Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx BC 2021

A new course scratched into the ski hill here at Sun Peaks

Rains during qualifying left the track rutted but thankfully the sun is shining and the dirt is firming up

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene waiting to drop in.

Bas hot out of the gate

Danielle Beecroft getting it for the Gram. If you don't follow along, you are missing out.

Kialani looked strong all day

Camila Nogueira

Keegan Wright

Danielle Beecroft and Gracey Hemstreet sending it

Keegan bumping out Kirk Mcdowall

Danielle Beecroft warp speed

The locals at Sun Peaks are wild

Tomas crosses the line to edge out Tegan Cruz

Tomas gives props to the young gun Tegan Cruz for putting pressure on the veteran pro field

Bas Van Steenbergen, Keegan Wright running through the course. Fall time is all time here in Sun Peaks!

Vaea and Casey head to head in semi's

Garret Mechem, usually found on a slope course, shows he's no slouch on a race bike

Vaea cool and collected

Danielle putting in serious work on the downhill bike but it's no match for Vaea today

Tomas and Bas in the big final

A game of milliseconds, Bas and Tomas trade positions over the spine between heats

Vaea Verbeeck (1), Danielle Beecroft (2), Kialani Hines (3)

Bas VanSteenbergen (1), Tomas Slavik (2), Mick Hanna (3)

The first bit of gold for the 2021 Crankworx BC tour

The power couple is back

A new year and the traveling circus that is Crankworx hits the road again. 11 days, 3 stops, 9 events. Our first stop is back at Sun Peaks resort just outside Kamloops, BC. Known for its steep technical trails and massive jump lines, Sun Peaks did not disappoint with this brand new dual slalom track. Tight corners and a few air time features made for some absolutely exciting racing. International athletes were able to join us this time around with names like Mick Hannah fresh off his official retirement from world cup racing at Snowshoe, it didn't take him long to hop back in the saddle for a quick road trip around BC.Vaea Verbeeck, the reigning Queen of Crankworx strategically made her way through the heats to secure the first gold medal of the tour, proving her crown is hard-earned. Bas Van Steenbergen found himself in multiple battles in a stacked field, but in the end, coming out on top. Tegan Cruz, the young hotshot from BC, proving he can hang with the best of them finishing the day in 4th.