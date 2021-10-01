Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

Oct 1, 2021
by chris pilling  

FALLING IN BC
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

The weather has rolled in again, this time on Silver Star Mountain Resort. Temperatures teetering on freezing coupled with rains coming in sideways has made this one of the hardest to endure events thus far. The venue for our third and final stop on the Crankworx BC tour will be host to 4 events in 4 days, first starting with Dual Slalom. A course designed and built by Bas Van Steenbergen, it features tight corners, a fast rhythm section and grass turns to end it off. You have to be on your A-game to not miss a beat and make it to the next bracket.

As runs got underway the course, despite it's great drainage, could only take so much as the top layer offered reduced traction and became harder to trust. Those who could keep a smooth and consistent run today were able to go the distance. The Women's field kept it cool with no mishaps on track, with Casey Brown placing 3rd, Harriet Burbidge-Smith 2nd, Kialani Hines taking the win. The men's division had a bit more drama and upset as riders pushed their limits past the threshold, giving away their chances to advance. Joe Breeden takes another podium spot for 3rd place, Bas Van Steenbergen places 2nd, and Jackson Frew could seemingly do no wrong and outpaced Bas for 1st place on the day.

Jackson Frew
Top to bottom
Bas Van Steenbergen Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Bas Van Steenbergen and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene battling it out in the muck
Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah over the knuckle and in to the straight away
It all starts with the gate drop
George Brannigan
George Brannigan got a little too pitted in practice
Casey Brown
Casey Brown during qualifiers
Gracie Hemstreet Harriet Burbidge Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Gracey Hemstreet
Seth Sherlock Mick Hannah
Seth showing promise but Mick takes it in the flat corners
As the day goes on conditions worsen
Tegan Cruz Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Tegan Cruz goes down hard in the rhythm section
Tegan Cruz
Tegan Cruz
Frankly it's amazing he was able to stand up from that crash and carry on
Joe Breeden Fabien Cousinie
Joe Breeden against his team manager Fabien Cousinie. No way he was going to let Joe get away without a fight.
Warming up between heats was essential
And a quick covered shuttle back to the top
Joe Breeden Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew beating out Joe Breeden to advance to finals
Kialani Hines
Kialani Hines proving fastest on the day for the women
A few interruptions for course work were needed
Thomas Slavik Bas Van Steenbergen
Slavik goes down first in the semi-final to lose a large lead on Bas, then again in the small final to Joe Breeden.
Bas Van Steenbergen Jackson Frew
It's Jackson Frew against Bas Van Steenbergen in the final round
Jackson Frew Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas fights hard but Jackson has a bit more pace today, taking his second gold metal of the tour.
Kialani Hines Harret-Burbidge Smith Casey Brown
The ladies have gone hard on every podium so far
Hopefully the last of the wet weather and we can make a clean exit to finish the week off. Next up is Pump Track!


 Yeah Matt ! Yeah Brett ! You guys did it all ! Good On You Guys ! ! ! We Love you ! there will be lots of haters but just ignore them !
  • 2 0
 Kudos to the ladies for keeping it real!

