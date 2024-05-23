Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Duke Millington trying to play catch up against a formidable Tuhoto Ariki-Pene.

One of many tough pairings, Seth vs Tuhoto.

Battle of the countrymen - Gilly vs Frew.

One of many commanding leads by Cassie.

A tough blow for Bas, running over a gate and finding himself with a penalty too great to overcome early in the night.

A changing of the guard.

Jackson Frew casing Mick Hannah over the cannons.

A heat we'd expect for a final - Jordy Scott and Martha Gill head to head.

A wounded Bas is a fast Bas. Watch him come back strong in later events.

Three years in and we have yet to see anyone properly use the wall ride.

Shania Rawson vs Bella Birchall

The setting of the slalom course is unique here in Cairns in how it winds its way through the jungle.

Ryan Gilchrist looked to be in trouble early on, slipping a pedal in the gate, allowing Harry Bush to take off.

Nils Heiniger enjoying the fruits of labour - one of the many riders who've spent the last month or so up here in the tropics fighting the rain to get things ready.

Master and Apprentice.

Garret Mechem never made it past the round of 16, but will be sure to come back strong in Saturday's Speed and Style.

A mechanical in her first heat saw Martha knocked out before even getting going.

Good vibes none the less.

A hardtail and DTH's didn't seem too slow Seth down. What could the young Kiwi have done with better-suited equipment?

Racing against his idols proved to be the biggest challenge of the night for the young gun, Seth Stylie.

Cassie rode like a woman possessed tonight, stamping her mark on home turf.

Seth Stylie edged out the veteran, Jackson Frew in their bronze medal final.

Tuhoto vs Gilchrist for Gold.

Jetlagged, but still fast AF.

In a cruel twist, a timing failure in Cassie Voysey and Jordy Scott's deciding final run saw them having to re-run, with Cassie clipping a gate on the re-run, and never knowing if her first run lead would have seen her take the gold.

Your Crankworx Cairns Elite Dual Slalom Podium.

Welcome back to the tropics of Far North Queensland, Australia. Yes, everything here still wants to kill us, and the weather is still brutal, but Cairns once again is providing a perfect stage for a week of exciting racing.Today's racing was, well, tropical. It had a little bit of everything - dramatic head-to-head racing, big upsets, and controversy. With a lot of the Downhill cohort stuck in Europe, today's Dual Slalom was anyones to win - Crankworx stalwarts, local heroes and breakthrough talents alike.In the Men's field, the allure of a King of Crankworx title was too great for the likes of Tuhoto Ariki-Pene and Ryan Gilchrist, making the not-so-short trip back to the jungle straight after last weekend's Polish World Cups to fight for further points, but not without a strong defence from the likes of Jackson Frew and Bas van Steenbergen.In the Women's field, things were looking to repeat themselves, with Shania Rawson, Jordy Scott and Martha Gill poised to do the same sort of damage as they did in Rotorua. Sadly though, Martha's day was cut short, suffering a mechanical in her first heat of the night and finding herself out in the round 8.The night belonged to the newcomers though, with Aussie local Cassie Voysey putting on a clinic, finding herself in the Gold final against Jody Scott, and Seth Stylie in the men's knocking Bas out in their round of 8 on pumptrack tyres, holding on for 4th place.