Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Welcome back to the tropics of Far North Queensland, Australia. Yes, everything here still wants to kill us, and the weather is still brutal, but Cairns once again is providing a perfect stage for a week of exciting racing.
Today's racing was, well, tropical. It had a little bit of everything - dramatic head-to-head racing, big upsets, and controversy. With a lot of the Downhill cohort stuck in Europe, today's Dual Slalom was anyones to win - Crankworx stalwarts, local heroes and breakthrough talents alike.
In the Men's field, the allure of a King of Crankworx title was too great for the likes of Tuhoto Ariki-Pene and Ryan Gilchrist, making the not-so-short trip back to the jungle straight after last weekend's Polish World Cups to fight for further points, but not without a strong defence from the likes of Jackson Frew and Bas van Steenbergen.
In the Women's field, things were looking to repeat themselves, with Shania Rawson, Jordy Scott and Martha Gill poised to do the same sort of damage as they did in Rotorua. Sadly though, Martha's day was cut short, suffering a mechanical in her first heat of the night and finding herself out in the round 8.
The night belonged to the newcomers though, with Aussie local Cassie Voysey putting on a clinic, finding herself in the Gold final against Jody Scott, and Seth Stylie in the men's knocking Bas out in their round of 8 on pumptrack tyres, holding on for 4th place.
