Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Day three of Crankworx Cairns 2023 saw rowdy crowds as riders got between the tape on another creative course for the Dual Slalom. Making it another Australian dominated event it was Ryan Gilchrist and Harriet Burbidge-Smith who mastered the moondust and came out on top.
Coming off her win in the Speed and style Harriet Burbidge-Smith continued to show she is the rider to beat this week as she took the top steep again in Cairns. Following her great performances so far this week Harriet Burbidge-Smith is now just 20 points off 2nd and less than 100 points behind in the Queen of Crankworx standings.
In the Men's racing, Ryan Gilchrist beat out reigning Crankworx King Bas van Steenbergen to take another win for the Aussie riders. After his win Ryan Gilchrist said: "My strategy today was to go as fast as possible from top to bottom."
“I take it one race at a time and try not to get too spooked out by the magnitude of the situation as this is as good as it gets.”
The next event this week is the Pump Track where we will see riders go bar to bar in a chainless face-off.
Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)2nd.
Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)3rd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)
Another day and another wild crowd in Cairns.
