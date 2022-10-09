Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2022

1st.

Caroline Buchanan and Louise Ferguson ready to drop in.

Mick Hannah and Neils Bensick were both looking rapid on the fresh Cairns course.

Caroline Buchanan and Jordy Scott

Vaea Verbeeck and Harriet Burbidge Smith sprinting to the line.

The final turn was crucial for a good result.

1st Place: Caroline Buchanan, Mick Hannah, 2nd: Bas Vansteenbergen, Harriet Burbidge Smith, 3rd: Jackson Frew, Vaea Verbeeck

Today was the fifth and final Crankworx competition in beautiful Cairns, Australia, and it was all about Specialized Dual Slalom. The momentum and excitement could be heard through the crowds of Australian fans cheering, ringing cowbells, dinging rims, and downing shoey’s of Red Bull all alongside the course. This Dual Slalom track was full speed. Riders were shifting gears the entire way from top to bottom, accelerating all the way through to then collect composure getting to a flat corner section to the finish line. It was clear how much the riders needed to stay on their toes throughout the whole course. Shark fins, wall rides (a Crankworx Dual Slalom event first!), fast berms, canon logs, flat corners – this track literally had it all.Cairns’ own hometown hero, Mick Hannah put on masterclass of the track with multiple fastest times of the day and busting out stellar second run recoveries from differentials in the quarter and semi finals.The Australian moved on to the gold-medal match-up against Bas Van Steenbergen, the dark horse of the day who qualified in 5th place and then managed to find his stride in the quarter and semi finals. It was an extremely tight match-up in the end. When Bas struggled to get back on the pedals in the flat corners of the second run, Sick Mick knew he got the W, gliding through the finish line with both hands up in the air. A very rare sighting for a Dual Slalom finish line and the crowd of locals were absolutely here for it.The Australian podium hype has been real this past week at Crankworx Cairns, and the Elite Female gold medal match-up kept the hot streak going with Caroline Buchanan up against Harriet “Haz” Burbidge-Smith. These two ladies were racing for the bragging rights, for all the marbles, for home country representation. The race runs were neck and neck, both with perfect gate starts, putting as much power as they can before getting into the high-speed sections. Buchanan, in fine form and carrying the momentum from her Pump Track gold-medal the day before, beat Haz by 0.777 seconds.Wild, pinned, loose, fast are definitely the descriptors of this tight battle today. The bronze medal matchups were no exception. Vaea Verbeeck is going home with the bronze medal today, taking that podium position from Jordy Scott by 0.498 seconds. For the Elite Male category, Jackson Frew will take not only the bronze medal but also multiple fastest times of the day today. He was on an absolute heater all day on course, doing it for his countrymen in the crowds.Caroline Buchanan (AUS) // Mick Hannah (AUS)Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) // Bas Van Steenbergen (CAN)Vaea Verbeeck (CAN) // Jackson Frew (AUS)Check out all the action below.