Photo Epic: Dual Slalom - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

As Billy Meaclem proved in Rotorua, you'd be a brave soul to place bets when it comes to Crankworx. This time it was Matthew Sterling, a 17 year old from California, who tore through the competition and announced himself on a global stage. Battling Bas Van Steenbergen, Keegan Wright, and Mitch Ropelato, the teenager claimed some big scalps on his way to the top step and fully deserved the hard fought win.
The women's final ended with a showdown between Rotorua Pump Track winner Kialani Hines and current Queen of Crankworx leader Vaea Verbeeck. Shania went fastest in the first heat but she was on the quicker white line. In the end, Vaea did just enough to beat her when the lanes were reversed and took her second Crankworx Dual Slalom win of the year.Two runs, two slide outs, it was a bracket to forget for Mitch."I won? Shit yeah!" Vaea herself even seemed surprised to pull back the deficit in run 2.
