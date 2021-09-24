Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

A new year and the traveling circus that is Crankworx hits the road again. 11 days, 3 stops, 9 events. Our first stop is back at Sun Peaks resort just outside Kamloops, BC. Known for its steep technical trails and massive jump lines, Sun Peaks did not disappoint with this brand new dual slalom track. Tight corners and a few air time features made for some absolutely exciting racing. International athletes were able to join us this time around with names like Mick Hannah fresh off his official retirement from world cup racing at Snowshoe, it didn't take him long to hop back in the saddle for a quick road trip around BC.
Vaea Verbeeck, the reigning Queen of Crankworx strategically made her way through the heats to secure the first gold medal of the tour, proving her crown is hard-earned. Bas Van Steenbergen found himself in multiple battles in a stacked field, but in the end, coming out on top. Tegan Cruz, the young hotshot from BC, proving he can hang with the best of them finishing the day in 4th.
Rains during qualifying left the track rutted but thankfully the sun is shining and the dirt is firming up
The locals at Sun Peaks are wild
A game of milliseconds, Bas and Tomas trade positions over the spine between heats
