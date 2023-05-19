Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 19, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Jackson Frew
Photo Epic
Dual Slalom
Cairns, Australia
Photography by Clint Trahan

Day three of Crankworx Cairns 2023 saw rowdy crowds as riders got between the tape on another creative course for the Dual Slalom. Making it another Australian dominated event it was Ryan Gilchrist and Harriet Burbidge-Smith who mastered the moondust and came out on top.

Coming off her win in the Speed and style Harriet Burbidge-Smith continued to show she is the rider to beat this week as she took the top steep again in Cairns. Following her great performances so far this week Harriet Burbidge-Smith is now just 20 points off 2nd and less than 100 points behind in the Queen of Crankworx standings.

In the Men's racing, Ryan Gilchrist beat out reigning Crankworx King Bas van Steenbergen to take another win for the Aussie riders. After his win Ryan Gilchrist said: "My strategy today was to go as fast as possible from top to bottom."

“I take it one race at a time and try not to get too spooked out by the magnitude of the situation as this is as good as it gets.”

The next event this week is the Pump Track where we will see riders go bar to bar in a chainless face-off.

Results:

1st. Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
2nd. Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)

Another day and another wild crowd in Cairns.

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

Jenna Hasting

Jackson Frew Wade Turner
Jackson Frew and Wade Turner

Harriet Buirbidge Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith

The Snake head
The craftsmanship of the courses this week is really next-level.

Dave McMillan Bas Van Steenbergen
Dave McMillan and Bas Van Steenbergen


Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan

Niels Bensink Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Niels Bensink and Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop tackling the moondust as he heads across the line.

Jackson Frew Bas Van Steenbergen
Jackson Frew and Bas Van Steenbergen

Jenna Hasting
Jenna Hastings

Martha Gill Caroline Buchanan
Martha Gill and Caroline Buchanan

Tuhoto Ariki Pene Jackson Frew
The final gates proved to be crucial to take to win.

Caroline Buchanan Jenna Hasting
Caroline Buchanan pulls ahead of Jenna Hastings

Ryan Gilcrest Bas Van Steenbergen
Ryan Gilcrest and Bas Van Steenbergen

Harriet Buirbidge Smith
Harriet Burbidge-Smith about to take another win this week.

Podium 1st Harriet Burbidge Smith Ryan Gilcrest 2nd Martha Gill Bas Van Steenbergen 3rd Caroline Buchanan Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Podium: 1st: Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Ryan Gilcrest, 2nd: Martha Gill, Bas Van Steenbergen, 3rd: Caroline Buchanan, Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Harriet Burbidge Smith Martha Gill
Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Martha Gill

Ryan Gilcrest
Ryan Gilcrest



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Cairns 2023 Dual Slalom


Must Read This Week
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
68046 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
54211 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
50795 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
48947 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
36486 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
34383 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
32417 views
Revisited: The Specialized Status 140 After One Year With a Guest Editor
29778 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046684
Mobile Version of Website