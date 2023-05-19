Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2023

Results:

Another day and another wild crowd in Cairns.

Bas Van Steenbergen

Jackson Frew and Wade Turner

Harriet Burbidge-Smith

The craftsmanship of the courses this week is really next-level.

Dave McMillan and Bas Van Steenbergen

Caroline Buchanan

Niels Bensink and Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Sam Blenkinsop tackling the moondust as he heads across the line.

Jackson Frew and Bas Van Steenbergen

Jenna Hastings

Martha Gill and Caroline Buchanan

The final gates proved to be crucial to take to win.

Caroline Buchanan pulls ahead of Jenna Hastings

Ryan Gilcrest and Bas Van Steenbergen

Harriet Burbidge-Smith about to take another win this week.

Podium: 1st: Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Ryan Gilcrest, 2nd: Martha Gill, Bas Van Steenbergen, 3rd: Caroline Buchanan, Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Martha Gill

Ryan Gilcrest

Day three of Crankworx Cairns 2023 saw rowdy crowds as riders got between the tape on another creative course for the Dual Slalom. Making it another Australian dominated event it was Ryan Gilchrist and Harriet Burbidge-Smith who mastered the moondust and came out on top.Coming off her win in the Speed and style Harriet Burbidge-Smith continued to show she is the rider to beat this week as she took the top steep again in Cairns. Following her great performances so far this week Harriet Burbidge-Smith is now just 20 points off 2nd and less than 100 points behind in the Queen of Crankworx standings.In the Men's racing, Ryan Gilchrist beat out reigning Crankworx King Bas van Steenbergen to take another win for the Aussie riders. After his win Ryan Gilchrist said: "My strategy today was to go as fast as possible from top to bottom."“I take it one race at a time and try not to get too spooked out by the magnitude of the situation as this is as good as it gets.”The next event this week is the Pump Track where we will see riders go bar to bar in a chainless face-off.Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) // Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)Bas van Steenbergen (CAN) // Martha Gill (GBR)Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) // Caroline Buchanan (AUS)