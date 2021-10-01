Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

The weather has rolled in again, this time on Silver Star Mountain Resort. Temperatures teetering on freezing coupled with rains coming in sideways has made this one of the hardest to endure events thus far. The venue for our third and final stop on the Crankworx BC tour will be host to 4 events in 4 days, first starting with Dual Slalom. A course designed and built by Bas Van Steenbergen, it features tight corners, a fast rhythm section and grass turns to end it off. You have to be on your A-game to not miss a beat and make it to the next bracket.
As runs got underway the course, despite it's great drainage, could only take so much as the top layer offered reduced traction and became harder to trust. Those who could keep a smooth and consistent run today were able to go the distance. The Women's field kept it cool with no mishaps on track, with Casey Brown placing 3rd, Harriet Burbidge-Smith 2nd, Kialani Hines taking the win. The men's division had a bit more drama and upset as riders pushed their limits past the threshold, giving away their chances to advance. Joe Breeden takes another podium spot for 3rd place, Bas Van Steenbergen places 2nd, and Jackson Frew could seemingly do no wrong and outpaced Bas for 1st place on the day.
It all starts with the gate drop
Frankly it's amazing he was able to stand up from that crash and carry on
A few interruptions for course work were needed
