in the rhythm section

Frankly it's amazing he was able to stand up from that crash and carry on

Joe Breeden against his team manager Fabien Cousinie. No way he was going to let Joe get away without a fight.

Warming up between heats was essential

And a quick covered shuttle back to the top

Jackson Frew beating out Joe Breeden to advance to finals

Kialani Hines proving fastest on the day for the women

A few interruptions for course work were needed

Slavik goes down first in the semi-final to lose a large lead on Bas, then again in the small final to Joe Breeden.

It's Jackson Frew against Bas Van Steenbergen in the final round

Bas fights hard but Jackson has a bit more pace today, taking his second gold metal of the tour.

The ladies have gone hard on every podium so far

Hopefully the last of the wet weather and we can make a clean exit to finish the week off. Next up is Pump Track!

The weather has rolled in again, this time on Silver Star Mountain Resort. Temperatures teetering on freezing coupled with rains coming in sideways has made this one of the hardest to endure events thus far. The venue for our third and final stop on the Crankworx BC tour will be host to 4 events in 4 days, first starting with Dual Slalom. A course designed and built by Bas Van Steenbergen, it features tight corners, a fast rhythm section and grass turns to end it off. You have to be on your A-game to not miss a beat and make it to the next bracket.As runs got underway the course, despite it's great drainage, could only take so much as the top layer offered reduced traction and became harder to trust. Those who could keep a smooth and consistent run today were able to go the distance. The Women's field kept it cool with no mishaps on track, with Casey Brown placing 3rd, Harriet Burbidge-Smith 2nd, Kialani Hines taking the win. The men's division had a bit more drama and upset as riders pushed their limits past the threshold, giving away their chances to advance. Joe Breeden takes another podium spot for 3rd place, Bas Van Steenbergen places 2nd, and Jackson Frew could seemingly do no wrong and outpaced Bas for 1st place on the day.